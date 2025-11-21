Forget Christmas Wreaths, These 12 Festive Alternatives Are the More Exciting Ways to Dress Your Front Door, Walls, and More
Evergreen isn't right for everyone — here's what to shop if you are looking for something a little unconventional, but with all the same spirit
The weather in London has dipped into single digits, and the Christmas tree vendors are finally setting up shop. In other words, the holiday season is here. To me, there is no way to embrace this time of year like investing in your styling. Coming home to fluffy throws tossed over the sofa, a candle burning in the living room, a wreath hung on your door to greet you — yuletide paradise. However, you don't have to follow the strict decorating traditions to achieve the same sense of seasonal splendor.
On that note, let's talk wreaths. Traditional evergreen rings have become synonymous with the holidays. Sometimes a wreath is slapped on the front door or over the mantel more out of habit than preference. And to that I ask: Is a wreath really the right Christmas decor idea for your space?
Living in an apartment (and tree aside), sourcing a real or faux fir wreath is one of the big-ticket decor items. Where will you hang it? And, if faux, where will you store it come January? A bit of planning is required to justify the price tag on these evergreen pieces. So, why not try something a bit unconventional this year? Because sometimes the best Christmas wreath isn't a wreath at all. Here are 12 Christmas wreath alternatives to shop instead.
Holiday bow decor is top of the list, of course. Ribbons and bows have always been a part of the holidays (... a paper package tied up with string), but the more exaggerated interpretations over the past few years have made this look classic for me. This green gingham bow measures 55 x 122cm and has a matching loop for easy hanging. Why not try it in a berry gingham or rhubarb and rose stripe for something more unique?
For a bow with a little more extravagant glamour, Anthropologie's satin bow tree topper (which works just as well as a wreath alternative) is certainly an accent piece. It has a built-in hoop that you can easily hang from a door or any hook around the house. It's made of polyester and is 135cm long. Plus, if you want to change up your Christmas color scheme, this piece also comes in bright pink!
Maybe pre-lit Christmas wreaths have been your go-to, so why not try out a different form of glowing lights? This star-shaped paper lantern from Graham & Green would look fabulous hanging above a mantel or in an entryway. But before you can get the full effect of this piece, you will need to get something to hang it with and a 5W or less bulb, because neither is included.
This style will pacify the traditionalists at heart. This bell wreath is the same shape we know and love, but without the winter stems. It's playful, but I can see the chrome colorway being styled in a more sophisticated setting. However, many of the reviews note it's smaller than expected, so be sure the approximately 18cm diameter of this piece is right for your space, so as not to be disappointed.
Ho, ho, the mistletoe, hung where you can see. I love the idea of hanging this brass and pearl mistletoe fixture in place of a hanging Christmas wreath. Of course, mistletoe is known for being by the front door, but have you tried a hanging table centerpiece? It's the perfect way to elevate your holiday table and wow your dinner guests.
I have a lot of paintings hanging on my wall, so replacing a few with seasonal pieces seems like a hassle... However, this vignette on Etsy just swayed me. When you think about it, hanging a holiday painting or print over the mantel works in the same way as a wreath — just a little more subtle. This is a digital download print, so you pay for five high-resolution JPEG files in different size proportions. You'll have to put in a little DIY time, but the reward is a customized artwork.
A neon reindeer Christmas sign is definitely for the more modern, maximalist home, but I am kind of obsessed with the idea as a Christmas wreath alternative. This piece is a white light, so it will add a little flair while staying on a subtler color theme. For only £40, it's worth grabbing this even if it's in addition to a Christmas wreath! Plus, there are neon signs in everything from candy canes to flamingos with Santa hats.
Maybe it's not the greenery that has you searching for a Christmas wreath alternative, but the shape or size of a traditional wreath. Perhaps a bundle of faux stems is more in tune with your style? This juniper bundle from Pottery Barn can add volume to other faux or dried florals, or stand alone as Christmas door decor. There are two stems in each bundle, so you may need to double up depending on your space.
For a Christmas wreath alternative, why not choose a sparkling snowflake? It feels more wintery than Christmassy, so you can keep this piece up the whole season. It comes with 192 warm, white LED lights (which can flash, if desired) and will work both inside and out. Might I suggest hanging a few in your windows for a display that your neighbors will be wowed by?
The Harry Potter nerd in me had to include these floating candles in my Christmas wreath alternatives edit. Just imagine these delicately hanging over a fireplace, stairwell, or dinner table — it's an elevated way to turn your home into a cozy winter wonderland. This six-pack is under £10, so they are easy enough to double up on if need be.
This dark green paper star feels like a very classic Christmas wreath alternative. It keeps in line with the color scheme of traditional wreaths, but is more affordable, less messy, and more versatile. Plus, it comes in both red and cream colorways, if you are looking to make a larger vignette.
Getting even more excited for planning your festive decor? If you aren't quite ready to part with a traditional evergreen wreath, then perhaps you just need a little styling guidance. For that, I talked to London's most in-demand wreath designer to get some expert tips.
