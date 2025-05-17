Record Bars Are the Perfect Way to Stylishly Showcase Your Vinyl Collection — Here’s Where to Locate Them and How

Over the years, we have seen varied concepts of media become collectibles, but only a few have achieved a level of acclaim that sets a trend in motion. Most notably, books have reigned supreme, but it appears that 2025 is the year of vinyl.

Unmatched in its ability to lend to the ambiance and musically brighten a room, vinyl is truly making its way back into the stratosphere of well-designed homes. And no longer is vinyl storage something to camouflage. In fact, it's now time to show it off in the form of record bars.

Think of it as a curated listening bar located in the heart of your home. And with how meticulously we curate our playlists, it's important to show just as much attention to the arrangement of record bars. How? Let's find out.

What Are Record Bars?

For one, they're a stunning way to vibe to some great music in the company of even greater design. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

"Essentially, a record bar is part listening lounge and part social hub," says Inki Hong, founder of Record Builds. "Think shelves of hand-picked vinyl, cozy seating nooks, and turntables spinning live."

Matthew Coates, interior designer and founder of Seattle Architects, also shares a similar sentiment, saying: "Record bars are pretty much where vinyl and respite intersect."

"It’s design that caters to a vibe, but also practical if you're a fan of hosting or simply wanting to relax with a drink and listen to some good music," he adds. And that's truly the essence of a record bar.

A nook that's musically adorned with your perfect vinyl organization, surrounded by comfortable furniture that allows you to sink into the sound. Not to forget decor that doesn't distract but elevates in theme.

Inki Hong Social Links Navigation Founder at Record Builds Inki Hong is the founder at Record Builds. He believes that building your dream listening room should be exciting, not overwhelming. So he began Record Builds, a platform dedicated to making the process simple, clear, and accessible.

Matthew Coates Social Links Navigation Interior designer an architect Coates Design Architects is an architectural firm located on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, Washington. The firm provides professional design services for commercial, civic, residential and healthcare projects throughout the United States. Services include architecture, programming and planning, interior design, feasibility studies and sustainable design.

What Do You Need for a Record Bar?

Three key components come together to build an immaculate ambiance. (Image credit: Zara Home)

There are three things that come together to create any standard record bar. Firstly, your collection of records. And what would that be without vinyl storage, component number two? Plus, last but not least, furniture and decor that caters to the moment.

When it comes to your collection and its storage, it's important to avoid any vinyl organization mistakes. Not only will this set apart the rookies from the experienced, but it will also keep your records from being damaged with ease.

If you're on the hunt for inspiration, IKEA's vinyl hacks offer a trove of ideas that are versatile enough to personalize into any record bar. My personal favorite includes transforming the popular IKEA KALLAX into a mid-century modern display case.

Complete the look with a plush sofa chair. I love the look of this Elena Buttoned Swivel Chair from Dunelm. Both the orange umber and olive colorways feed into the modern retro aesthetic. Also perfect if you like to move in comfort to the beat.

And as for decor? Think soft ambient lighting, like this Addison Ross Bobbin LED Cordless Lamp from Anthropologie — the dusty pink is on my wishlist. Perhaps a holder for your current records in rotation, like this Extendable Magazine Rack from Zara Home. And you can complete the look with this sleek Crosley UO Exclusive Cream Cruiser Vinyl Record Player from Urban Outfitters.

Where to Locate Your Record Bar

Where record bars are concerned it's all about location, location, location. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

When it comes to record bars, location is a key factor to consider. "The living room, lounge, or even a utility off the kitchen is ideal," says Matthew. "Just as long as it's someplace social and at the center of the action."

And as enchanting as the vibe of a record bar streaming music by a warm sunlit window might be, it's definitely not ideal for vinyl health.

"Don't put it straight in front of a window or where it will get a lot of sun and heat," he agrees. "That way, records don't warp or fade, and your gear (and libations) stay happy."

It's also imperative that you keep your record player and record player stand close by for the ultimate listening room experience.

La Redoute Ronda Vintage Vinyl Storage £379.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Walnut A cool classic, this Ronda Vintage Vinyl Storage console from La Redoute is made to house your collection in style. With three large niches and a dedicated locker for records, plus a sleek standing spot for your turntable, every need has been accounted for. Urban Outfitters Lucie Green Squiggle Iron Storage Console £289 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Green If dopamine decor and vinyl organization collaborated, it would be this Lucie Green Squiggle Iron Storage Console from Urban Outfitters, and you can't tell me any different. Zara Home Oak Storage Cabinet £899.99 at zarahome.com Color: Brown A gorgeous member of Zara Home's Music Collection, this Oak Storage Cabinet has been meticulously crafted to consider space for speakers, your record player, and even your vinyl collection.

FAQs

Do Vinyls Sound Better?

The truth behind the vinyls vs CDs and other mod formats debate is that it's purely subjective. The quality of vinyl sound over CDs is up for debate but classically, the former is preferred for a more authentic listening experience. If a warm, rich, expressive musical sound is what you prefer, then it's vinyl for the win.

With the vinyl renaissance upon us, I recommend diving into the deep end and designing a record bar all of your own. Although there are a couple of Hi-Fi London haunts worth a visit, Goodbye Horses and Chiave, to name my favorite two, there's charm in creating your own. For one, you control the playlist and the vibe, so no pressure, but it's time to queue your current hits and impress with melodics.

