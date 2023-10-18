The best bedding brands to know for sleep satisfaction every time you get into bed, according to editors

Our bedroom is our sanctuary, away from the chaos it is a calming space to switch off. At the center of this is the bed and importantly our sheets. The material you select for your bed sheets is vitally important and will have a huge impact on the quality of your slumber. Of course, they can also play a big role in styling your bed to reflect your design aesthetic.

Not all bed sheets are created equally, as any frequent hotel visitor will know. The feeling of quality sheets is unmatched. You pay attention to this detail in hotels, so why don't you prioritize it in your own home? For an instantly elevated bed setup and a cozy contemporary bedroom, opt for bedding that is plush, soft, and comforting. The best bedding sets mean not only will your bed will not only look better but they will help you to sleep better.

If this sounds appealing take a look at the best bedding brands below. We have compiled some of our favorite brands that offer premium quality and gorgeous designs that guarantee a good night's sleep.

6 of the best bedding brands

Piglet in Bed Visit Piglet in Bed Why we love it: If you are looking for linen bedding, look no further than Piglet in Bed, who offer sheets in a variety of prints and patterns. From simple stripes to vibrant gingham, they have it all. Linen offers all-year-round comfort that only gets better with age. If you want to create a cozy bed that looks as good as it feels, check them out. Brooklinen View at Brooklinen Why we love it: We love how easy the pre-made bundles from Brooklinen make shopping for bed linen. Everything you need is included, making it super quick and easy to find what you need. Brooklinen's signature Luxe Sateen material makes your home feel like a hotel, with a thread count of 480, you'll be engulfed in comfort. Bed Threads Visit Bed Threads Why we love it: Bed Threads offers every color you could ever want. Say good bye to boring bed colors, here you can get anything from periwinkle to rust, ideal for matching your bed to your interiors. You can even match to other fabrics in your home such as towels and tablecloths as an added bonus. For the highest quality linen flax sheets, look at Bed Threads. Saatva Visit Saatva Why we love it: Saatva has all your bedding needs covered, with premium quality mattress protectors, cloud memory foam pillows, and a range of sheets. The key to fluffier bedding is all in the underwork, so why not try a mattress topper? If you want a one-stop shop for creating your most comfortable bed ever, this is your place. Quince Visit Quince Why we love it: Quince offers a vast range of materials from recycled bamboo to cashmere cotton, giving you the opportunity to try something new. If you are after the benefits of silk but feel conflicted by the environmental impact, bamboo could be the answer. As a renewable resource that needs less water than cotton, bamboo sheets are kind to your skin and the planet. Cozy Earth Visit Cozy Earth Why we love it: Sustainable living should be a priority above all else, but that doesn't mean you should have to compromise on quality. Cozy Earth offers the best of both worlds. This bamboo bedding is of exceptional quality and instantly elevates your bed game. The brand believes in creating a sanctuary in your home with the purpose of relaxation and rejuvenation, unwinding, and embracing a sense of calm. What more could you want?

What is the best bedding brand for linen sheets?

When it comes to linen bedding our go-to is Piglet in Bed. You might have seen this brand splashed over your social media feeds, and we can confirm, it lives up to all the hype. Its linen sheets come in every color and pattern under the sun, with options for every aesthetic, or color theme, there is something for everyone.

Linen is perhaps the unsung hero of the bedding world. Cotton once dominated the market but now we are seeing much-needed pushback from materials such as linen and silk. It has a range of benefits that make it the ideal choice for bed sheets. 'Though its praises are often sung as the best bed linen for summer, linen is ideal for use all year round,' explains Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed. Its thermoregulation properties keep you cozy during fall and winter but are incredibly breathable during summer. Linen is a more expensive material, but see it as an investment. These sheets will last you a long time and can be used all year round. It actually gets softer with age.

'Our loyal community can’t get enough of the benefits, properties, and aesthetic that comes with linen,' says Jessica, and we can understand why. If you want to create a cozy bed as part of a calming bedroom, linen is the way to go. The Gingham bedding collection is my personal favorite.

What is the best bedding brand for classic cotton?

Cotton is the material most of us know for bedding, and you cannot fault the comfort it offers. However, you may have noticed some sheets feel like paper in comparison to others. This is where you need to prioritize quality and pay attention to thread count. The right cotton bedding can be the perfect choice when creating a restful bedroom.

The Wool Room offers an amazing selection of thread counts that offer a sumptuous softness that is far from the crunch cotton you might have previously encountered. Cotton is a natural fiber known for its softness and breathability. It can regulate temperature by transporting moisture away from your body, so you can sleep cool in summer, and warm in colder winter months. You can't go wrong with a quality classic cotton sheet and natural fibers are far superior to anything synthetic, check out The Wool Room for quality bedding that feels like a luxury hotel. You'll never want to leave your bed again.

What is the best bedding brand for silk sheets?

(Image credit: PEEP)

Silk is one of those materials that exudes luxury from the way it drapes to the way it shines, everything is luxurious. Not only does it look completely gorgeous it gives you tonnes of health and wellness benefits and enhances sleep too.

If, like me, you are concerned by wrinkles and hair damage, a silk pillowcase is a must. The soft material promises to be kind to skin and hair, within a week you will notice a difference in the plumpness of your skin and the condition of your hair.

If you are looking for silk bedding, take a look at the Sheridan Mulberry silk collection that offers unparalleled comfort and glamour. Their bedding makes for a top-tier night's sleep and is the perfect addition to your luxurious bedroom.