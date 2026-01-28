Most Bathroom Storage Mirrors Are Basic and Bland, but Anthropologie Has Loads Right Now That Are As Beautiful as They Are Practical

Bathroom storage that doesn't skimp on style? Anthropologie has got you covered with these super-chic bathroom mirror cabinets

Even if you're not a complete product hoarder like me (at least I'm honest), it can still be hard to find space to store all of your bathroom necessities — especially if you're working with a shoe-box-size bathroom. This is one of the main reasons why I can't imagine not having a mirrored cabinet in this space — they're the ultimate two-for-one; practically a bathroom design no-brainer in my books. The only issue is that they're not always the most stylish. However, Anthropologie is one of the brands that gets it right, with a bathroom mirror cabinet collection that includes vintage-inspired classics to playful, modern statement makers.

The mirror cabinets serve the perfect balance of style and substance — exactly what you should be looking for when choosing a bathroom mirror — with designs that are cool, stylish, and all while providing the much-needed additional function of extra storage space, which allows you to organize and store your skincare and hide away any unnecessary clutter for a stylish, streamlined space.

And, style points aside, let's be honest, has anyone ever felt as though they have enough bathroom storage?

Still not convinced? A bathroom mirror cabinet is a multifunctional piece of furniture that sits at the top of the list of things people with tidy bathrooms have, and it's a simple solution to a stylish storage upgrade.

