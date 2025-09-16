The Extended Headboard Is Your Shortcut to Boutique Hotel-Level Luxury — These 5 Designers Show You How It's Done

The aspiration for interior spaces that exude the ambiance of a luxury boutique hotel is on the rise — and the increasing popularity of the extended headboard is just one example of the way this is coming into play.

"Every design decision we make is driven by a desire to create spaces that feel both elevated and effortless, and we achieve that through refined materials, generous proportions, and thoughtfully layered details," says Jack Simpson, founder and director of Nomad Developments, a London-based premium real estate developer now offering an interior design service. "Large-scale headboards are one of those architectural gestures that can completely transform a bedroom."

With oversize headboards making an instant impression, as well as being one of this year's biggest bedroom trends, such a scale can also increase the visual impact of a room — a neat trick in more compact homes. Within bigger rooms, playing with the shape of a larger headboard can help to reclaim comfort and intimacy by creating a divide between the bed and the space around it. "It can act as an anchor within a space," says Jack. "Bespoke components such as headboards also create an interior language that feels deeply personal and timeless."

For design decisions in the bedroom, then, don’t be overwhelmed by scale. Embracing this trend, even in a small space, can uplift an entire scheme while offering a stylish way to build in bedside tables or secondary lighting — especially handy for awkward spatial configurations.

1. Comfort zone

The extended headboard keeps the eye moving and visually expands the space. (Image credit: Patrick Biller. Design: Montana Labelle)

Interior designer Montana Labelle’s vision for this bedroom was to integrate something sculptural but still soft and livable.

"The headboard became the anchor of the room," she says, "and I loved the idea of wrapping it around the corner to create a built-in moment."

Exuding sophistication, connecting the headboard with the bench creates another layer of comfort, a feature she says makes the whole space feel intentional and calm. "It’s one of those details that just quietly elevates everything."

2. Standing tall

Even in a small bedroom, an extended headboard will add both warmth and texture. (Image credit: Rodrigo Lopez. Design: Ryan Rankin)

This tall, wide headboard, conceived by interior designer Ryan Rankin and crafted by Ben Whistler, creates a welcoming cocoon.

The curved returns form a subtle room divider between the bed and the room, adding to the coziness, while the deep green velvet by de Le Cuona brings a lush tactility.

"Bold in scale and sleek in style, a large headboard anchors the room with unapologetic luxury," says Ryan.

3. Ray of sunshine

Decorating with circles in your design is another way to bring balance and harmony to the space. (Image credit: Aurélien Chauvaud. Design: Studio Chloé Nègre)

"Here we wanted a headboard that embraced the bedroom," says interior designer Chloé Nègre of this Corsican villa renovation. "The design recalls natural elements of the surrounding countryside, the Corsican sun, and the overall style of the house."

With its decorative silhouette and striking striped Kvadrat upholstery fabric, it draws the eye to the center of the room, while the natural rattan frame adds warmth and texture.

"Elegantly contrasting with the rigor of the surrounding Brutalist architecture, it brings a timeless, natural feel, perfect for a home located in this region."

4. Curve appeal

A handy bedroom storage idea — this integrated nightstand is both practical and stylish. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: NOMAD)

This curvaceous headboard with integrated storage merges style and function in Nomad Developments’ Kingsdown modern bedroom.

"It elevates the space with a quiet sense of tailored luxury," says studio founder Jack Simpson.

"Design doesn’t have to be about loud gestures — often the more understated elements of a space can be brought to life through form and materiality, resulting in a timeless and sophisticated interior."

5. Screen time

Make an architectural feature out of your extended headboard. (Image credit: Simon Upton. Design: Hubert Zandberg Interiors)

As part of a bespoke four-poster bed for a recent residential project, interior designer Hubert Zandberg opted for a modernist, cubist-patterned screen behind the bed to add an architectural touch to the space.

With the dark, matt lacquered finish set against the rich blue walls, the frame creates depth and contrast within a compact space, helping to elevate the room and give it interest and character.

Shop Extended Headboards

Next Soft Velvet Pebble Nila Upholstered Hotel Bed Frame With Bedside Tables £1,150 at Next UK Get yourself not only an extended headboard but an entire bed frame and in-built bedstands all in one fell swoop. Carpe Diem Beds Pinnö Headboard £2,948 at Heal's Crafted from tall, vertical walnut slats, the Pinnö Headboard is a contemporary piece that will add cozy bedroom vibes to your space. La Redoute AM.PM Garance Woven Teak Headboard £1,199.99 at La Redoute UK AMPM's Woven Teak Headboard is designed with a checkerboard effect, exuding style and substance as a natural statement piece.

Now that you know the shortcut to boutique, hotel-level luxury in your bedroom, make sure you get the bedding to match — our essential guide on where to buy bedding will help you do just that.