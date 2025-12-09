Meet the Veiled Tree — This Interior Designer's Romantic Christmas Tree Is the 'Anti-Trend' to Over-the-Top, Maximalist Festive Schemes

All the Christmas decorating trends doing the rounds right now are — like most of the interior design trends that have been big this year — pretty maximalist. There are bows, there are kaleidoscopic colors, and there is the 'Ralph Lauren Christmas look', which is essentially as much tartan, red velvet, dark green trimming, and gold twinkles as you can artfully get into one room.

But there is one micro-trend that is starting to gather pace, and the 'veiled Christmas tree' is making a little bit of noise over on TikTok. But, compared to the aesthetic shout of Ralph Lauren, it's purposefully just a whisper — a hazy, gauzy, dreamy approach that takes its inspiration from minimalism and historic fashion photos more than anything else.

The interior designer Róisín Lafferty has created one for her Róisín Lafferty Gallery space in Dublin, an ethereally beautiful take on the more traditionally decorated tree. Roisin has always been somewhat of a trailblazer — she is the only designer in the six years I've edited Livingetc to have her work appear on the cover twice — and it's no surprise she's trying this when the rest of the world is quite literally tied up in bows. Her interiors have always been luxe, pared back, about the material and the finish rather than being filled with things.

"Rather than relying on heavy ornamentation, the idea was to create something sculptural and poetic," says Róisín, and all this tree really holds is lights and a veil. Yes, it's a bit bridal, yes, it's a bit out there, and yes, it's the prettiest Christmas decorating idea of the year.

What Is a Veiled Tree?

A minimalist idea for decorating a tree that's perfectly romantic, too. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

A veiled tree is a surprising, and surprisingly beautiful, way of decorating your home. It's a little bit bridal, and very artistic, but very easy to do.

All you need is a Christmas tree (real or otherwise), strings of fairy lights to wrap around its branches, and then a large piece of tulle to wrap around the tree. You can tuck it into the branches to keep it secure, but you might want to use a few discreet clips to keep it in pace — especially if you have pets (as this will be far too tempting for cats.

The Inspiration Behind the Veiled Christmas Tree

This tree is the perfect ornament for Róisín's minimalist gallery. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

As you can see in this wider shot of Róisín's gallery space, above, her references often come from art, history, and the fashion world — the latter of which was what inspired her to wrap her tree in gauze.

"The veiled Christmas tree was inspired by the soft, romantic world of the fashion designer Simone Rocha; particularly her use of nude and blush tulle," says Róisín. "I’ve always loved the way she balances strength and delicacy, and I wanted to capture that same tension in a festive context."

Just like Róisín will spend weeks searching for the perfect piece of stone to use as a hero piece in her interiors work, so here she wants the tree itself to be the main focus rather than any ornamentation. "The tree becomes almost like a couture piece," she says. "Wrapped, veiled, and slightly mysterious, the tulle softens its silhouette and adds a dreamy, ethereal layer."

How to Achieve a Veiled Tree

It's a quick decorating idea to bring to life. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

Róisín says it took her only about 30 minutes to successfully veil her tree, though she adds that "it would have been less if I'd had a taller ladder!"

To achieve the look, she worked with a fine layer of tulle in a soft, muted nude tone and draped it gently over the tree, allowing the fabric to fall naturally so it felt effortless rather than overly styled. "The key was finding that balance between structure and looseness; letting the tulle create movement without overwhelming the form of the tree itself," Róisín says. "It was actually super easy - trying to make it too perfect was what would have made it hard. It's better to be loose, starting from the bottom and wrapping it up from there." She says she struggled only when it came to the top - partly due to her ladder length, but also because it's the most fiddly part. "This bit was kind of like a hood," Róisín says, of how she folded it over on itself.

"The biggest lesson was that you need far more fabric than you initially think, especially if you want the drape to feel full and generous," Róisín says. "I think we used about 14 meters of extra-wide tulle. And tension is everything: too tight, and it feels constricted; too loose, and it loses its elegance. Once we found the right rhythm, the whole tree transformed into this beautifully veiled, sculptural presence."

Why a veiled tree fits right into current interiors trends

This minimalist Christmas decor "shows how festive styling doesn’t need to be loud to be impactful; it can be poetic, sculptural, and deeply considered," says Róisín. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

This veiled look speaks to a broader shift we’re seeing towards softness, layering, and atmosphere in interiors. "People are leaning into texture and tactility, choosing materials that bring emotional warmth rather than pure decoration," says Róisín. "There’s a real appetite for pared-back elegance; pieces that feel thoughtful, crafted, and a little unexpected."

The draped tree taps into that mood. "It’s minimal but expressive, simple but dramatic," adds Róisín. "It’s an evolution of the gentler, more romantic aesthetic that has been resonating throughout interiors this year."

How to decorate alongside a veiled tree

That's not all the inspiration Róisín's gallery has on offer. (Image credit: Roisin Lafferty)

It would seem strange to have a very minimalist veiled tree next to a brightly colored Christmas fireplace and a tartan runner on the coffee table. Instead, to enhance rather than overwhelm its subtle beauty, keep the rest of the room refined, too.

"I think less is more," says Róisín, who created this very sculptural garland for the fireplace in the same room as the tree, its palette ultra pared back. "Lots of natural foliage, volume and structure on mantlepieces and then layered with candles all of different thicknesses and heights. You really don't want any other more classic Christmas decorations (like baubles and angels and snowflakes) but just sprigs and more twinkly lights."