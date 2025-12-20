It's that time of year when storage space can start to feel limited, especially if you're hosting over the holidays. Even in the most organized homes, extra storage can be a saviour, and this year, I'm turning to a clever idea that's all about medicine cabinets.

The IKEA hack was posted to TikTok, where creator @studiodesign_bypauline gave a mirrored-fronted medicine cabinet an unconventional new home in her living space. Mounted to the wall, it provides ample room for all her dinnerware and drinks (all within reach), without taking up valuable floor space — a hosting closet, if you will.

Intrigued by this idea, I turned to interior designers to get their thoughts on the unexpected setup. Below, I've shared everything you need to know about styling something similar, whether it's in your dining room, living room, or kitchen.

Medicine cabinets as a storage idea in living spaces is certainly unusual, but it turns out, interior designers approve. "Vertical mounted storage works because it lifts the mess off the floor and gives the space real breathing room during the busiest season of the year," says Lauren Saab of Saab Studios. "It streamlines the entire area since nothing competes with seating or gets in the way once guests arrive."

And while mirrored medicine cabinets are usually reserved for bathrooms, their sleek design boasts benefits in living spaces. "Storage that disappears is always a win," adds Melissa Read of Studio Burntwood. "Mirrored, handle-less units are clever because they double as decor: they look like mirrors until you open them, and suddenly you’ve got storage."

If you choose a mirrored cabinet for your space, keep in mind that these can require more frequent cleaning than other materials. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Tiffany Duggan of TROVE by Studio Duggan and Studio Duggan)

That said, mirrored walls won't necessarily work for everyone. "Choose a finish that blends into the wall so the storage reads as part of the architecture instead of a last-minute scramble," says Lauren. "This approach works from both a style perspective and a practical one because it keeps the room visually calm while adding real function."

What's more, mirrored fronts can also require more upkeep. "Mirrored surfaces show fingerprints, dust, and streaks more than other finishes," says Melissa. "You can combat this by sourcing units that have been treated or opting for a painted finish that is color-matched to your wall, camouflaging the storage unit."

Melissa Read Social Links Navigation Creative Director Melissa Read is the founder and creative director at Studio Burntwood, a London-based luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential interiors. As a qualified interior designer and graduate of the prestigious KLC School of Design London, she brings both strategic insight and refined aesthetic sensibility to every project. At the heart of her approach is a belief that interiors should not only reflect individuality but also enhance the way her clients live, through considered, timeless design.

Beyond the visual considerations of medicine cabinets, it's important to think practically, including ensuring you have adequate space. "Before you buy, think carefully about what’s on either side so the doors can fully open," says Melissa.

And, arguably even more importantly, don't forget how heavy wall-mounted units can be, especially if you're going to be storing weighty crockery, glassware, and drinks inside. "Ensure that the wall you're attaching it to can fully support the weight," the designer adds.

And just like with all storage, it's only as organized as you make it. "Adding custom inserts, adjustable shelves, or hooks can turn a simple mirrored unit into a piece that is even more functional," says Melissa.

Won over by this unconventional storage idea? Below, we've rounded up all you need to bring it to life.

And don't be afraid to think beyond the main living spaces when adding extra storage to your home. According to Melissa, wall-mounted cabinets are an effective entryway storage idea, too — "It's a space that often lacks storage," she says.