These are the best bed sheets to buy right now to freshen up your bedroom for summer – according to a shopping editor
Beautiful bed sheets to create the perfect bedroom, from silk to cotton, and where to buy them
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best satin bed sheets
3. Best cotton bed sheets
2. Best linen bed sheets
Is there anything better thana fresh, new set of bed sheets to give your bedroom an update? It's the same level of satisfaction as lighting a candle after a good spring clean - the final flourish that frees up your mind and allows you to relax.
New bedding can work wonders for your bedroom aesthetics and create a sanctuary feel and now is a great time to take stock of your bedding and embrace something different, from breezy linen in a muted color to a fresh cotton set. To help you rifle through the many brands out there, we've scoured the web for the best bedding deals out there to help your modern bedroom come together in time for the summer season.
Best satin bed sheets
Satin is a type of weave, often from synthetic fabric that gives a real sheen and makes them look super luxurious when they are actually a great budget-friendly buy. Satin sheets are great for bed sheets because the softness from the weave leaves a super soft feeling against your skin.
For something super luxurious looking, go for the silky soft feeling of these satin sheets. Available in a range of colors, I like the depth of this dark, glossy brown. This silky satin set comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet included.
Champagne is another super luxurious look for the bedroom and will feel super soft to the touch. Wrinkle-free, these sheets are lightweight and breathable, making them a great summer purchase for the warmer months ahead. Unlike cotton, these won't shrink.
Best cotton bed sheets
Cotton is a great go-to for bed sheets. Fresh, light and easy to look after, cotton tends to be woven into either percale or sateen. Percale’s simple one-over-one-under weave typically results in crisp sheets with a matte finish. Sateen, on the other hand, uses an intricate four-over-one-under weave to create a more silky feel.
Breathable sheets where quality doesn't decrease after every wash, Boll & Branch is a reliable brand to use to research your new bedding. Starting with the highest quality threads sourced from the finest 100 percent organic cotton. The white color is a classic that will make your bedroom feel like a hotel.
100 percent cotton, these luxurious flannel sheets have a velvet-like softness and are crafted by master textile artisans in Portugal. The entire collection includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillowcases, sheet set, duvet cover, and sham, each sold separately.
Best linen bed sheets
Linen might be my favorite material for sheets. While it might be more of an investment than your standard cotton or satin bedding, there is something about this texture that makes you feel like you're on holiday. It might feel a bit thicker, but it's designed to be cooling in the summer months, and warming in the winters, working for all seasons. The material is typically derived from a flax plant, bringing that feeling of nature to your bedspread.
If you're finding it tricky to make up your mind, this interactive option from Cultiver is a great solution. Create your own sheet set from a range of separates. Select your preferred fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases from a range of linen colors for varying prices.
Available in a multitude of different colors, these linen sheets from Bed Threads would make a nice addition to your bedroom. I quite like the light terracotta shade for summer, it's buttery and cozy and makes you want to dive in, perfect for a master bedroom.
Light yet cozy, these linen sheets are great for warm days and cooler nights. Each piece is washed and dyed individually. This bundle comes in a real range of colors and even patterns but the stripes are simple and timeless. This set includes one fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover.
What is the best thread count for sheets
Bed sheet thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal strands in one inch of fabric. It has long been thought that the higher the thread count, the better.
But actually, more threads can just mean a thicker and heavier material. Make sure you're looking for sheets with an average thread count of around 200 - 600, anything above 600 can leave your sheets hot and heavy.
What brand is best for bed sheets?
For the best brands for bed sheets, look to the likes of Brooklinen which does an array of fabrics including sateen, percale, linen and 100 percent cotton, Parachute, which does a great selection of cotton and beautiful down duvets to match, and Cultiver, where you can mix and match up your sets. Cozy Earth also has a great range of luxury bedding made with Viscose from Bamboo, and Bed Threads is a great place to go for 100 percent flax linen.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
What is AirPlay? How to use the mirroring technology, whether you're an iPhone user or not
Is AirPlay the best way to switch from your phone to the TV or wireless speaker? We take a look.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
This garden designer's golden rule for choosing plants is the secret to making your containers look incredible every time
By combining the right plants, you can make your planters look a million times better – and this rule takes the guesswork out of it
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
This color has quickly become the 'new neutral' for our homes – and IKEA's latest launches are really nailing the trend
This color trend is adding a touch of elegant luxury to our designs, and IKEA's ranges make buying into it budget-friendly
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
What style of pillowcase should I choose? The three ways to dress your bed (and what each says about your taste)
If you're wondering what style of pillowcase best suits your bed, this is what you need to know, and some of the best styles to buy
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
These alternatively-shaped coffee tables are a genius pick for a small living room – here's where to buy the best ones
If you're looking for a coffee table for your small living room, make sure it's one of these three shapes
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
Al fresco bars are trending this summer – here are 9 outdoor bar stools to perfectly accessorize the space
The best outdoor bar stools will become the heart of a good entertaining space in your backyard, so you need to choose the right ones
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
I'm shopping for an outdoor hammock - here are 9 I'm hovering over the 'add to basket' button on
In search of a relaxing hammock for the pergola in her backyard, our shopping editor has found 9 of the best, most design-forward styles to buy right now
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
The biggest and best deals for your backyard this Memorial Day, picked by our editors – including 62% off a patio set
For a better backyard this summer, now's the time to make the most of the best Memorial Day sales for the great outdoors
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
This outdoor living trend is having a moment in the spotlight – and Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is all over it
Beautiful boho furniture is our pick of the season for your backyard - and there's some brilliant discounts to be found on them
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
What are the best alternatives to IKEA’s BESTA? 9 buys to replace this side cabinet for a stylish upgrade to your space
We all love this IKEA classic, but if you're looking to take your decor up a notch, here are the best buys to replace the BESTA sideboard
By Lilith Hudson • Published