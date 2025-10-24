We've all been tempted to try our hand at updating a piece of IKEA furniture at some point or another. Why spend full price when you could make something one-of-a-kind yourself? But finding the right base — something you won't have to sand back or strip before starting — isn't always as easy as it may seem.

Fortunately, we're not the only ones clued in on the best IKEA hacks; the Swedish furniture giant has just released the RAST chest of three drawers, and the untreated pine finish is basically begging for you to put your own spin on it.

I find myself quite partial to an update that's simple and straightforward — less complicated tends to be more stylish. That said, I could also see this piece painted with stencils or some freehand-drawn motifs. And at under £50, it's a steal.

It follows in the footsteps of other IKEA classics, like the IVAR, which are often the basis of clever hacks. When you compare it to something like Habitat's Akio, at £125, it's budget, but doesn't have quite as much starting character; while Argos's Scandinavia is another option at £124, that has a lot more to offer storage-wise.

IKEA RAST Chest of 3 Drawers in Pine £49 at IKEA This simple pine chest of drawers is crying out to be your next hack. It follows in the footsteps of other IKEA classics, like the IVAR, which are often the basis of clever hacks. When you compare it to something like Habitat's Akio, at £125, it's budget, but doesn't have quite as much starting character; while Argos's Scandinavia is another option at £124, which has a lot more to offer storage-wise.

The best IKEA products tend to do the base work for you when it comes to designing and furnishing a room. For instance, the simplistic design of the RAST chest of drawers makes it easy to stack, layer, and style side by side.

Pop a cabinet on top of the RAST chest for a DIY hosting closet idea, or capitalize on the affordability and snag a couple to line up and create a chic custom piece of long and low furniture. As always, the options are as limitless as your creativity.

The upcoming cozy season means more time indoors, and planning your next furniture hack is one of the best ways to reset your home for fall. If you can't make it to IKEA, below are a few similar pieces to shop.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop More DIY-Friendly Furniture Pieces

The perfect thing to style on your newly DIYed IKEA RAST chest of drawers? The just-launched IKEA BLOMPRAKT lamp that doubles as a speaker.