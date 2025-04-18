I think we can all agree there is nothing more important than a good night's sleep — and the best way to do that? With soft, cozy, and comfortable sheets. But to be honest, I always find shopping for these essential bedding layers complicated. It's the technical terms that throw me: sateen vs percale? What's the difference? What does it mean?

To weigh in on which is the best bedding material, sateen vs percale, I spoke with Kelly Hannon, chief merchandising officer and sheet aficionado at everyone's favorite, Brooklinen. And when it comes to these types of bedding, she quickly put me straight: contrary to what you may think, neither are actually materials, but rather types of weaves used to create fabrics, both commonly made with cotton.

Sateen sheets follow a one-under-three-over weave pattern, while percale sheets are a simpler one-over-one-under weave. But it turns out even the slightest detail like this can have a big difference on the way the sheets feel.

Which is better? From a style perspective, the subtle sheen of sateen isn't necessarily in line with trends in bedding right now, but it goes beyond good looks. I've broken it all down in more detail below.

What are Sateen Sheets?

Looking for sheets that'll make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud? Go for sateen. Kelly explains that the one-under-three-over weave makes for a fabric that is silky-soft; "Sateen is known for having a more luxurious feel with a soft and smooth hand feel," she says.

In terms of aesthetics, the weave pattern tends to give sateen sheets a stylish, lustrous sheen, too. And if you like to feel cozy and warm while you sleep (who doesn't?) this type of sheet will make sure of that. Ultimately, "those who love a truly soft pair of sheets may prefer sateen, as these are softer and smoother," Kelly says.

What are Percale Sheets?

Love slipping into crisp, fresh sheets that make you bedroom feel like a hotel? Percale sheets are the perfect choice for you. As Kelly mentioned, percale features a plain weave, which means the fibers are arranged in a one-over-one-under pattern.

They're still soft like sateen, but percale tends to have an additional cool, crisp feeling. Kelly compares percale sheets to "your favorite button-down shirt" — fresh, clean, and ultra-comfortable.

The percale weave also allows for more breathability than sateen, which makes these sheets ideal for anyone who is a hot sleeper or lives in a warm climate. And in terms of aesthetics, "percale offers a matte look with a casual yet clean finish," Kelly says.

The Verdict: Sateen vs Percale

So, sateen vs percale? They share both similarities and stark differences. While they'll both feel soft to the touch, sateen sheets feel silky-smooth and have a subtle luster, while percale sheets are crisp and fresh, with a matte finish.

So really, it depends what you like. Ask yourself: Are you a hot or cold sleeper? What type of climate do you live in? Do you prefer the crisp and fresh feel, or the silky and smooth finish?

Everyone is different. Kelly Hannon told me she prefers sateen, however, personally, I prefer percale. “Bedding is such a personal piece of home decor, and picking new products is truly up to your personal preference," Kelly adds.

A crisp set of sheets can help you achieve a calm and relaxing night's sleep. (Image credit: Image: Barbara Corsico)

And now you understand the different weaves, it's time to get to know the fabrics. Want to know what the big deal is with Egyptian cotton sheets? We can help with that, too.