Even if you're not a complete product hoarder like me (at least I'm honest), it can still be hard to find space to store all of your bathroom necessities — especially if you're working with a shoe-box-size bathroom. This is one of the main reasons why I can't imagine not having a mirrored cabinet in this space — they're the ultimate two-for-one; practically a bathroom design no-brainer in my books. The only issue is that they're not always the most stylish. However, Anthropologie is one of the brands that gets it right, with a bathroom mirror cabinet collection that includes vintage-inspired classics to playful, modern statement makers.

The mirror cabinets serve the perfect balance of style and substance — exactly what you should be looking for when choosing a bathroom mirror — with designs that are cool, stylish, and all while providing the much-needed additional function of extra storage space, which allows you to organize and store your skincare and hide away any unnecessary clutter for a stylish, streamlined space.

And, style points aside, let's be honest, has anyone ever felt as though they have enough bathroom storage?

Still not convinced? A bathroom mirror cabinet is a multifunctional piece of furniture that sits at the top of the list of things people with tidy bathrooms have, and it's a simple solution to a stylish storage upgrade.