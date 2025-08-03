Stop, There's a Difference Between a 'Turntable' and 'Record Player'? Here's Why They're Not the Same Thing, and Which You Should Get

With analog listening well and truly on the rise in 2025, you may be thinking about purchasing a record player for yourself. Or is it a turntable? Do you know the difference? Or that there even was one?

In short, a vinyl record player refers to what most people are thinking of — an all-in-one sound system where you can play and listen to vinyl records. A turntable, on the other hand, refers solely to the component that spins the vinyl record. That means, in order to actually listen to the music, you'll need to attach a separate audio component.

But no matter which one you decide is best for your home record bar, entering the world of vinyl is always a good idea. Below, experts break down the nuance of turntables vs record players a little better and shed some light on when it's best to choose one over the other.

So, What is a Record Player?

A record player will usually be a smaller, portable size that you can fit on top of desks, mantels, and coffee tables. (Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Kimberly Peck Architect)

To most people, a turntable vs record player is the same thing (and full disclosure, with tech these days, it often is). "A record player is generally any machine that plays records," says Inki Hong, founder of record company Record Builds. "It's become more of a broad term and encompasses all-in-one systems with built-in speakers."

But if you're styling your 'listening room', it's likely what you're after is a record player. The real difference lies in the setup. "If you search Amazon or any tech site for a 'record player,' you’ll mostly find those all-in-one units under £100 that come with built-in speakers and Bluetooth capability," says music expert Bob Bradley, owner of Bradley PR, a music PR firm in Southern California.

These kinds of machines are incredibly convenient as you can literally pull them out of the box, plug them in, and start playing your 12" or 7" records straight away. They are a great choice for first-time buyers who don't want to make a huge monetary commitment, or for someone looking for a portable option that can follow the party.

Victrola Eastwood Bluetooth Record Player with Three-Speed Turntable and Replaceable Audio-Technica Cartridge £183.71 at Amazon UK The Victrola Eastwood record player is a Bluetooth-compatible player that is Livingetc-verified. It comes in a few different colorways and has wood paneling that would look stunning displayed on top of a vinyl storage idea.

Inki Hong Social Links Navigation Owner, Record Builds Inki Hong is the founder of Recordbuilds.com, a modern-day digital media platform for vinyl. The site lets customers custom build 'design-centric' vinyl setups, but this term means more than just aesthetics. Whether you’re refining a well-established setup or starting from scratch, Inki focuses on creating a space that’s both functional and inspiring.

And What's a Turntable?

Most turntables will come with what is pictured in the image above. From there, you can invest in the right speakers and other add-ons. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino)

So, then, what's a turntable? "A turntable usually refers to a more refined piece of audio gear," says Inki. "The part of the record player where the vinyl record spins and the needle connects."

The main distinction is that a turntable requires external components to function properly, including an amp, speakers, a platter, a tonearm, and sometimes even a needle. "Some turntables can have more high-level features as well, like counterweights and anti-skating," adds Inki.

Finding the best speakers for a turntable is incredibly important, as it’ll be up to you to choose speakers that can connect via RCA cables or Bluetooth (if compatible).

And while that may seem inconvenient, for true audiophiles, investing in the parts that accompany a turntable is well worth the time and research, as it leads to better-sounding vinyl.

"Standalone turntables usually offer superior audio quality," says Bob. "That’s due to better components — especially the needle and cartridge, which play a key role in reproducing sound from your vinyl."

Another benefit is that turntables are modular, meaning you can upgrade individual parts or easily replace them if something goes wrong.

Bob Bradley Social Links Navigation Music Expert Bob Bradley has worked in music PR for almost 17 years. Bob also used to be a full-time touring artist and still plays music today. Some of Bob's more recent music PR clients include Kat Von D. Bob is also the author of Public Relations for Musicians.

When to Buy a Turntable vs Record Player

Turntables and record players tend to elevate a room as well as providing entertainment. (Image credit: Mark Roper. Design: Robson Rak)

So now you know the difference between a turntable vs record player, you may be wondering which is better for you. "I highly recommend researching brands, reading customer reviews, and learning about setup options for both modular turntables and all-in-one players," says Bob.

While the setup costs required for a standalone turntable may be higher, for those who want an unbeatable sound quality, you’ll be happier in the long run. "Pairing a quality turntable with speakers that match your budget and sound preferences is a worthwhile investment," adds Bob. Turntables offer the chance to build a setup you'll grow with.

But, if you're a more casual listener, or perhaps shorter on space, a compact does-it-all record player is probably the wiser investment. Just choose carefully and base your decision on expert reviews or recommendations.



"I can’t understate the drama this topic stirs up in online vinyl forums — people are really passionate about it," notes Inki. So, it's a topic worth researching. And whatever you do, don't use the terms interchangeably.

Need a little inspiration to start your search? For a turntable that feels incredibly 2025-coded, Gadhouse just released its Brad Retro MKII Turntables. They are colorful, retro, and peak form meets function.