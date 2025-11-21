Forget Christmas Wreaths, These 12 Festive Alternatives Are the More Exciting Ways to Dress Your Front Door, Walls, and More

Evergreen isn't right for everyone — here's what to shop if you are looking for something a little unconventional, but with all the same spirit

2x4 light pink and sage checkerboard background with different product cutouts in each box. The products are all Christmas tree alternatives, including: brass mistletoe, a green gingham bow, a star paper lantern, a bunch of faux stems, a red satin bow, a reindeer-shaped neon light, a striped wall artwork, and a light-up snowflake.
(Image credit: Holly & Co., Piglet in Bed, Graham & Green, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, Selfridges, Etsy, Cox & Cox)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features

The weather in London has dipped into single digits, and the Christmas tree vendors are finally setting up shop. In other words, the holiday season is here. To me, there is no way to embrace this time of year like investing in your styling. Coming home to fluffy throws tossed over the sofa, a candle burning in the living room, a wreath hung on your door to greet you — yuletide paradise. However, you don't have to follow the strict decorating traditions to achieve the same sense of seasonal splendor.

On that note, let's talk wreaths. Traditional evergreen rings have become synonymous with the holidays. Sometimes a wreath is slapped on the front door or over the mantel more out of habit than preference. And to that I ask: Is a wreath really the right Christmas decor idea for your space?

Living in an apartment (and tree aside), sourcing a real or faux fir wreath is one of the big-ticket decor items. Where will you hang it? And, if faux, where will you store it come January? A bit of planning is required to justify the price tag on these evergreen pieces. So, why not try something a bit unconventional this year? Because sometimes the best Christmas wreath isn't a wreath at all. Here are 12 Christmas wreath alternatives to shop instead.

Getting even more excited for planning your festive decor? If you aren't quite ready to part with a traditional evergreen wreath, then perhaps you just need a little styling guidance. For that, I talked to London's most in-demand wreath designer to get some expert tips.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.