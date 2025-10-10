9 Christmas Plants That Make Great Gifts (and When to Start Growing Them Yourself in Time for the Festive Season)

I hate to say it, but I'm already excited for the festive season, and I have these beautiful Christmas houseplants to blame. All decked out in glossy leaves and pretty blooms, I can't wait to lush out my home with a couple of these potted cultivars.

Decorating with plants is a clever way to spruce up your home as winter rolls in, and the best part is that you can bring them in now without having to hear any complaints about accessorizing for Christmas so early in the year.

Not to mention, these will do nicely as presents for anyone in your life with a thriving indoor garden. At least those who've made your nice list this year!

1. Poinsettia

A classic, forever and always, poinsettias are here to stay. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

An obvious first option for Christmas plants is the timeless poinsettia. Renowned for its red flowers decorating a base of crowned green leaves, this pick is unfailingly festive.

"Poinsettias are instantly recognizable and synonymous with Christmas," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. "Available in red, white, or pink, it’s easy to care for and adds an instant festive touch to any room, and is a nostalgic gift over Christmas."

As far as Christmas decorating ideas go, poinsettias are classic and easily elevated with stylish planters. These beauties need around 10 weeks to grow, so your best bet for this season is to opt for a pre-grown potted version and use poinsettia tricks to get the most out of it.

Interflora Christmas Poinsettia £32 at Interflora Size: 50 cm (H) Place this Christmas Poinsettia by your mantel for a flourish of color and flora.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

2. Begonia

Begonias are so versatile, you can keep them in your collection beyond the holidays. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

If you're looking for flowers you can easily grow on a windowsill that also offers a splash of festive foliage, Kelly Dyer, in-house plant doctor at Patch Plants, suggests begonias are a beautiful choice.

"If you haven’t yet started collecting begonias, now’s the time," says Kelly Dyer, in-house plant doctor at Patch Plants. "With over 500 cultivars of begonia rex alone, the variety of colors and patterns is dazzling. Once you get to know them, these small windowsill winter plants are surprisingly easy to grow and even easier to propagate."

Kelly goes on to say that their dense foliage needs a bit of airflow to stay healthy, but with the right care, she assures that these begonias will reward you with color, texture, and character all year round.

Begonias take approximately 12 to 14 weeks to blossom, so you should ideally start planting them around mid-September to see them flower in time for Christmas.

Patch Plants Mac the Begonia £45 at Selfridges Includes: Begonia Maculata + Mister Mac the Begonia from Patch Plants features polka dot leaves with burgundy backing that feel so fashionable.

Kelly Dyer Social Links Navigation Lead Horticulturalist Kelly Dyer is an RHS-trained Horticulturalist with years of practical experience as a senior gardener, glasshouse gardener, and freelance garden designer. As Patch’s Plant Doctor, she helps customers hone their own skills with in-depth plant care advice and troubleshooting.

3. Bromeliads

For festive spirit that injects a space with color and texture, bromeliads are best. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Bromeliads are one of the best indoor plants to add color, making them a welcome choice for your festive indoor garden. The reddish orange flowers, coupled with bright green leafage, perfectly fit the season's color scheme.

"Unlike many houseplants, the roots of bromeliads act more as anchors than feeders, with most of the plant's nutrients and moisture absorbed through their leaves," says Kelly.

"That’s why they thrive with regular misting and bright, indirect light — just as they would on a jungle branch. With a little care, one gift can turn into many, keeping the color and joy going year after year."

When it comes to bromeliads, it's all about the big picture. These striking houseplants take anywhere from two to three years to bloom from seed. However, once they do, it's a rewarding sight to take in since these indoor plants flower all year round.

Flowers & Plants Co. Guzmania Plant in Concrete Pot £34.99 at Selfridges Size: 45 cm If you're not yet growing a bromeliad in your home, skip the FOMO this year and treat yourself to this Guzmania.

4. Hellebore

Sweet and elegant, hellebores are a stunning choice for festive foliage. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

If your home is draped in minimalist interior design, you might think that Christmas plants will look lost in your space. But that's not true. And hellebores are here to happily prove you wrong.

"Known as the Christmas rose, hellebore produces delicate winter flowers that last," says Jo. "It’s elegant, subtle, and ideal for someone who appreciates understated greenery indoors."

These plants are a common choice for winter container gardens. However, there are some varieties that can also be grown indoors. These plants take two years to bloom, and maybe one if your hellebore is especially strong.

But you can always indulge in a pre-potted option now, then plan (and plant) ahead of time next year. As a pro tip, the best time to grow hellebore indoors is in the late winter or early spring.

Suttons Helleborus Argutifolius £24.99 at Amazon UK Color: Green If bright reds aren't your vibe, you'll love the enchanting look of this subtle green hellebore plant from Suttons.

5. Christmas Cactus

Don't judge this cultivar by its name, it's much more precious than prickly. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Another winter favorite, what would a list of the best Christmas plants be without the iconic Christmas cactus?

"Christmas cactus is both low-maintenance and compact, making it perfect for indoor spaces. Plus, they make for a long-lasting gift and a fabulous table centerpiece," says Jo.

If you're growing this plant from seed, you'll need to be patient since they take around three years (at the most) to bloom. But, in the meantime, there are plenty of potted varieties you can gift.

And once your plant is ready for cutting, you can easily rely on our simple guide on how to propagate a Christmas cactus to extend your collection without missing a beat.

GardenersDream Store Red Christmas Cactus £21.99 at Amazon UK Size: 20 to 30 cm This Red Christmas Cactus comes in a planter wrapped in a bright bow for easy and impressive gifting.

6. Potted Christmas Trees

Of course, what would this list be without the iconic potted tree. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Christmas trees in pots were a major trend last year, and I'm predicting that this fashion will continue to reign strong for some time to come. With trees selling out earlier and earlier each year, this is a great early gift, too.

And if you're wondering what to pick, Jo tells me that her favorite variety is the Norfolk pine. "These small, indoor-friendly pine trees are a dream to nurture," she says. "Hardy and low-maintenance, it can be decorated or enjoyed as-is for the season."

These trees take around one to four weeks to stem from seed, but they are a labor of love that flourishes over the years into a fully-grown Christmas feature.

By investing in a smaller version this year, you can replant your Christmas tree and watch it become bigger with each growing year while continuing to keep it in your decorative layout for the seasons to come. Until it takes on a tall height and graduates to being the focal feature and your primary tree.

Beards & Daisies Norfolk Pine £52.99 at H&M (US) Size: 80 to 90 cm This Norfolk Pine from Beards & Daisies is a darling mini tree to generously gift or keep all to yourself.

7. Anthurium

Glossy and gorgeous anthuriums are the star of any festive display. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Anthuriums are one of the most popular houseplants regardless of the season at play. But this year, I'm seeing so many eye-catching types of anthuriums doused in plummy burgundy colors and striking swatches of red.

"With glossy, heart-shaped red spathes and deep green leaves, the anthurium adds color and vibrancy to a festive home. As a bonus, it’s hardy and easy to care for," Jo explains.

While there are some living spaces that are easy to decorate for Christmas, others prove to be a bit trickier. Considering anthuriums are the best plants for bathrooms, these blooms make accessorizing throughout your home much easier.

Although anthuriums can be grown year-round, they do take around a year to flower. So my tip is to get yourself a pre-grown plant and propagate it once the winter season comes to an end.

Beards & Daisies Red Anthurium £25.99 at H&M (US) Size: 40 cm (H) From pot to petal, this Red Anthurium from Beards & Daisies is a class act.

8. Cyclamen

Ruffled leaves layered with punchy red flowers, cyclamen has it all. (Image credit: Crocus)

Next on our list of the best Christmas plants for gifts is cyclamen. These are among the best plants to grow outdoors in October, and they also need to be overwintered once the cold sets in.

So, if you're growing this layered plant in your garden right now, then you already have a glamorous Christmas plant to decorate with. And our guide to caring for cyclamen indoors will ensure that yours thrives.

"This low-maintenance houseplant produces vibrant flowers through the winter months," says Jo. "And its small, compact size is ideal for windowsills or table displays."

These plants take at least a year to flower and are best planted in autumn. So if you start right now, you'll have some pretty blooms to show for by next Christmas.

Crocus Cyclamen Persicum 'Djix Wine Red' £9.99 at Crocus Size: 10.5 cm If, like me, you're late to planting cyclamen and don't want to miss out this year, this potted version from Crocus will come to your rescue.

9. Orchid

Bamboo orchids are simply stunning and perfect for minimalist interiors. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Lastly, and maybe unexpectedly, we have orchids. They might not be your first option for Christmas plants to gift or grow, but they are a stunningly unique option to consider.

"With over 25,000 varieties, orchids are some of the most versatile and rewarding flowering houseplants you can grow," says Kelly. "They thrive in bright, indirect light and benefit from a little orchid fertilizer in spring and summer to keep their flowers coming back."

There are so many types of orchids to grow as houseplants and plenty of colors to choose from. If Christmas foliage is your aim, then soft white orchids or reddish orange varieties are fair game.

Orchid seeds can be sown from late spring to early winter. But, just like any other beautiful bloom, these plants can take around three years to produce the elegant flowers we know and love.

Beards & Daisies Bamboo Orchid £32.99 at H&M (US) Size: 50 cm (H) This Bamboo Orchid from Beards & Daisies is a great present for the refined plant-lovers in your life.

Festive Planters to Match the Vibe

BYON Muddy Pot £33.49 at nordicnest.com Color: Red This Muddy Pot from BYON screams main character energy and will do right by any maximalist home. H&M Large Metal Plant Pot £19.99 at H&M (US) Color: Brown You can transition your Christmas houseplants from fall to winter without swapping planters with this Large Metal Plant Pot in your collection. Bergs Potter Københavner Flower Pot Glazed £47 at nordicnest.com Color: Green Bergs Potter's Københavner Flower Pot is dipped in a showstopping glossy green that matches the spirit of the festive season.

Now that you have your supporting Christmas foliage all sorted, it's time to set your sights on the main event — your tree. And our round-up of Habitat Christmas trees is the best place to look.