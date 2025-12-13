How to Make a Real Christmas Tree Last Longer — 5 Tips to Prolong Your Festive Foliage

I'd argue that no holiday space is complete in the absence of a pretty Christmas tree. It is the centerpiece of focal foliage, around which the rest of your seasonal decor comes to life — whether it's a mini potted fir or a freshly cut spruce.

And while there are so many wonderful Christmas tree ideas to brighten up your home, I find that the tree itself plays a crucial role in your holiday stylings. Since fresh trees are undeniably a notch above their faux counterparts, learning how to care for your Christmas tree is key.

So, here's an expert guide to caring for a real Christmas tree so it lasts past its typical expiry. Let's discuss!

1. Buy Your Tree From a Quality Farm

Matt Bowman, founder of Tradition Trees, tells me that one of the most important factors when looking for a tree that lasts long is to source one from a high-quality farm.

"Big box retailers are doing mass numbers of trees, which means the process of growing the trees, cutting them down, loading them, and getting them to hardware stores across the country usually equates to lower quality," he says.

"The trees may be packed on top of one another, meaning broken or damaged limbs, longer periods without water, early cuttings, and more time on trucks and at lots. Personally, we get all our trees from local family farms and bring them straight down to our lots so they live long."

Choosing a well-kept, quality tree will make even the most minimalist Christmas decor look especially pretty. And if, like me, you live in a city with an unfortunate lack of proximity to tree farms, I recommend visiting your local nursery and even flower markets for a chance at finding a healthy tree.

2. Prioritize a Fresh Cut

Trimming the trunk of your tree will help it stay in good spirits. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

When it comes to caring for Christmas trees, Matt tells me that a fresh cut is a pro-tip that will make all the difference. "I recommend making sure your tree gets a fresh stump cut before you install it," he advises.

"We do this at our lots before we load it onto our customers' cars to take home, or with our delivery service, we do it right on the truck before bringing it inside your home."

Essentially, he explains that cutting the stump helps open the tree's veins, so it can more easily drink water. And a hydrated tree is a happy tree, so this is a step you shouldn't miss. You can cut your tree stump, further, when you get home if it wasn't freshly cut, and this will help too. A small tree saw, such as this one from Amazon, will do the job.

3. Position It Away From Heat

Whether it's a potted cultivar, like this Real Decorated Tree from M&S , or a cut Christmas tree, position it with intention. (Image credit: M&S)

You might not think of placement when you consider Christmas tree styling mistakes, but given the fact that it could impact the overall health of your festive foliage, I recommend factoring it in.

"When setting up your Christmas tree, my advice is to avoid styling it near a heater or fireplace, since you want to keep it away from heat," Matt says. "Heat can dry out the tree and cause it to lose its bristles or fall out of shape."

Like many popular houseplants, your Christmas tree will thrive in a cool, shaded corner, away from direct sunlight, and with a healthy distance from any heat source.

4. Keep Your Watering Consistent

A regular, generous dose of water will be your Christmas tree's best friend. (Image credit: B&Q)

Angharad James, gardening expert and brand manager at Baby Bio, says that once your tree is in place, the most important thing you can do is water it consistently.

"A real Christmas tree can absorb around 200 ml of water a day, and even more during the first week when it’s at its thirstiest," she says. "Keeping the stand topped up helps prevent the trunk from drying out, which is key to stopping needles from dropping prematurely.”

Keep in mind that the bigger the tree, the more water it'll need. Depending on whether you have a mini version, like The Jingle Bell Tree from Bloom & Wild, or a larger one, like this Nordmann Fir Large Full Real Cut Christmas Tree from B&Q, it's best to adjust your winter watering schedule accordingly. A Christmas tree stand that holds water can be a saviour if you're absent-minded. Try this one from Amazon, for example.

5. Maintain Optimal Humidity

Ensuring your trees aren't left high and dry is essential to extending its lifespan. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

Around this time of year, your indoor garden will have to endure a drier growing atmosphere. And this can be tricky when you're dealing with real trees and other Christmas plants, too.

Maintaining humidity is another measure you can take to help your real Christmas tree last longer. Creating a DIY humidifier for your houseplants is a trick that works just as well in the summer and winter.

Alternatively, you can also invest in a good humidifier for your plant-heavy rooms. This Dreo Humidifier is highly rated on Amazon at 4.4 stars. And it features an ambient light and an option for essential oil diffusion when it's not taking care of your plants.

FAQs

Does Sugar Help a Christmas Tree Last Longer?

No, sugar and sugared water do not help a Christmas tree last longer. Plain water is your best bet at keeping your Christmas tree hydrated and healthy. "And make sure to use room temperature water," says Matt. "Nothing too hot and nothing too cold."

The only other plant that comes close to taking center stage in a festive home is the Christmas cactus, and our guide to caring for this plant will help you cover all your bases.