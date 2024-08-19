5 Closet Mistakes That Are Making You Wear Less of Your Wardrobe — According to Professional Organizers

If we’re honest with ourselves, we probably have more clothing than we truly need (I definitely used to and still can't part with all the comfy pyjamas). Back ups, sweaters with the tag still on, that dress you plan to wear to somewhere special but nowhere seems to be quite special enough.

But did you know this might be for a reason — that there might be a cause (or causes) for why we grab the same few outfits on repeat instead of making the most of what we have in our wardrobe?

I talked to professional organizers to learn about five of the mistakes people are making when it comes to organizing their wardrobes, and why each contributes to wearing less of what you own. And, of course, to help us both have an easier time on our journey of organization, I also included some closet organization ideas to help mend these mishaps, too. Here’s what the experts had to say.

1. Stacking tall piles of folded clothing

(Image credit: C/O Horderly)

Folding and stacking clothing is a game-changer when it comes to saving on storage, but it can actually prevent you from wearing a lot of what you own. I’m definitely guilty of this — when I fold away my clothes I purposefully put my favorite pieces near the top of the stack so they are easier to reach… and we know what that means for the pieces at the bottom of the pile.

Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, co-founders of NEAT Method, share, "Storing folded clothing in stacks is a common practice but it can encourage a person to repeatedly reach for those items on top. Instead, we like to fold or roll each item to fit the height of the storage space they are in, and place them in 'file folded' rows."

Doing this not only saves more space than folding would, but it also allows you to see every individual piece of clothing in your possession. Ashley and Marissa recommend investing in a closet organizer such as their Neat Method Acacia Draw Dividers to help keep your storage in top form.

Mindy Godding, certified professional organizer, owner of Abundance Organizing and president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO), adds, "Flat surfaces can pose a challenge in wardrobes because they attract piles, making items harder to see and access. Use bins or acrylic holders to corral smaller items like socks and hats to keep them tidy and give them boundaries."

Cella Set of 6 Clear Shelf Dividers View at QVC Price: $15.99 These closet dividing shelves clip in place and stop folded clothes piles toppling into one another. Henning Lee Stacking Folding Organizers View at QVC Price: $22 These open stacking organizers are ideal for hiding away in your closet to keep smaller items that don't fold well. Closet Style Files 38-Piece Hook and Label Set View at QVC Price: $7.99 These fun clothes label clips will help you make sense of your wardrobe at a glance.

2. Having too many items to begin with

(Image credit: C/O Horderly)

Organizing a room with too much stuff is tricky, and same goes for your closet — and it makes complete sense why you don’t wear the majority of your items if this is the case for you. You simply won’t be able to find everything or make time to wear each piece.

Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, says, "Having a wardrobe that is too crammed will avoid you from easily shopping from your own closet. You will then find it frustrating to find something to wear or to put items away, thus causing more of a mess and spending more time getting ready."

Using a method such as the no-contact decluttering method, where you go through your wardrobe and get rid of items without trying them on, is a great way to rid your closet of clutter. You can set yourself a rule such as, ‘If I haven’t worn this in the last two years, it’s time for it to go.’

3. Not putting like with like

(Image credit: C/O horderly)

Heidi Solomon, professional organizer and interior decorator at POSH Boston, explains how not putting like items together can prevent a person from finding what they’re looking for in a wardrobe.

"Keeping a space organized by sorting the clothes into categories, labeling bins/baskets that are higher up and having uniform hangers will make a world of difference in a disorganized space and help you shop your closet," says Heidi. "For instance, when you are looking for a blouse, you don’t want to have to flip through all of your dresses, too. It should be really easy to find what you want."

Other options include the aesthetically-pleasing color organized closet, but that may not be as helpful in remembering the full range of what you have in your wardrobe.

If it isn’t easy to find what you’re looking for in your wardrobe, you will gravitate towards what is easy — the items at the front in your view. For this reason, it’s vital to consider closet organizers to declutter your wardrobe to make it a more visually accessible space.

4. Using "out of sight" storage

(Image credit: C/O Horderly)

"Out of sight, out of mind has never been more true than in the closet," say Ashley and Marissa. That’s why the folded items at the bottom of the pile or the clothes hibernating at the very back of your closet barely ever see the light of day.

They continue, "If you can, avoid tucking things away in unlabeled opaque bins and display shoes and accessories on open shelving. For the items you do have to store enclosed, be sure to add a label to the outside as a reminder of what is inside."

If you haven’t already considered embarking on a wardrobe declutter and have shelves upon shelves of out of sight storage, now might be the ideal time to learn how to declutter clothes and take control over your space again.

5. Incorrectly designating your wardrobe spaces

(Image credit: C/O Horderly)

Similarly to the benefits of storing like with like, there are troves of benefits that come with correctly delegating the space in your closet.

Ashley and Marissa say, "Upper closet shelves are a great way to maximize space in a closet. However, items stored out-of-reach are far less likely to be used. Instead, designate those areas for out of season or occasional use items only, making sure to prioritize “prime real estate” shelves and drawers for everyday items."

Now you’re ready to wear your wardrobe with pride. Enjoy your new outfits!