Pottery Barn Has Just Launched In the UK With Its Autumn Collection — And It's So Much More Than 'The One With the Apothecary Table' (IYKYK)

a contemporary living area with a neutral color palette with a beige sofa facing two beige armchairs with a rectangular coffee table in the middle with a modern mantelpiece at the back of the room with a mirror, artwork and foliage on display
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
When our editor, Hugh Metcalf, first wrote about the news that Pottery Barn would be launching in the UK, he rightly pointed out that for the majority of British people, the iconic homewares brand will most likely have been introduced to them via a particular episode of Friends called The One With the Apothecary Table.

For those not in the know, it's where Rachel tricks Phoebe, someone with a less mainstream design taste, into shopping at the store. And, what it did in the process, Hugh says, "Was set up Pottery Barn, globally, as a shop that's associated with Rachel's undoubtedly very chic style."

As one of America's best-known home decor stores — which is actually blocked to UK traffic (unless you have a VPN, like we do, having covered the US interiors market for years) — the Pottery Barn UK site officially launched today, and we are more than a little bit excited. No less because we originally understood the UK site was going to be a 'curated' selection of the main Pottery Barn US offering, but it seems to be a much more extensive edit.

a modern living space with an l-shaped white sofa, coffee table, brown armchair and large rattan ceiling light

This modern living room is soft, warm, and inviting, and I have my eye on the Cole Swivel Chair...

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

For a little more Pottery Barn context, the brand is part of the Williams-Sonoma Group, which you may have come across before through the West Elm store, and also Pottery Barn Kids, which has been available in the UK for some time, offering nursery and kids' room furniture, toys, rugs, and bed linen.

Of the Pottery Barn UK launch, president Monica Bhargava says: "Whether furnishing a new flat, refreshing a family home, or entertaining with family and friends or thoughtful gifting, we are proud to be providing the UK market with thoughtfully designed pieces that meet the needs of modern living.”

With plenty of natural materials, gorgeous textures, and a leaning towards neutral color schemes, Pottery Barn UK's autumn collection launch is packed with timeless yet contemporary pieces that will suit all spaces, small and large — from furniture, rugs, and bedding, to lighting, home decor, and more. Here is a selection of my favorites that you can shop right now.

a wooden dining table and chairs next to a full glass window with the sun shining in with a large vase of foliage on the table

The Aldon Extendable Dining Table is a thing of refined beauty.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

a woven credenza with a gallery wall above and green vase with foliage on top

I absolutely love the Bolinas Woven Sideboard — beautiful, yet practical, with loads of storage space, and crafted from meranti wood and renewable seagrass.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

