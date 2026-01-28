Most Bathroom Storage Mirrors Are Basic and Bland, but Anthropologie Has Loads Right Now That Are As Beautiful as They Are Practical
Bathroom storage that doesn't skimp on style? Anthropologie has got you covered with these super-chic bathroom mirror cabinets
Even if you're not a complete product hoarder like me (at least I'm honest), it can still be hard to find space to store all of your bathroom necessities — especially if you're working with a shoe-box-size bathroom. This is one of the main reasons why I can't imagine not having a mirrored cabinet in this space — they're the ultimate two-for-one; practically a bathroom design no-brainer in my books. The only issue is that they're not always the most stylish. However, Anthropologie is one of the brands that gets it right, with a bathroom mirror cabinet collection that includes vintage-inspired classics to playful, modern statement makers.
The mirror cabinets serve the perfect balance of style and substance — exactly what you should be looking for when choosing a bathroom mirror — with designs that are cool, stylish, and all while providing the much-needed additional function of extra storage space, which allows you to organize and store your skincare and hide away any unnecessary clutter for a stylish, streamlined space.
And, style points aside, let's be honest, has anyone ever felt as though they have enough bathroom storage?
Starting with this simple beauty, this lovely mirror adds interest with a curved corner detail while otherwise keeping it classic. You can choose from a minimalist black design, or, if you're going for a more luxe, spa bathroom feel, you could opt for gold instead. And it's not just the thin frame that gets the shiny treatment — the interior shelving is cloaked in gold too, so that every day can feel a little more glam.
There's something I can't help but love about this funky mirror cabinet. The wavy frame feels nostalgic and playful, bringing a hint of dopamine decor to your bathroom, but the neutral color keeps it from feeling overwhelming. Plus, with plenty of hidden shelving behind the sculptural frame, it hits the perfect balance of fun and functional.
Another simple yet effective design, this mirror cabinet would work well in any quiet luxury bathroom, thanks to its softly swooping silhouette and shiny, gold finish. But if you prefer the cooler tones, this design is also available in silver. Plus, thanks to its tall frame, there's plenty of space to store your larger toiletries, along with the rest of your skincare routine.
For a mirror that makes a bit of a statement, I love this gold resin option. The shiny, striped frame has a swanky, Art Deco feel, which is only emphasized by the mirror's antiqued finish. It's an easy way to add a bit more glamour to your bathroom.
Saving the best for last, this beauty has to be my personal favorite from Anthropologie's impressive mirror cabinet roundup. I love the soft, natural tones that the wooden frame provides, which are perfectly complemented by the scalloped-edge silhouette. It feels elegant and welcoming, and looks beautiful in both the warm light wood and the richer, dark acacia, too.
Still not convinced? A bathroom mirror cabinet is a multifunctional piece of furniture that sits at the top of the list of things people with tidy bathrooms have, and it's a simple solution to a stylish storage upgrade.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.