IKEA Has Just Dropped a Set of Basic (but Brilliant) Wooden Drawers That Are Less Than £50 and Basically Begging to Be Your Next Hack
A prime and a coat of paint later, and you've got yourself a custom set of drawers for a fraction of the designer price
We've all been tempted to try our hand at updating a piece of IKEA furniture at some point or another. Why spend full price when you could make something one-of-a-kind yourself? But finding the right base — something you won't have to sand back or strip before starting — isn't always as easy as it may seem.
Fortunately, we're not the only ones clued in on the best IKEA hacks; the Swedish furniture giant has just released the RAST chest of three drawers, and the untreated pine finish is basically begging for you to put your own spin on it.
I find myself quite partial to an update that's simple and straightforward — less complicated tends to be more stylish. That said, I could also see this piece painted with stencils or some freehand-drawn motifs. And at under £50, it's a steal.
It follows in the footsteps of other IKEA classics, like the IVAR, which are often the basis of clever hacks. When you compare it to something like Habitat's Akio, at £125, it's budget, but doesn't have quite as much starting character; while Argos's Scandinavia is another option at £124, that has a lot more to offer storage-wise.
The best IKEA products tend to do the base work for you when it comes to designing and furnishing a room. For instance, the simplistic design of the RAST chest of drawers makes it easy to stack, layer, and style side by side.
Pop a cabinet on top of the RAST chest for a DIY hosting closet idea, or capitalize on the affordability and snag a couple to line up and create a chic custom piece of long and low furniture. As always, the options are as limitless as your creativity.
The upcoming cozy season means more time indoors, and planning your next furniture hack is one of the best ways to reset your home for fall. If you can't make it to IKEA, below are a few similar pieces to shop.
Shop More DIY-Friendly Furniture Pieces
This drawer unit is practically begging to be a part of your next closet organization idea, wardrobe, or even entryway setup. The plain, pine wood finish means you can re-stain or paint it to match the color of your closet easily, so your storage hits on both form and function.
This smooth-running drawer with leather pull-out tabs is, of course, stylish on its own, but the natural birch material is perfect for DIY prep. Unlike the untreated pine, this piece would require some sanding to paint, but there are other ways to spice up the plain wood — get creative with bobbin addition, studs, or more leather decor. Plus, it's made of solid wood, so it is built to be hard-wearing.
Anyone who knows, knows that IKEA IVAR hacks are plentiful. This plain cabinet is a wonderful stacking piece for DIY projects and renovations, and you could even combine this with the new RAST chest of drawers for a more complex storage unit.
If you want to go big, this seven-drawer solid pine unit is a great piece to start your project with. This cabinet is made of solid, untreated pinewood that ensures durability and stability. My advice? Swap the knobs for colorful cabinet pulls for a touch of added charm.
At just over £100, this solid wood, small sideboard is both a DIY dream and a practical storage idea for your home. Style it as a place to hide shoes and clutter in the entryway, or use it as a part of a home bar idea. When it comes to DIYing, there is always more than meets the eye — this piece is the perfect base.
This large pine sideboard is the perfect piece to complete a media room idea. And, of course, adding a custom coat of paint or stain to freshen it up. On the B&Q site, it is advised to treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning.
The perfect thing to style on your newly DIYed IKEA RAST chest of drawers? The just-launched IKEA BLOMPRAKT lamp that doubles as a speaker.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.