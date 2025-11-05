I'm a Big, Big Fan of Christmas, and Here's Where I Shop For the Biggest, Best, and Most Beautiful Christmas Wreaths

While I used to be an avid 'don't decorate for Christmas until December' kind of person, I now revel in the joy of planning my festive theme and decor as soon as the spooky season is over. And perhaps one of the first pieces of festive decor it's acceptable to put up is your Christmas wreath.

But what style should you go for? A traditional, lush green wreath made with foliage or a sparkling array of tinsel and baubles? It's all about the atmosphere you want to cozy up in this holiday season, and ensuring your decor fits both your interior taste and how you choose to celebrate. The right wreath can act as an anchor for your decorating.

Luckily, I'm one step ahead of you. I've browsed the best Christmas collections so far, and curated the ultimate guide to this year's most stylish and festive Christmas wreath ideas, no matter your style. Here's where and what to shop.

Where to Buy Christmas Wreaths

Pottery Barn : for classic, well-crafted Christmas wreaths

for classic, well-crafted Christmas wreaths Balsam Hill : the best in the business when it comes to Christmas

the best in the business when it comes to Christmas Anthropologie : for on-trend, creative Christmas wreaths

for on-trend, creative Christmas wreaths Marks & Spencer : traditional styles you'll keep in the family

traditional styles you'll keep in the family Next: a huge range of affordable Christmas wreath styles

Our Favorite Christmas Wreaths to Shop

Where to Buy The Best Christmas Wreaths

I've found my favorites and the wreaths that feel in tune with 2025's styles and interior design trends. However, if you need a moment to browse your options, our favorite homeware brands are pulling out all the stops this holiday season.

Here are some of the best online homeware stores to help you reach your full wreath potential.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn has a wide selection of wreaths and wreath styles to fill your home with holiday cheer. (Image credit: Pottery Barn UK)

Pottery Barn just launched in the UK, and thankfully, right in time to shop the brand's Christmas wreath collection.

Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, says, "They're perfect for a cozy interiorscape that needs an anchor to pull the space together. This Faux Lit Oversized Avant-Garde Wreath is my current favorite. It feels well-crafted and brings in a touch of asymmetry for some visual intrigue."

Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill has become a household name for all things Christmas tree-related, and that extends to its wide wreath selection. (Image credit: Balsam Hill)

You can't talk about Christmas foliage without talking about Balsam Hill. Last year, Balsam Hill's flatback half Christmas tree took over the Livingetc office, but now, I'm trusting the brand with my next wreath.

CEO and founder of Balsam Hill, Mac Harman, says, "We've got a range that's been built to replicate natural foliage varieties. From the silvery undersides of the Norway Spruce to the deep, rich greens of the Vermont White, we use our exclusive True Needle™ technology, which replicates the structure and color of real evergreens for an exceptionally lifelike appearance."

Anthropologie

This pearl Christmas wreath from Anthropologie is one of my favorite styles. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

From Anthropologie's pearl Christmas decorations to its kitschy Christmas villages, the brand knows how to do cutesy Christmas decor. However, I was surprised to see an exciting range of wreaths on the site this season.

Granted, Anthropologie's wreaths are not traditional (if that's what you're looking for, you might want to shop elsewhere). Instead, think colorful baubles, sparkling stars, and plenty of tinsel.

M&S

M&S has a blend of both traditional and contemporary wreaths. (Image credit: M&S)

M&S also has a dependable selection of Christmas wreaths and Christmas wreath alternatives this year, but the brand's festive style is definitely for the traditionalists at heart.

Almost every style blends a mix of green foliage with the classic red and gold Christmas colorways. Still, the reviews for M&S's Christmas wreaths are high, with many customers praising the realism and expensive-feeling style.

Next

This stunning bauble wreath is just a glimpse at some of the fun wreaths Next has on offer. (Image credit: NEXT)

Next has a plethora of Christmas wreaths to style your home. From big and traditional to bold, colorful, and out-of-the-box, there is truly a wreath design for everyone on this site. However, this is my fair warning for any indecisive people like me — sometimes too much choice makes the decision process harder.

Almost every rated wreath on Next has a four-star rating and above, and the most expensive wreath is only £100 (which is still a deal in comparison to other brands). Next's wreath collection is definitely the place to look if you want style without breaking the bank.

FAQs

What Makes a Quality Christmas Wreath?

When it comes to choosing a quality wreath, materials, color, and craftsmanship make all the difference. Marc says, "Look for quality wreaths that accurately mimic real foliage varieties in their color and texture."

"The number and quality of branch tips can also be important — a greater number of tips creates a fuller, denser appearance that mirrors nature," he adds.

And when it comes to buying a Christmas wreath online and having it delivered, patience pays. "When you first take your wreath out of the box, it may appear slightly compressed, so take a few minutes to fluff and shape it," adds Marc.

What is the Best Christmas Wreath to Start With?

If you enjoy refreshing your Christmas decor each year, Marc says, "I recommend investing in a high-quality, undressed wreath that can serve as a blank canvas for your creativity." This lets you update your look easily by adding new ribbons, decorations, and other seasonal touches every year.

Dressed foliage is wonderful, especially when it's been expertly designed, but opting for a more versatile base can give you flexibility, and "you'll likely hold onto your wreath for many more years if it can evolve with your changing tastes," adds Marc.



So there you have it, a Livingetc-approved guide to the best Christmas wreaths to adorn your home this year. Next up? Sourcing the perfect type of Christmas tree for your space. And, of course, we are here to help with that, too.