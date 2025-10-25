Long and beautiful white flowers with stalky stems that will fit into pretty much any interiorscape. That's exactly what you can expect from paperwhites. And I happen to think that they make beautiful Christmas gifts or seasonal decor, too.

These Christmas plants are a dream to look at. And they aren't all that difficult to grow, either. So if you have any plant-loving people in your life, this might be just the thoughtful present they'll never expect and long cherish.

And, don't worry. We've curated an all-encompassing guide to help you plant, grow, and care for these festive flowers below.

When Should I Start My Paperwhites for Christmas?

Begin your paperwhite planting journey now to get them ready for Christmas. (Image credit: Paperwhites)

It's important to know how to grow and care for your paperwhites, and we will get into that. But even more importantly, as a starter step, it's essential to know when you should plant your paperwhites if you want them to be grown and giftable by the time the festive season is in full swing.

"If you want your lovely paperwhites to be ready for Christmas, I recommend planting them around the last week of October or during the first week of November," says Angalena Malavenda, plant expert at Palmstreet.

The good news is that you're right in time to start off these indoor flowers to bloom by Christmas. But there's much to do now to reap the rewards of your efforts in December.

Angalena Malavenda Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Angalena Malavenda is a plant expert and the head of brand marketing and operations at Palmstreet, a revolutionary marketplace app for indoor gardeners and plant lovers.

How to Care for Paperwhites

These low-maintenance blooms are far from divas. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

As a relative of daffodils and jonquils, Angalena finds that paperwhites are easy to care for indoors. She explains that if you pay attention to a few key considerations and practices through your houseplant care schedule, you'll be good to go.

Temperature: "They require no special care to bloom as long as they have bright light and are not in freezing temperatures," she notes. "Just make sure your indoor garden is at a warm but mild temperature between 18° to 22° C for optimal growth."

Watering: "Adequate moisture is also necessary for the plant to bloom, so make sure to water consistently so the soil is lightly moist," she advises. "Be careful not to under or overwater your paperwhites, ensuring the soil is moist but never soaked."

Soil: When it comes to planting your paperwhites in the perfect potting mix, Angalena finds that any well-draining soil will prove compatible with these blooms. I recommend this Houseplant potting mix by Westland.

Fertilizer: "I recommend feeding your paperwhites with a regular indoor fertilizer about once every two weeks," she advises. This Miracle-Gro Pour and Feed Liquid Plant Food is an easy and low-effort option.

Placement: Angalena finds that picking the perfect spot for your paperwhites matters more than expected. And she finds that an indirectly sunny window is ideal.

How to Grow Paperwhites

Take your time as you plant your paperwhites for successful blooms to come. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Growing paperwhites indoors is actually quite simple," says Angalena. And her five-step method will assist you every step of the way to grow these beauties in time for Christmas.

Step 1: "Start by choosing a shallow container or pot, and fill it with a well-draining potting mix," she advises. Something like this Miracle-Gro Premium Houseplant Potting Mix will do well when growing paperwhites.

Step 2: "Next, make sure to gently place the paperwhite bulbs into the soil," she says. "You can organize them so they sit closely together, but never touching."

These Narcissus Papyraceus 'Ziva' Paperwhite Bulbs from Sarah Raven, or these Paperwhite Tazetta Daffodil Bulbs from Crocus, are my top choices for indoor planting.

Step 3: "It's very important to water your paperwhites thoroughly, and then place the container in a sunny spot," she says. "Plus, bright light is essential, but do not let them overheat."

Step 4: While you're planting your bulbs, she recommends regulating the temperatures around your paperwhites so they're below 22° C.

Step 5: "Lastly, if you notice the stems leaning toward the light source, turn the container regularly to balance the reaction and straighten them out," she adds.

Now that you have all the information you need to get your paperwhites flourishing by late December, here are some stylish planters to make your gift so much more special.

Stylish Planters for Your Paperwhites

Arket Ceramic Plant Pot £35 at Arket UK Color: Dark Pink Glossy and rich, this Ceramic Plant Pot from Arket is a striking finishing touch to house your paperwhites in. H&M Metal Plant Pot £12.99 at H&M (US) Color: Light Taupe If your fellow green-thumbed giftee is a minimalist, then this Metal Plant Pot from H&M will earn you some major brownie points. Bergs Potter Julie Flower Pot Glazed £22.68 at nordicnest.com Color: Green Emerald Personally, I love a splash of classic Christmas tree green to tie into the season, which is why I've got my eye on this Julie Flower Pot by Bergs Potter.

FAQs

How to Make Paperwhites Bloom?

"To ensure your paperwhites bloom, I recommend feeding them with an indoor fertilizer about once every two weeks," says Angalena. "Just be careful not to give your plant too much water or too little, because the soil should be moist but never too wet. Then, in about six to ten weeks you should see a beautiful arrangement of multi-flowering blossoms!"

Paperwhites aren't the only Christmas plants you can present with a bow this festive season. Another beautiful recommendation is growing amaryllis for gifts.