This is a house where opposites attract, and unusual combinations complement each other. It’s both a design-led renovation and a practical family home that will stand the test of time, and where, above all, everyday ease is utmost.

The modern home was designed for a young family who wanted a space that feels calm and timeless, yet full of personality. A few bold statements bring energy and confidence, balanced by a palette that will endure — "creating a backdrop that evolves gracefully as the family grows," says Linda Morey-Burrows, founder and principal director of Studio Morey.

"We wanted the house to feel quietly confident — a sanctuary for family life, where understated design choices are lifted by moments of bold expression."

"The owner had lots of Murano glass chandeliers on her mood board, so we set out to find one as a centerpiece," says designer Zoë Bailey. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

"It’s the owners’ forever home, so longevity was crucial in our planning," says Zoë Bailey of Studio Morey, who was the lead designer on the project. "It was also important that we pushed them out of their comfort zone, so that we — and they — would be excited by, and proud of, the end result."

"These frosted glass light pendants are deceptively lightweight and make the eye-catching statement we desired," says Zoë. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Little Greene Portland Stone Intelligent Matt Emulsion £36 at littlegreene.com Portland Stone was the perfect neutral for this project, a putty color with bags of character.

This is the first experience of a refurbishment for the owners, a young couple with a growing family. The rear of the house, with its new extension (an awkward version from the 1990s was demolished), is the main family living space. It’s an open-plan area and flows freely from the TV seating area to the dining room through to the kitchen.

"We reworked this space so there is a sight line from the front door all the way through to the kitchen, leading to the garden," says Zoë. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

The kitchen is spacious yet homely thanks to its country-style cabinetry painted in a warm beige and designed in collaboration with deVOL. That softness is offset by Arabescato marble, industrial pendants and brass trims.

"Highly practical, with a utility room to the right and an informal dining area to the left, this space is a celebration of opposites with its relaxed country-style cabinetry contrasting with the industrial lights and veined marble," says Zoë. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

This yin and yang continues in the main suite, where the modern bedroom, all serene shades of cream and white, is anchored with a wraparound headboard and bookended by a bold bathroom with bronzed zellige tiles (which nearly didn’t happen), striking marble, and reeded glass. "It’s my favorite space in the house," says Zoë, who fought long and hard for the tiles. "I’m so glad I persevered, and so are the clients now."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The design of this space took countless layout iterations, but now, with the shower on the right and toilet on the left, both behind reeded glass, everyone is happy," says Zoë of this bathroom. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Claybrook Tan-Tan Adobe Gloss Square Wall Tile £72 at claybrookstudio.co.uk The stand-out bronze tiles in this bathroom, sourced from Natural Stone Consulting, steal the show — but we love these alternatives too.

The glamorous living room, with its green Murano glass chandelier, is linked via walnut and glass doors to the TV area. "This is the grown-up space for entertaining," says Zoë. Meanwhile, a dedicated playroom off the hall means toys are (mainly) confined.

"The owner was deliberating about the fabric for the headboard when her mother fell in love with it and told her to go for it," says Zoë. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Elsie Sherpa Cocktail Chair £99 at Dunelm The sandstone Sherpa of this cocktail chair is made from 60% recycled materials and the foam filled seat makes it as comfortable as it is stylish.

At the very top of the house, a couple of bedrooms have been sacrificed to create a wellness zone with a state-of-the-art spa and impressive gym. "It’s a space free of visual noise," says Zoë. "The kind of place we would all like to escape to at the end of the day."

For more inspiring home tours, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter, so they'll land straight in your inbox.