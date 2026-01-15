"Don't Let Consumer Culture Take Over" — 5 Organizing Products That Actually Make Homes Look Worse, According to Professionals
An organized home should always be a more stylish home, but you'll need to steer clear of these gimmicky products
Organizing your home isn't just about making daily life run more smoothly — it’s also about creating a space that feels calmer, more considered, and visually clutter-free. While it's tempting to think that the more organizational gadgets you invest in, the better your home will look, that's not always how it plays out.
From gimmicky, overengineered systems to unsightly storage solutions, there are so many organizational products that actually make your home look (and function) worse than it did before. "Along with all of the new strategies for organizing come all of the ways that consumer culture wants to take your money," explains professional organizer Melissa Gugni. For every genuinely helpful solution, she explains, there’s another product that simply doesn’t work in real homes.
If you're wondering how to declutter your home to improve both how your home functions and how it looks, these are the five organization products experts say you’re better off avoiding.
1. Heavy Duty Bins
If you're looking for a way to store a large number of things, a big plastic bin might seem like the obvious answer, but it's a surefire way to make your home look worse than it was before you started. Even if you only intend on keeping that clear storage box behind the closed doors of your garage, it will act as an ugly reminder of the chaos that lies within every time you lay eyes upon it.
"It's a classic example of a storage solution that you think is perfect, but in reality comes with a cost," explains Ben Soreff of House to Home Organizing. He says the ubiquitous black bin with a yellow lid is the worst offender. "Not only can you not see inside, but because they are heavy and stack well, once you put three in a column, no one is ever taking out that bottom bin. These are the container equivalent of throwing everything in the closet or drawer."
The only exception Ben makes is if you're corralling the same item in one box, but even then, you won't score any points for aesthetics. Instead, choose storage ideas like open-top baskets (like this one from La Redoute) that are easy to access, and opt for natural materials like seagrass or bamboo for a neutral look.
2. Vacuum Storage Bags
Ask any organization professional, and they'll tell you that closet organization is one of the most universal problems. Most of us have too many clothes, plus there will always be seasonal items that you don't necessarily want to have clogging space in your wardrobe. In such cases, a vacuum storage bag might seem like a great idea, but no matter where you choose to store them, they'll inevitably make your home look worse.
According to California-based organizer Melissa Gugni, vacuum storage isn't just an impractical storage solution, but an unsightly one, too. "They might be affordable, space-saving, and seem like the right solution for storage, but they're not nice to look at, plus they can lead to damaged and moldy items," she says. Instead, consider canvas storage bags that look chic and add personality to your closet. This set of three bags from La Redoute gets our seal of approval.
3. Multi Hangers
The best wardrobe organizers help you save space while also creating a more visually organized closet, yet some multi-hangers fall short on both counts. "They seem like a great idea initially, but if something is too good to be true, it usually isn't," says Ben. "These not only create a mess, but you don't typically get anything out except the top garment."
Melissa agrees. "They always fail and make it harder to access each item, making everything look like a tangled mess," she says. "Better to fold pants or hang them on slim individual hangers or just cull your options down to make them fit the closet rather than buy these."
Nothing will ever beat a simple set of matching hangers (I like these ones from Dunelm for both tops and trousers) used in tandem with a regular declutter.
4. Under-the-Bed Storage Bins
When you're tight on space, under-bed storage ideas can be a serious lifesaver, but they won't make your home look better. No matter how hard you try to disguise them, they'll definitely peep through from some angle, and they reduce the all-important breathing space needed for a calm, visually clutter-free bedroom.
"Better to use a large rectangular-sized bin with the same storage capacity instead, or better yet, multiple rectangular bins that are slightly smaller," says Melissa. To really streamline your space and avoid making your home look worse, it's best to invest in a bed with built-in storage (this one from Dusk is super affordable). If that's not an option, consider placing a storage ottoman at the end of your bed instead.
5. Accordion Files
We all have to adopt good habits when it comes to home office organization. Paperwork, files, stationery — there are so many items that need a sensible home, but finding a system that works is no mean feat. In order to keep your space looking stylish, however, Ben says it's vital that you avoid accordion files at all costs.
"This is the all-time worst product," he says. "We want our items to not only go in easily but also come out easily. The accordion file is a nightmare in that regard." He notes that all storage solutions should be flexible and allow us to adapt. "The accordion file is fixed and does not allow for a category to grow," he explains. "Like binders, they create a sense of permanency for paper we probably don't need to hold on to anyway."
Looking for something that looks sleeker and proves more functional? Incorporate a stylish drawer system, then add a simple file organizer like this one from Amazon to your desk instead.
The best organization always balances style with function — one should never come at the expense of the other. Choosing products that deliver on both will not only make your home work better, but ensure it looks better, too.
Now you know which ogranizing products that actually make your home look worse, make sure you brush up on the organizers no home should go without. Get those right and your space will truly thank you.
