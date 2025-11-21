The weather in London has dipped into single digits, and the Christmas tree vendors are finally setting up shop. In other words, the holiday season is here. To me, there is no way to embrace this time of year like investing in your styling. Coming home to fluffy throws tossed over the sofa, a candle burning in the living room, a wreath hung on your door to greet you — yuletide paradise. However, you don't have to follow the strict decorating traditions to achieve the same sense of seasonal splendor.

On that note, let's talk wreaths. Traditional evergreen rings have become synonymous with the holidays. Sometimes a wreath is slapped on the front door or over the mantel more out of habit than preference. And to that I ask: Is a wreath really the right Christmas decor idea for your space?

Living in an apartment (and tree aside), sourcing a real or faux fir wreath is one of the big-ticket decor items. Where will you hang it? And, if faux, where will you store it come January? A bit of planning is required to justify the price tag on these evergreen pieces. So, why not try something a bit unconventional this year? Because sometimes the best Christmas wreath isn't a wreath at all. Here are 12 Christmas wreath alternatives to shop instead.

Getting even more excited for planning your festive decor? If you aren't quite ready to part with a traditional evergreen wreath, then perhaps you just need a little styling guidance. For that, I talked to London's most in-demand wreath designer to get some expert tips.