I'm a Big, Big Fan of Christmas, and Here's Where I Shop For the Biggest, Best, and Most Beautiful Christmas Wreaths
Surely a Christmas wreath is the first place you start with your decorations. Here's where to find one that says 'style'
While I used to be an avid 'don't decorate for Christmas until December' kind of person, I now revel in the joy of planning my festive theme and decor as soon as the spooky season is over. And perhaps one of the first pieces of festive decor it's acceptable to put up is your Christmas wreath.
But what style should you go for? A traditional, lush green wreath made with foliage or a sparkling array of tinsel and baubles? It's all about the atmosphere you want to cozy up in this holiday season, and ensuring your decor fits both your interior taste and how you choose to celebrate. The right wreath can act as an anchor for your decorating.
Luckily, I'm one step ahead of you. I've browsed the best Christmas collections so far, and curated the ultimate guide to this year's most stylish and festive Christmas wreath ideas, no matter your style. Here's where and what to shop.
Where to Buy Christmas Wreaths
- Pottery Barn: for classic, well-crafted Christmas wreaths
- Balsam Hill: the best in the business when it comes to Christmas
- Anthropologie: for on-trend, creative Christmas wreaths
- Marks & Spencer: traditional styles you'll keep in the family
- Next: a huge range of affordable Christmas wreath styles
Our Favorite Christmas Wreaths to Shop
This oversized avant-garde pre-lit Christmas wreath from Pottery Barn is equal parts traditional and contemporary. The hanging side adds a little extra flair and will make this wreath the ultimate centerpiece hanging over any mantel or door.
For those who value a classic Christmas style, this spruce wreath from Balsam Hill is the ideal base. You can keep the simple design as is, or decorate with your choice of holiday bow decor, bells, and baubles.
Speaking of bells, why not go for a full bell wreath? This 18cm wreath can be hung in a place of prominence, or opt for H&M's small bell wreath to dot around the home. In fact, everything from H&M's Christmas collection is worth browsing.
I've noticed a little something blue across many of this year's Christmas accessories — blue is one of the six colors of Christmas after all. This wreath adds a wintery aesthetic while still staying rooted in the traditional festive style.
Calling all maximalists with this kitschy Christmas decoration that is still oh-so stylish. I recently deemed pink and aubergine/burgundy the color combination of the autumn season, but it looks like it's extending into December as well!
Tonal, brown baubles as a Christmas wreath alternative? Yes, please. While this wreath feels maximalist at first glance, the monochrome color scheme can be styled in surprisingly minimalist homes for a pop of color and cheer.
While I have recently become obsessed with this year's Christmas tinsel trend, a shimmering gold glitter wreath feels a touch more elevated. Wrap a red velvet ribbon around it for a festive-meets-refined aesthetic. Well played, Zara Home.
For something a bit different, yet still easy to blend with your existing decor, this faux red berry wreath is perfect. Whether you gravitate towards minimalist Christmas decor or maximalist styles, this wreath meets you somewhere in the middle.
Where to Buy The Best Christmas Wreaths
I've found my favorites and the wreaths that feel in tune with 2025's styles and interior design trends. However, if you need a moment to browse your options, our favorite homeware brands are pulling out all the stops this holiday season.
Here are some of the best online homeware stores to help you reach your full wreath potential.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn just launched in the UK, and thankfully, right in time to shop the brand's Christmas wreath collection.
Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says, "They're perfect for a cozy interiorscape that needs an anchor to pull the space together. This Faux Lit Oversized Avant-Garde Wreath is my current favorite. It feels well-crafted and brings in a touch of asymmetry for some visual intrigue."
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Balsam Hill
You can't talk about Christmas foliage without talking about Balsam Hill. Last year, Balsam Hill's flatback half Christmas tree took over the Livingetc office, but now, I'm trusting the brand with my next wreath.
CEO and founder of Balsam Hill, Mac Harman, says, "We've got a range that's been built to replicate natural foliage varieties. From the silvery undersides of the Norway Spruce to the deep, rich greens of the Vermont White, we use our exclusive True Needle™ technology, which replicates the structure and color of real evergreens for an exceptionally lifelike appearance."
Anthropologie
From Anthropologie's pearl Christmas decorations to its kitschy Christmas villages, the brand knows how to do cutesy Christmas decor. However, I was surprised to see an exciting range of wreaths on the site this season.
Granted, Anthropologie's wreaths are not traditional (if that's what you're looking for, you might want to shop elsewhere). Instead, think colorful baubles, sparkling stars, and plenty of tinsel.
M&S
M&S also has a dependable selection of Christmas wreaths and Christmas wreath alternatives this year, but the brand's festive style is definitely for the traditionalists at heart.
Almost every style blends a mix of green foliage with the classic red and gold Christmas colorways. Still, the reviews for M&S's Christmas wreaths are high, with many customers praising the realism and expensive-feeling style.
Next
Next has a plethora of Christmas wreaths to style your home. From big and traditional to bold, colorful, and out-of-the-box, there is truly a wreath design for everyone on this site. However, this is my fair warning for any indecisive people like me — sometimes too much choice makes the decision process harder.
Almost every rated wreath on Next has a four-star rating and above, and the most expensive wreath is only £100 (which is still a deal in comparison to other brands). Next's wreath collection is definitely the place to look if you want style without breaking the bank.
FAQs
What Makes a Quality Christmas Wreath?
When it comes to choosing a quality wreath, materials, color, and craftsmanship make all the difference. Marc says, "Look for quality wreaths that accurately mimic real foliage varieties in their color and texture."
"The number and quality of branch tips can also be important — a greater number of tips creates a fuller, denser appearance that mirrors nature," he adds.
And when it comes to buying a Christmas wreath online and having it delivered, patience pays. "When you first take your wreath out of the box, it may appear slightly compressed, so take a few minutes to fluff and shape it," adds Marc.
What is the Best Christmas Wreath to Start With?
If you enjoy refreshing your Christmas decor each year, Marc says, "I recommend investing in a high-quality, undressed wreath that can serve as a blank canvas for your creativity." This lets you update your look easily by adding new ribbons, decorations, and other seasonal touches every year.
Dressed foliage is wonderful, especially when it's been expertly designed, but opting for a more versatile base can give you flexibility, and "you'll likely hold onto your wreath for many more years if it can evolve with your changing tastes," adds Marc.
So there you have it, a Livingetc-approved guide to the best Christmas wreaths to adorn your home this year. Next up? Sourcing the perfect type of Christmas tree for your space. And, of course, we are here to help with that, too.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.