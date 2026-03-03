This Edwardian Villa in North London Nails 'Quiet Confidence' — "Where Understated Design Choices Are Lifted by Moments of Bold Expression"
Bold designs and a pared-back palette came together for a forever home that’ll easily evolve as its family grows
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This is a house where opposites attract, and unusual combinations complement each other. It’s both a design-led renovation and a practical family home that will stand the test of time, and where, above all, everyday ease is utmost.
The modern home was designed for a young family who wanted a space that feels calm and timeless, yet full of personality. A few bold statements bring energy and confidence, balanced by a palette that will endure — "creating a backdrop that evolves gracefully as the family grows," says Linda Morey-Burrows, founder and principal director of Studio Morey.
"We wanted the house to feel quietly confident — a sanctuary for family life, where understated design choices are lifted by moments of bold expression."
"It’s the owners’ forever home, so longevity was crucial in our planning," says Zoë Bailey of Studio Morey, who was the lead designer on the project. "It was also important that we pushed them out of their comfort zone, so that we — and they — would be excited by, and proud of, the end result."
This is the first experience of a refurbishment for the owners, a young couple with a growing family. The rear of the house, with its new extension (an awkward version from the 1990s was demolished), is the main family living space. It’s an open-plan area and flows freely from the TV seating area to the dining room through to the kitchen.
The kitchen is spacious yet homely thanks to its country-style cabinetry painted in a warm beige and designed in collaboration with deVOL. That softness is offset by Arabescato marble, industrial pendants and brass trims.
This yin and yang continues in the main suite, where the modern bedroom, all serene shades of cream and white, is anchored with a wraparound headboard and bookended by a bold bathroom with bronzed zellige tiles (which nearly didn’t happen), striking marble, and reeded glass. "It’s my favorite space in the house," says Zoë, who fought long and hard for the tiles. "I’m so glad I persevered, and so are the clients now."
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
The glamorous living room, with its green Murano glass chandelier, is linked via walnut and glass doors to the TV area. "This is the grown-up space for entertaining," says Zoë. Meanwhile, a dedicated playroom off the hall means toys are (mainly) confined.
At the very top of the house, a couple of bedrooms have been sacrificed to create a wellness zone with a state-of-the-art spa and impressive gym. "It’s a space free of visual noise," says Zoë. "The kind of place we would all like to escape to at the end of the day."
For more inspiring home tours, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, so they'll land straight in your inbox.
A legendary houses editor, Mary Weaver, held the job of homes editor on Livingetc for over a decade. She set the aesthetic for which the brand has become known. She is now a freelance stylist, art director, and writer, regularly contributing to Livingetc and overseeing the brand's successful House Tours franchises of live and webinar events.