The Best Wardrobe Organizers Can Double Your Storage Space, Protect Your Clothes, and Make You (and Your Room) Look and Feel Better

It's time to give your wardrobe the ultimate makeover — here are the best wardrobe organizers to do it with

Ella Kipling's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image of a minimalist bedroom with a large, wooden built-in closet that is open and has a robe hanging in it.
(Image credit: Heidi Lerkenfeldt. Design: Garde Hvalsøe for Søren Lundh Aagaar)

The start of a new year means that 'finding the best wardrobe organizers' is likely a task many of us will be hoping to tackle this month. Sometimes it feels as though no amount of folding and sorting can stop our wardrobes from descending into disarray. If you’re really going to get it under control, you'll need the right products.

Professional organizer Judith Clarkson, founder of Life Sorted, says the first step to organizing your wardrobe is to make sure the clothes in it "genuinely reflect your vision of your ideal style.” Organizing works best after you've gotten rid of things you don’t love or wear; there is “little point investing in new hangers or containers for impulse buys, clothes that don’t fit, or you feel uncomfortable wearing," she shares.

Once you've decluttered your wardrobe, you'll know exactly how many items you'll need to store, and can find the best wardrobe organizers to do it. "Store like with like and for the most visually calming result, which will also make it easier to find what you need, organize clothes by color from light to dark," shares Judith.

Ready to start? There are plenty of wardrobe organization products out there, no matter the size of your space. In fact, having a small space doesn’t need to limit you — these wardrobe organization products will turn your wardrobe from cluttered to capacious.

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Shoes and Accessories

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Drawers

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Hanging Items

Best Wardrobe Organizers for Small Spaces

Now you’ve got your wardrobe under control, it’s time to tackle the rest of the home. The 'Strangers, Acquaintances, and Friends' decluttering method is a brilliant way to organize your space thoughtfully and get on top of the mess as the new year begins.

Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.