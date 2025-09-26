Flower Season Isn't Over Yet — These 7 Fragrant Autumn Flowers Will Make Your Home Look and Smell Amazing at This Time of Year

As autumn sets in and we begin to get cozy indoors while slowly shifting away from spending time in the garden, one of my favorite things to do is brighten up my home with a fresh bouquet. It's unbeatable in so many ways.

And a fringe benefit to sprucing up a vase with some fresh cut flowers is that it's among the best ways to make your home smell good. That is, if you're arranging the right fragrant blooms.

I spoke to the experts, and they've informed me that these seven flowers are the ultimate fragrant choices for indoor autumn arrangements. So the next time you're scanning the aisles in grocery stores or confused at the florist, you'll know exactly what to pick.

1. Chrysanthemums

An undeniable fan-favorite for a reason, mums are a winning choice. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

Sydney Royer, floral designer at Eventful ATL, tells me that cut chrysanthemums are her absolute favorite flower and one of the best fragrant fall flowers for vase arrangements.

"If you have ever attended one of my flower-arranging workshops, you know how beautifully scented mums can be," she says. "Beyond their beautiful seasonal color varieties, heirloom varieties carry a soft, herbal fragrance that instantly reminds me of crisp fall days!"

So if you're decorating with flowers this autumn, don't miss out on the sight and scent of this popular bloom. This Easy Like Sunday arrangement from Freddie's Flowers features mums in a perfectly autumn tint, which is a great way to bring the bloom home this season.

Sydney Royer Social Links Navigation Floral Designer Sydney Royer is a talented instructor at Eventful ATL and brings over a decade of experience in luxury flower arrangements and events to her workshops. With a background in marketing and public relations, Sydney's eye for detail and creativity shine through in every class she leads. A true artist at heart, she shares her passion for floral design with warmth and expertise.

2. Stocks

These vertical blooms are a wonderful choice for fragrant autumn decor. (Image credit: M&S)

Whether you accessorize with these flowers as a bouquet filler or let them shine as the star of the show, hoary stocks are a brilliant choice for fragrant autumn floral arrangements.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Hoary stock has a remarkably potent ‘clove-like’ fragrance," says florist Althea Wiles. "Another spicy-sweet fragrance, it’s perfect for autumn as it evokes memories of seasonal baking."

This Stock Abundance Bouquet from M&S Flower Market is my personal favorite pick. They might be a branch away from this year's flower trends, but they're a timeless pick no less.

Althea Wiles Social Links Navigation Florist Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, her work has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, and Southern Living.

3. Marigolds

Marigolds feel perfectly fall-coded and they smell great, too. (Image credit: Austin Leis. Design: Studio Keeta)

If you like your flower arrangements bold and bright, then you'll love marigolds. These fragrant autumn flowers are a striking choice that can stand and stun all on their own.

"As cooler months approach, fresh flowers like marigolds can brighten your space and mood," says Althea. "Earthy and peppery, the marigold brings a unique aromatic quality to fall arrangements."

The Alejo arrangement from Bloom & Wild is among the best ways to, naturally, make your home smell like autumn. And it features all the quintessential shades of autumn.

4. Dahlias

Dahlias offer visual intrigue, sweet floral perfume, and leggy arrangements that stand out. (Image credit: Arena Flowers)

Speaking of flowers that look like they were made for autumn, next on our list of the best fragrant autumnal blooms is dahlias. And if you dislike particularly heady floral scents, these stems are a subtle choice.

"While not as strongly fragrant as others, I just love it when dahlias are in season," says Sydney. "I often include them in arrangements because of their lush texture, and they layer beautifully with mums and marigolds in a centerpiece!"

In general, dahlias are one of the best flowers for cut floral arrangements. But when cozy season sets in, they're especially stand-out. And if you do prefer a blush of color, you can't go wrong with these Pink Dahlias from Arena Flowers.

5. Carnation

Carnations are a beautiful choice to gift yourself or a loved one this fall. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

According to Sydney, carnations are another prime pick for fragrant fall flower arrangements. And if you daydream of being a florist, then you're probably aware that this flower has made a major comeback of late.

"Sometimes described as clove-like, carnations have a very light spicy-sweet fragrance that offers a subtle yet distinctive scent that lingers pleasantly in any room," she notes.

The Katy arrangement from Bloom & Wild features peachy pink carnations that will softly enliven any space in your home. And it happens to be a gorgeous set of flowers to transition into this crisp season.

6. Freesia

Don't underestimate freesia's allure in scent and design. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

One of my favorite fall decor ideas is sprucing up a space with some freshly cut blooms. And another fragrant autumn flower I have been seeing all over my flower-obsessed Instagram is freesia.

"Sweet, citrusy, and sometimes described as peppery, freesia's distinctive scent tends to polarize opinions," she says. "Either way, freesias bright floral notes perfectly uplift dreary fall days."

The Twilight arrangement from Serenata Flowers features pretty lavender freesias and elegant white roses that effortlessly complement each other.

7. Oriental Lily

Oriental lilies look stunning and host a perfume that's enviable. (Image credit: M&S)

I love cut lilies, and their best quality is that these pretty blooms manage to fit into the vibe of every season. And depending on how sensitive your nose is, you can take your pick from two different lily styles.

"These autumnal flowers are available in classic and double varieties," says Althea. "The classic lily has an intoxicating sweet perfume that can fill an entire room, while the double lilies offer a lighter version of this rich fragrance."

The Stargazer Lily Bouquet from Appleyard Flowers London is curated with eye-catching blooms that you can style on their own or mix in with other fragrant fall flowers for a textural focal feature.

Autumnal Vases to Shop

BYON Crumple Vase £92.15 at nordicnest.com Color: Brown Take my word for it, even the simplest blooms will stun in this gorgeous Crumple Vase by BYON. Anthropologie Petal Rim Colorblock Vase £98 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Cream I love the look of this Petal Rim Colorblock Vase by Anthropologie, and it feels in tune with the season, too. H&M Large Glass Vase £24.99 at hm.com Color: Amber When I think of fall floral arrangements, I can't think of a better (and more classic) pick than this Large Glass Vase by H&M.

If you want to take your floristry game to the next level, my advice is to give our guide to flowers for zodiac signs a read. Then you can bring in freshly cut blooms that tie into your personality and your space.