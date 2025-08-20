'Moonlighting' Is the Beautiful, Subtle Way to Light Your Garden at Night That All the Best Landscapers Use

As dusk falls and the soft cover of darkness sweeps over your pots, plants, and patio, have you ever noticed how magical a garden can look at night? Of course, this is only possible when the moon is visible in the sky, allowing you to see your outdoor space in a new light. But there is another way to recreate this luminescent effect, and that’s by moonlighting your garden.

"Moonlighting is a wonderfully atmospheric lighting technique that mimics the softness of natural moonlight by casting light downward from above,” explains Lou Graham, co-owner of homeware brand Graham and Green. “It’s believed to have originated with American landscape architect Thomas Church in the mid-20th century, and it continues to be a favorite among designers for its ability to bring drama and tranquillity to outdoor spaces after dark.”

This garden lighting idea can help you create a moon garden (an outdoor space designed to be enjoyed at night). To make the most of your outdoor space after dark, experts have provided a low-down on how to moonlight a garden below, and why you should.

The Benefits of Moonlighting Your Garden

No matter whether you have a sprawling lawn or a small patio, moonlighting your garden can help you enjoy your outdoor space by night (Image credit: Charlotte Rowe)

Moonlighting is a modern garden idea that helps you enhance the beauty of your outdoor space after dark, while extending the time you can spend outdoors.

“We often think of garden lighting not just as a practical necessity, but as a tool for storytelling,” Graham & Green's co-founder Lou Graham explains. For example, moonlighting your garden can help your garden feel alive at night and see it through an entirely different lens.

Explaining how, Lou adds: “Moonlighting transforms even the simplest garden into a layered, sensory experience. Tree branches become delicate shadow-casters, and textured foliage glows as if lit by nature itself."

The good news is that this designer trick for outdoor lighting isn’t just limited to green spaces. “We use moonlighting on many of our gardens if they have a large lawn area or even a paved area which needs some lighting,” award-winning garden designer Charlotte Rowe says. “A large lawn can look like a dark carpet at night if it is not lit."

This means you could use moonlighting as an alluring patio lighting idea or simply to add some more interest to your space. You just need trees tall enough to be able to provide the effect of moonlight, says Charlotte.

Lou Graham Social Links Navigation Co-Owner, Graham and Green Lou Graham is co-owner and marketing director of Graham and Green, the independent British interiors brand founded by her mother-in-law in 1974. With a background in retail and the arts, Lou brings her signature eye for eclectic, soulful style to the brand's collections, blending global influence with timeless character.

How to Moonlight Your Garden

Warm-toned LED spotlights help to add a soft glow to outdoor spaces, like this urban patio garden. (Image credit: Charlotte Rowe)

To help your garden come alive under the cloak of night, there are a few tricks to keep in mind.

Choose the positioning of your lighting carefully: “To create the effect at home, mount soft, warm-toned LED spotlights high within mature trees or pergola beams, directing them gently downward,” Lou says. Choose the right lights: As any interior lover will know, the right lights can make all the difference. And this is the case for your exterior space, too. So instead of reaching for backyard string lights, it’s best to use lights that are fit for purpose. “We use LED moonlighters with tree mounts,” Charlotte explains. Be cautious of the height: “The minimum height of the branch in which to put a moonlight is six meters, and the light needs to be angled through the tree, cutting through some of the branches to get the full effect,” Charlotte shares. “If it is too low, you don’t get the width of the beam to create the effect, so the higher the better.” Know your angles: It's not just the height you need to pay attention to. “Keep the angle subtle to avoid harsh beams and choose fixtures that blend into their surroundings to maintain a natural look,” Lou says. Remember, the idea is to emulate the effect of moonlight casting shadows on your space, not to create a floodlit pitch. Keep it restrained: Less is most definitely more when it comes to this outdoor lighting trend. “Moonlighting is about creating intimacy, not brightness,” Lou says. Consider your surroundings: “Pair it with thoughtfully placed garden furniture and natural materials for a setting that invites lingering long into the evening,” Lou adds. Call in the professionals: Some things are best left to experts, and, according to Charlotte, moonlighting is often one of them. “Under no circumstances should this be done without a qualified electrician and without someone who is able to go up the tree to attach the light to the tree branch,” she flags.

Charlotte Rowe Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Charlotte Rowe set up her design studio in London in 2004 and has since worked on more than 300 urban and rural design projects for clients both in the UK and overseas. Her garden designs range widely in scope and style, but all have strong architectural form, clean lines, good lighting, careful detailing and styling, and rich, luxuriant planting.

The great thing about moonlighting your garden is that this luminous effect can be enjoyed all year round.

Ready to get started? Find out where our editors buy garden lighting.