Why Everyone's Going 'Long and Low' With Their Furniture — The Trend Creates a "Beautiful, Calm Dialogue of Shared Planes"
Whether through cabinetry, bench seats, or sectionals, long and low furniture marries form and function
Long and low furniture is beautifully reminiscent of 70s lounges and retro vinyl bars. The undeniable nostalgic characteristic is most likely to blame for why the style is currently reemerging in interior design. However, something about the emphasized horizontal line has become a mark of a seriously chic room design. From wall-to-wall cabinetry to long and low bench seats and console stands, the craving for low furniture is at an all-time high. But what makes this look so aesthetically pleasing?
When a room is decorated with long and low furniture, Nashville-based interior designer, Hans Lorei, says, "The heights of multiple long low pieces align, and it creates this beautiful calm dialogue of shared planes. As a result, the room feels spacious, and it becomes very inviting."
Whether incorporated in a minimalist living room design or used as an ode to vintage interiors, long and low furniture creates a unique shaping effect. It marries both form and function, resulting in a look that will score you points for being up-to-date with the chicest interior design trends while still aging timelessly. Are you as obsessed as I am with this symmetrical style? Interior designers have shared how to bring this knee-high moment into interiors.
There is a hypnotizing quality to long and low furniture, and there is a relatively simple explanation for this — anything long is going to stretch the perception of a space. Interior designer, Hans Lorei, says, "Long and low furniture emphasize horizontal lines, so they inherently contrast with all the vertical lines in the room like a shelf or art piece." This helps to draw the eye around the space and widen the room. For instance, if you hang art above long, low furniture, the horizontal lines on the top and bottom will mirror the furniture below and further reinforce this effect.
The result is a Japandi-style aesthetic that feels relaxed and modern. Paris-based interior designer and founder of Studiovlach, Thomas Vlach, has incorporated this style in many of his designs. Thomas reiterates the elongating effect and functionality of long and low pieces, saying, "Long and low furniture stretches the volume of the room, adds rhythm where there is none, creates easily accessible storage, and provides a chic surface for objects and decoration."
However, perfecting the effect of long and low furniture takes more planning than just installing a wall-to-wall cabinet or built-in storage — a balance has to be created.
Hans Lorei is a Nashville-based interior designer who started his career as a real estate agent in 2015. He is well-known for his Instagram presence, where he shares his opinions on what makes good design and his findings on the latest interior design trends.
Thomas Vlach is a Paris-based interior designer and the founder of Studiovlach. Thomas Vlach is a multidisciplinary designer and a graduate of ENSAAMA Olivier-de-Serres. He began his career alongside British designer Matt Sindall before collaborating with several Parisian studios. Over time, he developed retail concepts for prestigious luxury brands and contributed to the international expansion of Diptyque boutiques. Now, his own studio, Studiovlach, designs bespoke interiors with a minimalist yet narrative-driven approach.
How to Incorporate Long and Low Furniture in Your Interior
When planning long and low furniture for your modern living room ideas, Hans explains, "The most important thing is to align seat height. This is something they figured out in the 1960s. Many iconic mid-century modern living rooms that people love have multiple pieces — sofa and chair seats, ottomans, coffee, and side table tops all at the same height."
The height of the long and low furniture itself is also key. "If it’s too low, the enfilade can look weak and too close to a bench," says Thomas. He adds, "I usually choose a height that aligns with tables, providing both good proportions and practical living room storage space." But in order to pull off the desired effect, you want to make sure the long lowness is contrasted with some vertical elements. Think tall floor lamps, plants, a shelf, or even a large piece of artwork.
"A long low bench or credenza with art hung just above it is not a radical or new idea, but it's very powerful in terms of what it will do to a room, and one of my favorite things to do whenever possible," says Hans.
Besides what is considered the most popular forms of long and low furniture —cabinetry, sofas, benches, console tables, and bookshelves — you can really get creative playing with height and dimension in your space. Hans says, "I've seen the long and low look done with floor cushions." This brings images of chic '70s conversation pits to my mind. A bed with an extended headboard and level nightstands could be another example of this motif.
These different iterations can all speak the same language, it's just about configuring a space that works for you.
Shop Long and Low Furniture
The sleek simplicity of this TV stand from Wayfair makes it the perfect way to add contrast to your space. Pair two side by side for a look that stretches wall-to-wall.
The texture on the front paneling adds so much visual interest to this piece from La Redoute. It has multiple drawers and cabinets for hidden storage while simultaneously adding style to your space.
Styling Tips for Long and Low Furniture
The best rule of thumb for long and low furniture is to consider the functionality of the piece first. What purpose does it serve, and in which room will it be placed? Thomas says, "While I focus on decorative elements, style, and texture, functionality is the priority. Whether it's in a bedroom or a living room, it must serve its purpose effectively."
For example, Hans warns, "If you are tight on space, I'd watch your depth. I love a deep sofa but sometimes you don't have the space for it. I always try to honor the lines of the walkways in a room and never interrupt them. You want to design around the natural flow of traffic."
But at the end of the day, we all desire aesthetically pleasing interiors and to enjoy a place of refined comfort. To achieve this with long and low furniture, the styling depends entirely on the overall space. A tone-on-tone piece can work very well in minimalist designs, but Thomas says, "I am often more drawn to contrast, which enhances perspective. In a recent project, I designed a long and low built-in in a very light environment, with walls, and ceilings with solid wood flooring. To break up these neutral tones, I chose a black-tinted oak enfilade, which completely transformed the space into something dynamic and meaningful."
Even the smallest details, like the delicate choice of colorful cabinet pulls, can significantly alter the character of the piece.
Long and low furniture promises alluring visuals that make your room feel considered and cool. Call it a play on modern retro decor, or an attempt at better living room feng shui, but whatever box long and low furniture ticks for you, it is sure to be stylish.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
5 Ways to Bring ‘Joy’ to Every Interaction With Water in Your Home
With GROHE’s latest innovations, your kitchen and bathroom can be so much more enjoyable to use
By Sponsored Published
-
'Jackie O Meets Studio 54' — The Disco Ball in This Living Room Tells You Everything You Need to Know About This NY Apartment
The Studio 54-inspired Big Apple apartment has been designed as the perfect pied-à-terre in which to entertain
By Karine Monié Published
-
5 Bedroom Colors That Have Gone Out of Style in 2025 — Plus the Shades Designers Are Using Instead
Looking to redecorate your bedroom this year? Steer clear of these outdated hues if you want a fresh, contemporary-looking space
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
The End of 'Quiet' Interiors? Loud Luxury Is the Trend Redefining Modern Opulence
The cultural pendulum is swinging. This time, bold, drama-filled, luxury interiors are taking center stage
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Color Trends for 2025 — The 10 Hues Setting the Tone for the Year, According to a Professional Trend Forecaster
Our color trend forecasting expert helps come up with the likes of Pantone's Color of the Year — here's what colors she says we'll see appearing in homes in 2025
By Jane Boddy Published
-
These Are the 3 Living Room Colors That Are Out of Style in 2025 — And the Shades to Use Instead
Before you begin your living room renovation, you may want to consider what colors are better left in the past
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Decorate With Animal Print in a 2025-Friendly Way — And Not Have It Feel Tacky
Are you more of a cheetah print person? Or have you recently been persuaded by the cow prints of the western resurgence? Let's unpack.
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Trends Interior Designers Say They Would Never Use in Their Own Homes — And Their Opinions Are Controversial
It is not always easy to find the right style for your home. Designers share which trends they won't be joining and what to look for instead
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Exterior Paint Trends for 2025 Are Surprisingly Timeless — And Little Greene’s Colorful Outdoor Collection Proves It
Natural greens, softened blacks, and heritage blues — Little Greene’s outdoor range proves that when it comes to curb appeal, classic never fades
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Thought the Viral 'Dark Academia' Trend Was Dated — But I've Found Out the Way to Do It So Well
Intellectual, nostalgic, and slightly mysterious — dark academia decor has captivated for centuries and romanticizes the classics
By Devin Toolen Published