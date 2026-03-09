In the same way that warmer weather requires a wardrobe switch around, the shift in temperature that springtime (hopefully) brings can sometimes leave your home feeling a little out of step with the seasons. While thick curtains, deep-pile rugs, and chunky throws feel cozy and cocooning in winter, plush and weighty textiles often seem a little heavy as we transition into those long-awaited lighter days.

If it’s never occurred to you to swap out heavier fabrics when spring rolls around, then consider it the same as putting your knitwear in storage and bringing out your much-loved summer staples: the ones that allow those hardworking basics you rely on daily to be worn all year round.

When it comes to lighter fabric trends, there's plenty to play with. Bringing in gauzy textiles and more relaxed materials introduces a different kind of softness to your space, while embracing pops of pattern and color can instantly lift the mood of any dark or neutral scheme. I reached out to two design experts to hear their take on how to lighten and brighten your home for the new season — here's what they shared.

1. Filter the Sun with Delicate Sheers

Striped sheers filter the sun and cast intricate shadows on the wall of this serene bedroom. (Image credit: Moodauthors. Design: Colombe)

"At the end of winter, it's natural that we feel the urge to let more air into our interiors and embrace the sunlight and warmth," says Marta Chrapka, founder of Warsaw-based design studio Colombe.

"Decorating with sheer curtains is much more suitable for the spring and summer months than heavy curtains, which are designed to retain heat and make your space feel cozier,' she adds.

Choose translucent, diaphanous fabrics with subtle patterns that will filter the sun and cast delicate shadows when the light is at its strongest.

AM.PM Attukal Striped 100% Organic Cotton Voile Sheer Curtain £23.99 at La Redoute UK

Marta Chrapka Social Links Navigation Founder, Colombe Marta Chrapka's work encompasses a wide range of influences, from contemporary to historical. Her Warsaw-based interior design studio prioritizes craftsmanship down to the very last detail; many elements are made or restored in house, including curtains, metalwork, furniture and carpentry.

2. Swap Dark Drapes for Pale Fabrics

Ecru curtains offset the black-painted steel window frames in this light-filled bedroom extension. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

After completing the interior of this Edwardian home in Essex, design studio Owl was invited back to create a contemporary extension with a peaceful master suite. "We selected ecru curtains with a summery stripe for an airy feel," say studio co-founders Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon, who wanted the scheme to remain light and bright.

"The pale fabric ensures the curtains don't look too heavy, but the material is thick enough to block light and provide privacy," they add of the light and bright curtain color choice.

Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon Social Links Navigation Founders, Owl Owl is an East-London based interior design studio, which was founded by Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon. The pair, who share a love of bold and joyful spaces, joined forces in 2014 and have since designed an eclectic mix of residential and commercial projects across the city.

Patterned soft furnishings in cheerful hues are an easy way to reinvigorate your home for spring. (Image credit: Moodauthors)

"Light and bright colors help to refresh and 'air out' an interior," explains Marta. "If you want to shake off the winter feel from your home, then introducing brighter fabrics will instantly make you feel that spring has arrived."

The interior designer chose a striped Tekla quilt in red and blue (this Striped Quilt in Aubergine and Navy by Heal's is similar) to enliven the neutral sofa, and paired it with a colorful linen cushion by Elitis. The vibrant accessories complement the more muted tones of the accent wallpaper behind, while lifting the mood of the entire space.

4. Switch Bath Sheets for Hammam Towels

Lightweight hammam towels add to the spa-style ambience in this playful pink-hued bathroom. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

"What was once a traditional Victorian bathroom is now a peachy-pink sanctuary, layered with bespoke details and built for a little end-of-day escapism," say Sophie and Simone, whose brief was to create an uplifting space full of curves and soft color.

In keeping with the spa-style ambience for the bathroom, the pair selected a set of hammam towels. "They dry faster than regular towels and are great for creating that spa-retreat feel," they added.

Mizar & Alcor Turquoise Handwoven Linen and Cotton Towels, Set of 2 £96 at ABASK

5. Soften Bare Walls with Voile Panels

A peach-toned sheer curtain panel screens the exposed brickwork in this cozy home-cinema room. (Image credit: Felix Speller )

When Sophie and Simone designed this basement playroom and home cinema in a Grade II mid-century modern house in Hertfordshire, they needed a way to lift the heaviness of the space, in lieu of letting in natural light.

"We drew on the client’s love of Wes Anderson to design a joyful room that works for day and night," say the designers, who installed a sheer pink curtain along the back wall of the windowless space. "We wanted the original brickwork to remain visible, but didn't want to bring in fabrics that would feel too heavy by day."

Dunelm Marley Linen Slot Top Voile Panel £8 at Dunelm

6. Swap Heavy Quilts for Relaxed Linens

Change thick quilts for slubby linen covers for a bedroom that's better suited to warmer weather. (Image credit: Moodauthors)

Swapping heavy bedding and covers for lighter, more laid-back textiles is a supremely simple way to update your bedroom for the warmer months. "Seasonal layering is something I happily practice in my own home," explains Marta.

"I use different bedcovers for winter — usually wool or velvet — and change them in spring," she adds. "I love to use linen in neutral shades, or white and blue. I also put away heavy wool blankets and take out cotton throws instead."

Secret Linen Store Natural Elijah 100% Linen Throw £195 at secretlinenstore.com

If the above has made you realize that your bedroom is crying out for a spring revamp, it's worth reading up on the latest bedding trends for 2026 before you start making changes.

Discover traditional prints, fringes with flair, and the artfully undone look that's perfect for lazy spring and summer days.