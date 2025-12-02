These Are the Exact Flowers London's Coolest Florist Is Dressing Her Christmas Table With This Year

‘Tis the season for boughs of holly, vines of ivy, sprigs of mistletoe, and sprays of eucalyptus — evergreen foliage traditionally brought in from outside to represent life in the depths of winter. But what about flowers? This year, florists are bringing in blooms to add more color, shape, and experimentation to the lunchtime tabletop.

Most flowers may not feel like they sit comfortably alongside crackers, carols, reindeer, or roast potatoes, but give them a spot on the table, and they tuck themselves between the bread sauce and the discarded paper crowns as if they were always there, adding unexpected impact and uniqueness to your Christmas table decor.

And we're breaking away from the poinsettias this year, branching out into new, unexplored territory with dramatic and unusual blooms. 2026 is ushering in a whole new era of holiday floral — one that celebrates vibrant hues and sculptural forms, and turns the big day’s lunch display into a striking, never-to-be-forgotten conversation piece.

So, which flowers should you decorate with at Christmas? I spoke to Lex Hamilton, founder of London-based flower design and styling house Hamilton Floral Studio, about the stems she’ll be adorning her table with on the most special of days — they’re eyebrow-raising choices that challenge tradition, but they might just redefine how you dress your Christmas table from now on.

1. Anemones

Dreamy and surprisingly light, but these florals still have a festive feel. (Image credit: Emma Wilder Photography. Floral Design: Hamilton Floral Studio)

Delicate and poppy-like, large-headed anemones have a breezy, wild flower-esque feel, like something you’d gently caress as you skipped through a meadow. They come in Christmas-centric red and white as well as pink, purple, and blue to fit into a range of decorative approaches. Their strikingly dark and ruffly centers make them feel dressed up and ready for a special occasion.

"Anemones stand out on the Christmas table because of their beautiful contrasting center," says Lex. "They’re a bold flower, bringing a mood of sophistication to the layout with their monochrome design."

How to best decorate with these flowers? "Anemones are best used on repeat," Lex advises. "They often have a little wiggle to their stem, making them great in a bud vase — try spreading a few different vessels along the table with the flowers at varied heights." And remember to let them breathe and give them space to sing — no one wants squashed anemones!

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lex Hamilton Social Links Navigation Floral Designer Working on events, shoots, set design, and creative workshops, as the founder of London-based florist Hamilton Floral Studio, Lex Hamilton’s creations are a union between production, design, and flowers. Keeping her Christmas florals simple and refined, she tends to focus on a single variety of flower, which she repeats throughout an arrangement.

2. Anthuriums

Anthuriums are a Christmas classic, but they don't have to feel cliched. (Image credit: Alex Merz Photography. Floral Design: Hamilton Floral Studio)

Highly sculptural, the Anthurium’s calling card is a single, wonderfully glossy heart-shaped leaf that centers around a thick, upright stalk covered in tiny flowers (earning it the nickname ‘flamingo flower’). Showstoppers in red, pink, white, green, or purple, they feel eye-catching-ly out of place at the lunch (shouldn’t they be in some kind of summer jungle?) — all be more reason to mix things up with them.

"There’s a big move this year towards using less traditional floral colors and styles for holiday decor, and the Anthurium is the ideal flower to complement that floral trend," Lex says. "Their playful, modern shape makes them perfect for a less conventional setting, and their fun aesthetic will create a jolly and merry mood."

This is a less-is-more type of plant. "Don’t buy too many; due to their striking nature, even three stems will have a big impact on the festive table," says Lex. "Opt for bold colors like post-box red or the dark cherry tones of the Tropic Night variety."

3. Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas' large heads make them easy focal points. (Image credit: Alex Merz Photography. Floral Design: Hamilton Floral Studio)

Cotton-y, cloud-like clusters, hydrangeas are made up of many small flowers, like natural bouquets neatly gathered together on single stems, their largeness and volume making them feel generous and sumptuous. They come in white, which has a wonderfully snowy effect, as well as pink, blue, purple, and green, which give off more of a candy floss feel for the more avant-garde December tabletops.

"With their large heads, hydrangeas create a lot of impact with only a few stems," Lex comments. "The hydrangea is an excellent sustainable flower choice as it dries beautifully, so you can either incorporate flowers you have previously dried this season into your festive arrangements, or dry them after the holiday period to enjoy them in a vase elsewhere in your home — I love painting my dried hydrangeas gold to give them an extra luxurious feel."

Pottery Barn Faux Hydrangea Bundle in Mauve £30.95 at Pottery Barn UK

4. Dahlias

With the right dressing, dahlias can feel festive in their own right. (Image credit: Beatrici Photography. Floral Design: Hamilton Floral Studio)

Showy, multi-segmented blooms, dahlias feature layers of petals (some varieties have over 200) in red, pink, purple, yellow, white, and bi-colors. Each flower captures the look and energy of a small firework frozen mid-explosion, feeling celebratory and ready for a good time — let’s follow their lead.

"With their bauble-like shape, dahlias work really well on the Christmas table," Lex says. "When it comes to the festive season, the more jewel-led color varieties feel really merry, while the darker tones create a smarter and more polished feel."

Display the flowers to really stand out by combining colors in unexpected ways. "Use a lot of pink dahlias and pair them with red table decor," says Lex. "It’s such a great color combination this year — pink and red really stand out and are fun without losing that festive feel."

5. Ranunculus

Ranunculus are a calm addition to a Christmas table. (Image credit: Hamilton Floral Studio)

Densely layered petals in a rose-like swirl, Ranunculus feel fragile, as well as making a visual statement with their neat blocks of color. Their compact, lush heads feel like small, bonus Christmas gifts you never want to open. Flowering in shades of white, cream, yellow, pink, orange, red, and burgundy, they feel like ornaments hovering on impossibly slender stems.

"Ranunculus is one of my favorite flowers; they are beautifully delicate and get better and better with time. They have such a soft and gentle way about them, which creates a sense of calm on the Christmas tablescape — and who couldn’t do with a bit more of that?" says Lex. "They look lovely nestled amongst winter foliage on a table design. Opt for paler tones such as pink or white to contrast against dark green festive foliage."



Christmas this year is embracing the unexpected, from exciting wreath alternatives to oversized baubles. By inviting unusual blooms onto our lunchtime tables, we can transform festive meals into celebrations of botanical boldness, beauty, and the bright spirit of the season.