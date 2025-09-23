Pottery Barn Has Just Launched In the UK With Its Autumn Collection — And It's So Much More Than 'The One With the Apothecary Table' (IYKYK)
The iconic US homewares brand is now officially available to shop in the UK, and we are beyond thrilled
When our editor, Hugh Metcalf, first wrote about the news that Pottery Barn would be launching in the UK, he rightly pointed out that for the majority of British people, the iconic homewares brand will most likely have been introduced to them via a particular episode of Friends called The One With the Apothecary Table.
For those not in the know, it's where Rachel tricks Phoebe, someone with a less mainstream design taste, into shopping at the store. And, what it did in the process, Hugh says, "Was set up Pottery Barn, globally, as a shop that's associated with Rachel's undoubtedly very chic style."
As one of America's best-known home decor stores — which is actually blocked to UK traffic (unless you have a VPN, like we do, having covered the US interiors market for years) — the Pottery Barn UK site officially launched today, and we are more than a little bit excited. No less because we originally understood the UK site was going to be a 'curated' selection of the main Pottery Barn US offering, but it seems to be a much more extensive edit.
For a little more Pottery Barn context, the brand is part of the Williams-Sonoma Group, which you may have come across before through the West Elm store, and also Pottery Barn Kids, which has been available in the UK for some time, offering nursery and kids' room furniture, toys, rugs, and bed linen.
Of the Pottery Barn UK launch, president Monica Bhargava says: "Whether furnishing a new flat, refreshing a family home, or entertaining with family and friends or thoughtful gifting, we are proud to be providing the UK market with thoughtfully designed pieces that meet the needs of modern living.”
With plenty of natural materials, gorgeous textures, and a leaning towards neutral color schemes, Pottery Barn UK's autumn collection launch is packed with timeless yet contemporary pieces that will suit all spaces, small and large — from furniture, rugs, and bedding, to lighting, home decor, and more. Here is a selection of my favorites that you can shop right now.
Effortlessly chic, the Paige Linen Table Lamp is crafted from natural linen with brass and iron and will bring warmth and style to your bedside or side table in a living space. Pottery Barn can now be added to your list of places to buy table lamps.
Always a fan of a good printed cushion cover, this Turica cover is made of 100% cotton, has a handy zippable closure and is a chic way to incorporate a bit of the unexpected red theory into your space.
It's in the name — Sorrento makes me think of beauty and luxury, which this accent table absolutely exudes. Crafted from fiberglass and reinforced concrete with a travertine finish, and with artisans dipping each piece by hand, it weighs a fraction of its weight in stone, making it a practical and portable table as well.
I find everything about this table lamp striking — the chic lamp shade, the juxtaposition of the tumbled brass against the travertine stone — it's inherently elegant and a striking statement piece. And look at how the bulbs are set up inside the shade — so cool.
Basketweave is back, baby, and I need this throw in my life ship-sharpish. It's giving me all the autumnal, cozy vibes I'm after, and it's also available in Straw, Moch, and Chambray colorways, as well as the Oatmeal hue featured (which is my favorite).
We love an extendable table, and the story of this particular design is that it's inspired by an early 20th-century worktable that belonged to one of Pottery Barn's designers' great-grandfathers. Also available in Seadrift, as well as the featured Blackened Oak, I am particularly fond of the detailing under the bench as a nice touch.
The best candles need the best candle holders, and I love the unique shape of these Trumpet Candle Holders. In small, medium, and large size options, you can create your own little collection of them or style one of the larger ones as a statement piece on its own.
We're definitely getting into bedspread season, and if you're wondering where to buy bedding, you can now add Pottery Barn to your list of brands to shop. Reversible depending on your mood and style preferences, this bedspread also comes in Loden and Stormy Blue Hues, as well as the featured Bronze.
For more new homewares releases you may have missed, our design writer, Olivia Wolfe, has you covered.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!