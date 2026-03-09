I have organized and reorganized my closet so many times. And I have tried many a method, including the popularized 'rainbow technique' that involves sorting by color. But I hate to break it to you — color-organized closets are overhyped and underworking.

So, when it comes to ways to organize that will actually help your wardrobe work hard, I recommend organizing your clothes by category. Is it a little less interesting? Sure. Does that matter more than the efficiency of your closet? Absolutely not.

This alternative method will align your wardrobe with your routine, while helping you step out in your best 'fits. But before we get into why it works, let's talk about why organizing by color doesn't.

Why Does Color-Coded Closet Organization Not Work?

To put it simply, this closet organization method is outdated and inefficient. (Image credit: Lexie Saine Design)

"A rainbow organization can look beautiful, but it's often difficult to maintain," says professional organizer Cher Casey. "When color is prioritized over categories, it furthermore complicates getting dressed because it's harder to see what you own.

Although it's one of the top outdated organization rules for small closets, I'd wager that it's not such a great idea for walk-in wardrobes either. Since the concept is built solely on aesthetic value, it doesn't do much for actually organizing your closet.

Plus, if you ask me, there's some beauty in the asymmetry of a closet's color coding. And that's coming from someone who is type A to a T. So, how should you actually organize your closet?

Cher Casey Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Cher Casey, PhD, is a York-based professional organizer, decluttering expert, and public speaker who helps people simplify and create homes that support their daily lives. She takes a holistic, compassionate approach to decluttering that recognizes that clutter is often about more than just having 'too much stuff.' She works with busy families, professionals, and those navigating life transitions to create calm, practical systems tailored to how her clients live. With a background in research and education, she blends psychology and practicality to help people move from overwhelm to clarity. She empowers people to transform their homes and their overall well-being.

What to Do Instead

Organizing your closet by category of clothing and further by frequency of use is much better. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller and Tomasz Redzimski at Builder and Decorator)

"In general, the best way to organize a wardrobe is by category and frequency of use. Be realistic about whether you prefer hanging vs folding your clothes, and factor that into your overall layout," says Di.

"After thoroughly decluttering your closet, group items by category and consider how often you wear them. Place your everyday pieces in the most accessible areas, and store less frequently worn items higher up or further back. This will make getting dressed feel simple, enjoyable, and intuitive."

But let's say you love the rainbow look (no judgment), Di explains that there’s a happy middle ground to be conquered. "Organize by category first, then arrange each category by color," she suggests. "You’ll still get that aesthetic finish, just with a more practical layout."

There are more closet mistakes that are making you wear less of your wardrobe — namely, ignoring signs of closet clutter. So if you're looking for fresh ideas to optimize your wardrobe, sign up for our newsletter.