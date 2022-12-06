Sonos vs Bose: comparing the speaker offerings of two audio giants

When it comes to kitting out your home audio system, two names come immediately to mind. Sonos and Bose are leaders in the market and household names for a reason, with ranges that span home cinema speakers like soundbars, in-built surround speakers, outdoor options, and Bluetooth speakers.

But with so much noise, it can be hard to determine which brand actually makes the superior product and - perhaps more importantly - which would be the best fit for your home. We all listen to music and watch TV differently, and so home speakers aren't one size fits all.

Keep reading to see which brand wins out in some key categories and if you want more like this, take a look at our guide to the best surround sound systems.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Bose: Pricing and Choice

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $899 | read our review of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose Smart Soundbar 700: $799

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: $499

Bose Smart Soundbar 300: $499

Bose TV Speaker: $279

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system: $199

Bose Premium Home Theater System: $2,347

Bose Bass Module 700: $849

Bose Surround Speakers 700: $599

Bose Bass Module 500: $499

Bose Surround Speakers: $399

Bose Portable Smart Speaker: $399

Bose Smart Speaker 500: $379

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth speaker system: $699

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II: $329

Bose SoundLink Revolve II: $219

Bose SoundLink Mini II: $199

Bose SoundLink Flex: $149

Bose SoundLink Color II: $129

Bose SoundLink Micro: $119

Sonos: Pricing and Choice

Sonos Arc: $899

Sonos Beam (Gen 2): $449 | read our review of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

Sonos Ray: $279

Sonos Surround Set with Arc: $1,297

Sonos Surround Set with Beam: $847

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): $749

Sonos Surround Set with Ray: $677

Sonos Sub Mini: $429

Sonos Move: $399

Sonos One: $219

Sonos Roam: $179 | read our review of the Sonos Roam

Sonos Five: $549

Sonos One SL: $199 | read our comparison of the Sonos One vs. One SL

Sonos Roam SL: $159 | read our comparison of the Sonos Roam vs. Roam SL

Verdict: Bose definitely has the most choice, but there's also something to be said of the more streamlined offering from Sonos. The top-end soundbars from both brands are the same price, and while Sonos is more focused on home cinema with multiple speaker sets, Bose has a more substantial Bluetooth speaker range.

(Image credit: Bose)

Sonos vs Bose: Design

Out of the two, Sonos is the more designed-focused. While Bose's speakers have become sleeker over the years, Sonos is more interested in projecting a luxury vibe with the curved edges of its soundbars and speakers against the harder edges of Bose's offerings. That said, this may come down to personal preference, and there will be those who prefer the design choices of Bose over Sonos.

As for connections, Bose is the winner, with far more choice for the user. While Bose the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has Bluetooth, HDMI, Toslink optical, Ethernet, and USB connections, the Sonos Arc only has HDMI. The absence of Bluetooth from the bulk of Sonos home cinema products could be a dealbreaker for some.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos vs Bose: Smart speakers

Both Sonos and Bose have smart speaker offerings designed for indoor and outdoor use, with the Bose Portable Smart Speaker, Sonos Move, and much-cheaper Sonos Roam all offering Alexa and Google Assistant on the go. While the Bose Portable and Roam are both designed to be taken with you in a bag or similar, the Move is an option more suitable for at-home outdoor use in the backyard.

The Bose Smart Speaker 500 and Sonos One are the brands' flagship smart speakers, respectively. Similarly to the portable options, Sonos has the cheaper speaker, and most won't notice a huge difference between the two. Both have Bluetooth, WiFi, and AirPlay 2 connectivity and offer speaker pairing. If you want to connect via an AUX cable, however, you will want to opt for the Bose Smart Speaker 500.

Verdict: Sonos gets our vote here due to the price difference between it's offerings and Bose's. We would argue that the Sonos Roam is the most portable of the bunch, and it's also the cheapest, and the Sonos One is an excellent choice for less cash than the similarly-specced Bose Smart Speaker 500.

(Image credit: Bose)

Sonos vs Bose: Home cinema

On top of the standalone soundbar and surround speaker offerings, both Bose and Sonos offer home cinema speaker sets for an all-in-one solution.

Bose has just one set available to buy as a package - the Bose Premium Home Theater System - which includes the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, Bose Bass Module 700, and a pair of Bose Surround Speakers 700 and is available for around $2,347.

The most affordable equivalent from Sonos is the Immersive Set with Ray ($1,106), which includes a Sonos Ray, Sonos Mini, and a pair of One SL speakers. The options go all the way up to the Premium Immersive Set with Arc, which includes a Sonos Arc, Sub, and pair of One SL speakers ($2,046).

Verdict: Again, the difference here comes down to pricing, with even Sonos's most expensive package coming up cheaper than Bose's equivalent. Despite not having as many soundbars to offer, the choice of home cinema packages from Sonos is more varied, with two, three, and four sets all available from the site.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos vs Bose: Our verdict

Sonos has edged to the top for a few key reasons, though Bose is certainly a good choice for those who aren't as worried about how their home audio equipment looks on the outside. Sonos speakers tend to come a little cheaper than Bose's equivalents, though Bose offers a greater choice for both soundbars and Bluetooth speakers. Both brands include both Alexa and Google Assistant in their smart speakers, as well as portable weather-proof options, but the sleeker design of Sonos' range may sway people.