Why Everyone's Going 'Long and Low' With Their Furniture — The Trend Creates a "Beautiful, Calm Dialogue of Shared Planes"

Long and low furniture is beautifully reminiscent of 70s lounges and retro vinyl bars. The undeniable nostalgic characteristic is most likely to blame for why the style is currently reemerging in interior design. However, something about the emphasized horizontal line has become a mark of a seriously chic room design. From wall-to-wall cabinetry to long and low bench seats and console stands, the craving for low furniture is at an all-time high. But what makes this look so aesthetically pleasing?

When a room is decorated with long and low furniture, Nashville-based interior designer, Hans Lorei, says, "The heights of multiple long low pieces align, and it creates this beautiful calm dialogue of shared planes. As a result, the room feels spacious, and it becomes very inviting."

Whether incorporated in a minimalist living room design or used as an ode to vintage interiors, long and low furniture creates a unique shaping effect. It marries both form and function, resulting in a look that will score you points for being up-to-date with the chicest interior design trends while still aging timelessly. Are you as obsessed as I am with this symmetrical style? Interior designers have shared how to bring this knee-high moment into interiors.

The contrast of the long and low cabinet's dark wood against the white wall makes the piece pop, while the parallel shelving and coffee tables help unify the room.

There is a hypnotizing quality to long and low furniture, and there is a relatively simple explanation for this — anything long is going to stretch the perception of a space. Interior designer, Hans Lorei, says, "Long and low furniture emphasize horizontal lines, so they inherently contrast with all the vertical lines in the room like a shelf or art piece." This helps to draw the eye around the space and widen the room. For instance, if you hang art above long, low furniture, the horizontal lines on the top and bottom will mirror the furniture below and further reinforce this effect.

The result is a Japandi-style aesthetic that feels relaxed and modern. Paris-based interior designer and founder of Studiovlach, Thomas Vlach, has incorporated this style in many of his designs. Thomas reiterates the elongating effect and functionality of long and low pieces, saying, "Long and low furniture stretches the volume of the room, adds rhythm where there is none, creates easily accessible storage, and provides a chic surface for objects and decoration."

However, perfecting the effect of long and low furniture takes more planning than just installing a wall-to-wall cabinet or built-in storage — a balance has to be created.

How to Incorporate Long and Low Furniture in Your Interior

The lines of the long and low bench seat are mirrored and balanced around the room in both the shelving of the built-in and the height of the other pieces of furniture.

When planning long and low furniture for your modern living room ideas, Hans explains, "The most important thing is to align seat height. This is something they figured out in the 1960s. Many iconic mid-century modern living rooms that people love have multiple pieces — sofa and chair seats, ottomans, coffee, and side table tops all at the same height."

The height of the long and low furniture itself is also key. "If it’s too low, the enfilade can look weak and too close to a bench," says Thomas. He adds, "I usually choose a height that aligns with tables, providing both good proportions and practical living room storage space." But in order to pull off the desired effect, you want to make sure the long lowness is contrasted with some vertical elements. Think tall floor lamps, plants, a shelf, or even a large piece of artwork.

"A long low bench or credenza with art hung just above it is not a radical or new idea, but it's very powerful in terms of what it will do to a room, and one of my favorite things to do whenever possible," says Hans.

Besides what is considered the most popular forms of long and low furniture —cabinetry, sofas, benches, console tables, and bookshelves — you can really get creative playing with height and dimension in your space. Hans says, "I've seen the long and low look done with floor cushions." This brings images of chic '70s conversation pits to my mind. A bed with an extended headboard and level nightstands could be another example of this motif.

These different iterations can all speak the same language, it's just about configuring a space that works for you.

Styling Tips for Long and Low Furniture

The long and low furniture piece doesn't stretch from wall to wall but it still creates the same visual effect. Especially with the art and floor lamp providing a linear contrast.

The best rule of thumb for long and low furniture is to consider the functionality of the piece first. What purpose does it serve, and in which room will it be placed? Thomas says, "While I focus on decorative elements, style, and texture, functionality is the priority. Whether it's in a bedroom or a living room, it must serve its purpose effectively."

For example, Hans warns, "If you are tight on space, I'd watch your depth. I love a deep sofa but sometimes you don't have the space for it. I always try to honor the lines of the walkways in a room and never interrupt them. You want to design around the natural flow of traffic."

But at the end of the day, we all desire aesthetically pleasing interiors and to enjoy a place of refined comfort. To achieve this with long and low furniture, the styling depends entirely on the overall space. A tone-on-tone piece can work very well in minimalist designs, but Thomas says, "I am often more drawn to contrast, which enhances perspective. In a recent project, I designed a long and low built-in in a very light environment, with walls, and ceilings with solid wood flooring. To break up these neutral tones, I chose a black-tinted oak enfilade, which completely transformed the space into something dynamic and meaningful."

Even the smallest details, like the delicate choice of colorful cabinet pulls, can significantly alter the character of the piece.

Long and low furniture promises alluring visuals that make your room feel considered and cool. Call it a play on modern retro decor, or an attempt at better living room feng shui, but whatever box long and low furniture ticks for you, it is sure to be stylish.