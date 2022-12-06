Sonos vs Bose: comparing the speaker offerings of two audio giants
We take a look at the home cinema and smart speaker options from Sonos and Bose
When it comes to kitting out your home audio system, two names come immediately to mind. Sonos and Bose are leaders in the market and household names for a reason, with ranges that span home cinema speakers like soundbars, in-built surround speakers, outdoor options, and Bluetooth speakers.
But with so much noise, it can be hard to determine which brand actually makes the superior product and - perhaps more importantly - which would be the best fit for your home. We all listen to music and watch TV differently, and so home speakers aren't one size fits all.
Keep reading to see which brand wins out in some key categories and if you want more like this, take a look at our guide to the best surround sound systems.
Bose: Pricing and Choice
Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $899 | read our review of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900
Bose Smart Soundbar 700: $799
Bose Smart Soundbar 600: $499
Bose Smart Soundbar 300: $499
Bose TV Speaker: $279
Bose Solo 5 TV sound system: $199
Bose Premium Home Theater System: $2,347
Bose Bass Module 700: $849
Bose Surround Speakers 700: $599
Bose Bass Module 500: $499
Bose Surround Speakers: $399
Bose Portable Smart Speaker: $399
Bose Smart Speaker 500: $379
Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth speaker system: $699
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II: $329
Bose SoundLink Revolve II: $219
Bose SoundLink Mini II: $199
Bose SoundLink Flex: $149
Bose SoundLink Color II: $129
Bose SoundLink Micro: $119
Sonos: Pricing and Choice
Sonos Arc: $899
Sonos Beam (Gen 2): $449 | read our review of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Sonos Ray: $279
Sonos Surround Set with Arc: $1,297
Sonos Surround Set with Beam: $847
Sonos Sub (Gen 3): $749
Sonos Surround Set with Ray: $677
Sonos Sub Mini: $429
Sonos Move: $399
Sonos One: $219
Sonos Roam: $179 | read our review of the Sonos Roam
Sonos Five: $549
Sonos One SL: $199 | read our comparison of the Sonos One vs. One SL
Sonos Roam SL: $159 | read our comparison of the Sonos Roam vs. Roam SL
- Verdict: Bose definitely has the most choice, but there's also something to be said of the more streamlined offering from Sonos. The top-end soundbars from both brands are the same price, and while Sonos is more focused on home cinema with multiple speaker sets, Bose has a more substantial Bluetooth speaker range.
Sonos vs Bose: Design
Out of the two, Sonos is the more designed-focused. While Bose's speakers have become sleeker over the years, Sonos is more interested in projecting a luxury vibe with the curved edges of its soundbars and speakers against the harder edges of Bose's offerings. That said, this may come down to personal preference, and there will be those who prefer the design choices of Bose over Sonos.
As for connections, Bose is the winner, with far more choice for the user. While Bose the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has Bluetooth, HDMI, Toslink optical, Ethernet, and USB connections, the Sonos Arc only has HDMI. The absence of Bluetooth from the bulk of Sonos home cinema products could be a dealbreaker for some.
Sonos vs Bose: Smart speakers
Both Sonos and Bose have smart speaker offerings designed for indoor and outdoor use, with the Bose Portable Smart Speaker, Sonos Move, and much-cheaper Sonos Roam all offering Alexa and Google Assistant on the go. While the Bose Portable and Roam are both designed to be taken with you in a bag or similar, the Move is an option more suitable for at-home outdoor use in the backyard.
The Bose Smart Speaker 500 and Sonos One are the brands' flagship smart speakers, respectively. Similarly to the portable options, Sonos has the cheaper speaker, and most won't notice a huge difference between the two. Both have Bluetooth, WiFi, and AirPlay 2 connectivity and offer speaker pairing. If you want to connect via an AUX cable, however, you will want to opt for the Bose Smart Speaker 500.
- Verdict: Sonos gets our vote here due to the price difference between it's offerings and Bose's. We would argue that the Sonos Roam is the most portable of the bunch, and it's also the cheapest, and the Sonos One is an excellent choice for less cash than the similarly-specced Bose Smart Speaker 500.
Sonos vs Bose: Home cinema
On top of the standalone soundbar and surround speaker offerings, both Bose and Sonos offer home cinema speaker sets for an all-in-one solution.
Bose has just one set available to buy as a package - the Bose Premium Home Theater System - which includes the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, Bose Bass Module 700, and a pair of Bose Surround Speakers 700 and is available for around $2,347.
The most affordable equivalent from Sonos is the Immersive Set with Ray ($1,106), which includes a Sonos Ray, Sonos Mini, and a pair of One SL speakers. The options go all the way up to the Premium Immersive Set with Arc, which includes a Sonos Arc, Sub, and pair of One SL speakers ($2,046).
- Verdict: Again, the difference here comes down to pricing, with even Sonos's most expensive package coming up cheaper than Bose's equivalent. Despite not having as many soundbars to offer, the choice of home cinema packages from Sonos is more varied, with two, three, and four sets all available from the site.
Sonos vs Bose: Our verdict
Sonos has edged to the top for a few key reasons, though Bose is certainly a good choice for those who aren't as worried about how their home audio equipment looks on the outside. Sonos speakers tend to come a little cheaper than Bose's equivalents, though Bose offers a greater choice for both soundbars and Bluetooth speakers. Both brands include both Alexa and Google Assistant in their smart speakers, as well as portable weather-proof options, but the sleeker design of Sonos' range may sway people.