This DIY 'Cocktail Tree' Is What All the Coolest Hosts Will Be Styling for Christmas This Year

A single classic Christmas tree in the corner of the living room doesn't quite cut it these days. Here at Livingetc, we're always on the lookout for ways to make Christmas tree decor bigger, better, and more impactful each year, and 2025 has delivered a trend we’re convinced every great host will be embracing this season: A cocktail tree.

Yes, you read that right. Those cocktail stands you see at all the swankiest soirées can, in fact, be transformed into a stylish "tree" where the glasses stand in for ornaments. It's the best way to add some festive flair to your home bar ideas, and all it takes is some faux foliage, a set of stylish glasses, and a few beautiful ribbons. Better still, it will only take a matter of minutes to make.

Whether you're hosting a gathering for your whole neighborhood or just inviting your nearest and dearest over on the 25th, this charming DIY is sure to get your guests talking. Here's how to create the chicest festive decor idea that even the Four Seasons hotel chain has done this Christmas (yes, really!)

We first spotted this chic ideas on Michelle Lei Pinlac's Instagram (Image credit: Michelle Lei Pinlac)

We like to reinvent our Christmas decor ideas every year, because let's face it, the classic decorations can get a bit same-y. While beautiful additions to a festive home, mantelpiece swags, balustrade garlands, and door wreaths crop up in virtually every home across the country. If you want decor that truly wows your guests, you need to think outside the box.

A Christmas cocktail tree is a guaranteed way to do just that. It combines one of the chicest drink serving ideas with classic fir tree decor to create a charming yet functional take on a tabletop Christmas tree.

We first spotted this clever idea on Michelle Lei Pinlac's Instagram. The home stylist shared a reel where she decorated her cocktail stand with some faux foliage and some velvet ribbons, and the finished result couldn't be more chic.

"I spotted this cocktail tree stand on Amazon and thought, 'why not turn it into a mini Christmas tree?'" she tells us. "I layered some faux cedar stems [try these Juniper clippings from Pottery Barn] upside down on each tier to build out a Christmas tree silhouette. I then added a bow on top, popped in some coupe glasses, and it transformed into the cutest festive moment!"

A cocktail tree is a surefire way to ensure your Holiday party feels ritzy. (Image credit: Michelle Lei Pinlac)

This simple, quick DIY is sure to elevate your festive hosting and make a great conversation starter for guests. Using the cocktail stand as your base, all you need to do is add sprigs of faux foliage, folding the wire stems so that they hang from each spoke of the drink stand. To help secure them and finesse the shape, Michelle also uses zipties above each spoke segment to hold the foliage together.

To finish the look, Michelle then ties a bow on top of the tree, as well as slimmer ribbons at the base of each cocktail glass. Although she doesn't add string lights to her tree, you could also drape some battery-operated lights (like these from Amazon) across your tree's branches; just be sure to wrap them tightly around the central base to avoid any accidents when removing a cocktail.

It's a martini-themed Christmas at the Four Seasons Tower Bridge this year, where a 12-foot tree has been adorned with twinkling cocktail glasses. (Image credit: Jolly Thompson for The Four Seasons Tower Bridge)

There's no denying that Michelle's cocktail tree is a charming addition to a seasonal soirée this time of year, but can we really call cocktail-adorned trees a trend? When one of the world’s most iconic luxury hotel groups embraces the idea, we’re inclined to say yes. This Christmas, the Four Seasons Hotel at Tower Bridge in London unveiled a full-scale martini tree installation in its Rotunda Bar — a cocktail tree brought to life in glamorous, full-sized form.

The 12-foot Christmas tree is a real spectacle. Pictured above, it's clad in elegant Beluga Martini glasses on the edge of each branch that sparkle in the light. "Each year, Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge seeks to capture the spirit of the season in a way that feels truly extraordinary. This year, in collaboration with Beluga Vodka and the exquisite decor by Renatto Ribeiro, the offering has brought the magic of the unexpected and the playful," says The Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge's head of bars, Michele Lombardi. "Martini glasses hanging from the tree instead of baubles, sparkling in the light instantly, create a sense of celebration, fun, and entertainment."

While a full-sized cocktail tree remains a pipe dream for most of us, it proves that this drink-themed decor is truly making its way into the mainstream. And as Michelle proves, you don't need a glamorous hotel foyer to embrace this charming, playful trend in your own home.

Here's how to recreate this Christmas trend in your own home.

Amazon Cocktail Tree Stand for 12 Glasses £32.99 at Amazon UK This cocktail tower is so easy to assemble and securely holds up to 12 glasses, making it the perfect way to serve your guests this festive season. Use the 'branches' to hang your faux foliage and secure with a zip-tie to hold in place. (There's even brass and silver options available if you prefer a hint of sparkle.) Pottery Barn Faux Juniper Clippings Bundle £31.20 at Pottery Barn UK This faux Juniper clipping is so full and fluffy that it looks seriously authentic. The stems have a wire core that makes them bendable (perfect for this DIY), and you get several stems in one bundle, too. Be sure to bend each one downwards until they all flay out to mimic a natural pine tree. Habitat Wide Ribbed Champagne Coupe, Set of 4 £17 at Habitat UK Coupe glasses are a classic choice for cocktails, and we just love these ones from Habitat with their ribbed rims. They're very similar to the style Michelle chose for her cocktail tree, but you could also go for martini glasses for a bit more glam or classic wine glasses for a more sophisticated feel. Amazon Red Velvet Ribbon, 10m £6.99 at Amazon UK Is there anything more fitting at Christmas time than burgundy velvet bows? This ribbon comes on a 10-meter roll, offering reams of opportunity. Borrow from Michelle's idea and use a wider bow at the top of your tree, and cut it in half to create a smaller width ribbon for your glasses' stems. The White Company Star Fairy Lights, 80 Bulbs £22 at The White Company If you want to add even more pizzazz to your cocktail tree, why not include some battery-operated string lights? We love this starry option from The White Company for a magical glow. Just be sure your wrap the wire closely to the stands trunk to avoid mishaps when reach for the glasses. Pottery Barn Velvet Double Bow Clip £9 at Pottery Barn UK If you want to cut out the faff of constructing the perfect ribbon to top your cocktail tree, you could always use a clip on one instead. Not only do they guarantee the perfect shaped bow, but there's also no risk of it unravelling and falling into one of your tasty cocktails.

If you're looking for a fresh, fun way to bring festive flair to your hosting this Christmas, a cocktail tree is sure to impress. It's charming, playful, and guaranteed to get people talking. Better yet, not only will it take less than ten minutes to make, but it will also cost you less than the cocktail components themselves.

Cocktail tree complete? Shop finds for your Christmas table to truly elevate your dining experience. With these finishing touches, your Christmas gathering promises to be the sort of celebration that guests won't forget.