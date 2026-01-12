The Best Wardrobe Organizers Can Double Your Storage Space, Protect Your Clothes, and Make You (and Your Room) Look and Feel Better

The start of a new year means that 'finding the best wardrobe organizers' is likely a task many of us will be hoping to tackle this month. Sometimes it feels as though no amount of folding and sorting can stop our wardrobes from descending into disarray. If you’re really going to get it under control, you'll need the right products.

Professional organizer Judith Clarkson, founder of Life Sorted, says the first step to organizing your wardrobe is to make sure the clothes in it "genuinely reflect your vision of your ideal style.” Organizing works best after you've gotten rid of things you don’t love or wear; there is “little point investing in new hangers or containers for impulse buys, clothes that don’t fit, or you feel uncomfortable wearing," she shares.

Once you've decluttered your wardrobe, you'll know exactly how many items you'll need to store, and can find the best wardrobe organizers to do it. "Store like with like and for the most visually calming result, which will also make it easier to find what you need, organize clothes by color from light to dark," shares Judith.

Ready to start? There are plenty of wardrobe organization products out there, no matter the size of your space. In fact, having a small space doesn’t need to limit you — these wardrobe organization products will turn your wardrobe from cluttered to capacious.

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Shoes and Accessories

Like-it Shoe Holder, Set of 2 £7 at John Lewis These holders are a space-saving solution for storing shoes — and means no more chucking them into a box or trying desperately to line them up. One shoe can rest on the top of the holder, while the other slots under the base, so every pair of shoes is able to be seen while only taking up half the space. Lifewit Adjustable Handbag Storage Solutions, Set of 8 £18.67 at Amazon UK Knowing how to store bags without just shoving them into a box is hard, but this set comes with eight dividers and two bases which can be customized to your space. The dividers come in a clear material to avoid clashes with your items and to allow you to see everything clearly. By ensuring your handbags stand upright, the product allows you to present them in a neat, clutter-free manner. The Edited Life Bag Organizer £15 at Dunelm This white bag organizer can be hung in your wardrobe and used to store eight handbags (or even pairs of shoes) comfortably. It fits neatly into your closet next to your clothes — to help with pairing bags to outfits — and allows you to neatly organize your bags so you can access them with ease.

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Drawers

Metro Lane Drawer Dividers, Set of 4 £33.99 at Wayfair UK These adjustable drawer dividers make it simple to organize folded items of clothing. Judith says to use the file-folding method so everything stays visible in your drawers, and recommends using dividers to separate items of clothing into type or occasion. “The key is to divide the space clearly and keep similar items together, much like separating knives, forks, and spoons in a cutlery drawer,” she adds. The Edited Life Felt 8 Drawer Organizer £7 at Dunelm To sort smaller items like underwear and socks, try this drawer organizer made from strong moulded felt. It features eight compartments, which you can use to house rolled socks — meaning no more scrambling around in the morning to find a matching pair. IKEA Komplement Insert for Pull-Out Tray in Light Gray £22 at IKEA Place this tray insert into a drawer for a neat, stress-free way to store your jewellery. The different sections allow for easy organization of items like necklaces and earrings, and you can even use it to sort sunglasses and watches. The soft felt protects your accessories and the compartments of varying sizes mean you can keep all your smaller items in one place.

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Hanging Items

Dunelm Flocked Hangers, Set of 25 £7.20 at Dunelm These velvet hangers prevent slipping, and the curves in the design preserve the natural shape of your clothing items, while the slim profile makes them space-saving. Judith says that gray is the ideal color for hangers, as lighter ones can show marks while darker ones show dust. This style of hanger can “save a surprising amount of space, instantly make a wardrobe look neater, and prevent clothes from slipping or snagging”, she adds. LJEC Trouser Hangers with 360° Swivel Hook, Set of 3 £17.99 at Amazon UK This clothing rack, which can hold six pairs of trousers or skirts, comes with an anti-slip design that reduces wrinkles and stops clothes from falling off the folding bracket. The product, with its handy 360-degree swivel hook, allows you to hang multiple items on one hanger, thereby neatly grouping trousers together and optimizing space. The Edited Life Natural Linen Hanging Wardrobe Organiser £16 at Dunelm When it comes to storing folded items like jeans and jumpers, this hanging organizer is perfect. The neutral linen look allows the product to blend in seamlessly with your closet, and it can also be used to home bags, shoes, and accessories.

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Small Spaces

Joseph Joseph 2-Part Long Clothes Hanger, Set of 2 £7 at John Lewis Is there anything more annoying than when your clothes all end at different lengths? This wardrobe organizer gives your closet a more uniform look. It also frees up space underneath for shoes or accessories — or even another clothes rail — and prevents your longer clothing items from dragging on the bottom of your wardrobe and gathering dust. Amber Home Space Saving Multi Layer Metal Coat Hanger, Set of 2 £14.39 at Amazon UK This multi-hanger lets you hang several garments on one hanger, saving space on your clothes rail. Each hanger comes with five racks, which can be hung on both sides, and the layer of sponge stops clothes from slipping off and falling to the floor. IKEA Skubb Hanging Shoe Organizer in Dark Grey £6 at IKEA For more storage, hang this wardrobe organizer in your closet or on the back of the door and fill the 16 pockets with shoes, or even accessories such as belts, hats, or scarves. The organizer can be made to fit a range of wardrobe sizes, as you can make it shorter in length by folding up a row of pockets and fastening it on the back using the hook and loop fastener.

Now you’ve got your wardrobe under control, it’s time to tackle the rest of the home. The 'Strangers, Acquaintances, and Friends' decluttering method is a brilliant way to organize your space thoughtfully and get on top of the mess as the new year begins.