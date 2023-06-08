These are the best bed sheets to buy right now to freshen up your bedroom for summer – according to a shopping editor

Is there anything better thana fresh, new set of bed sheets to give your bedroom an update? It's the same level of satisfaction as lighting a candle after a good spring clean - the final flourish that frees up your mind and allows you to relax.

New bedding can work wonders for your bedroom aesthetics and create a sanctuary feel and now is a great time to take stock of your bedding and embrace something different, from breezy linen in a muted color to a fresh cotton set. To help you rifle through the many brands out there, we've scoured the web for the best bedding deals out there to help your modern bedroom come together in time for the summer season.

Best satin bed sheets

Satin is a type of weave, often from synthetic fabric that gives a real sheen and makes them look super luxurious when they are actually a great budget-friendly buy. Satin sheets are great for bed sheets because the softness from the weave leaves a super soft feeling against your skin.

1. Satin sheet set View at Macy's For something super luxurious looking, go for the silky soft feeling of these satin sheets. Available in a range of colors, I like the depth of this dark, glossy brown. This silky satin set comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet included. 2. Satin bed sheets in Champagne View at Walmart Champagne is another super luxurious look for the bedroom and will feel super soft to the touch. Wrinkle-free, these sheets are lightweight and breathable, making them a great summer purchase for the warmer months ahead. Unlike cotton, these won't shrink. 3. Madison satin luxury sheets and pillowcase View at Kohl's Complete your bedroom with this satin six-piece sheet set available in an array of colors. Go bold with dark, sumptuous shades like purple or black, or keep things light and relaxed with this sugary pale pink. Available in either a king or a queen set.

Best cotton bed sheets

Cotton is a great go-to for bed sheets. Fresh, light and easy to look after, cotton tends to be woven into either percale or sateen. Percale’s simple one-over-one-under weave typically results in crisp sheets with a matte finish. Sateen, on the other hand, uses an intricate four-over-one-under weave to create a more silky feel.

1. Boll & Branch signature sheet set View at Boll & Brance Breathable sheets where quality doesn't decrease after every wash, Boll & Branch is a reliable brand to use to research your new bedding. Starting with the highest quality threads sourced from the finest 100 percent organic cotton. The white color is a classic that will make your bedroom feel like a hotel. 1. Legends hotel velvet flannel sheet set View at The Company Store 100 percent cotton, these luxurious flannel sheets have a velvet-like softness and are crafted by master textile artisans in Portugal. The entire collection includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillowcases, sheet set, duvet cover, and sham, each sold separately. 3. Percale venice set View at Bed Threads In a beautiful earthy moss green, this percale bed sheet bundle includes a fitted sheet, pillowcase set, and a duvet cover, making it great value for money. Moss green is my favorite shade from the collection, but I also love sand.

Best linen bed sheets

Linen might be my favorite material for sheets. While it might be more of an investment than your standard cotton or satin bedding, there is something about this texture that makes you feel like you're on holiday. It might feel a bit thicker, but it's designed to be cooling in the summer months, and warming in the winters, working for all seasons. The material is typically derived from a flax plant, bringing that feeling of nature to your bedspread.

1. Cultiver linen sheet with pillowcases View at Cultiver Goods If you're finding it tricky to make up your mind, this interactive option from Cultiver is a great solution. Create your own sheet set from a range of separates. Select your preferred fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases from a range of linen colors for varying prices. 2. Terracotta flax linen bed sheets View at Bed Threads Available in a multitude of different colors, these linen sheets from Bed Threads would make a nice addition to your bedroom. I quite like the light terracotta shade for summer, it's buttery and cozy and makes you want to dive in, perfect for a master bedroom. 3. Linen hardcore sheet bundle View at Brooklinen Light yet cozy, these linen sheets are great for warm days and cooler nights. Each piece is washed and dyed individually. This bundle comes in a real range of colors and even patterns but the stripes are simple and timeless. This set includes one fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover.

What is the best thread count for sheets Bed sheet thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal strands in one inch of fabric. It has long been thought that the higher the thread count, the better. But actually, more threads can just mean a thicker and heavier material. Make sure you're looking for sheets with an average thread count of around 200 - 600, anything above 600 can leave your sheets hot and heavy.