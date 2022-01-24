Best soundbars: the Livingetc edit of the best bits of kit to boost your TV's audio

Are you tired of not being able to hear what's going on in your favorite film or TV show without constantly rewinding and enabling closed captions? The best soundbars could be the answer to your prayers, boosting audio quality and giving you more power over the way your television sounds.

Ranging from single speakers to more complete sound systems with wireless subwoofers, soundbars are designed to fit nicely on your unit (or mounted to the wall) and nicely compensate for the smaller speakers housed in modern flat-screen TVs.

Without external speakers to compensate, the sound quality of an average television has dropped, making soundbars ever-more popular as a result. Many come with built-in subwoofers, while others provide external units that connect wirelessly.

We have taken a look at some of the best and most popular soundbars available right now, rating them on everything from smart features and connectivity to size and design.

The best soundbars in 2022

1. Sennheiser 5.1.4-Channel AMBEO Soundbar Best soundbar overall Specifications Configuration: 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos: Yes Connections: 4 x HDMI, Ethernet, USB, Opt, Analogue, Bluetooth, Chromecast Dimensions: 49.7 x 6.6 x 5.2in Weight: 40.7lbs Reasons to buy + Self-contained with 13 drivers + Lots of inputs + Chromecast built-in Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on our list - Only those will Google Home can use Wi-Fi streaming - Might be too heavy and bulky for some people

If you’re happy to trade convenience for sound quality, then the Sennheiser Ambeo really does deliver in the latter department. With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X surround sound, and a virtual 3D sound system, the only drawback is the size and heft of the speaker itself. Not one recommended for those short on space in their living room, instructions advise that a minimum gap of 1m be left on each side of the bar.

Customization

Ease of set-up aside, the Sennheiser Ambeo is a pretty awe-inspiring bit of kit. Once installed, the soundbar will calibrate your room to settle on the best audio using Fraunhofer technology. In addition, the built-in equalizer and various modes allow you to really define the nitty-gritty details so that you’re getting the best sound for your ears instead of something generic.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

If you have a smaller television or struggle to find space for a full-size soundbar (r just don't like how it looks!), then LG's QP5 Eclair soundbar is the ideal surround sound companion.

With Dolby Atmos and 'Sound Field Expander' technology on board, the sound produced by the tiny soundbar is impressively immersive, filling the room with audio that completely masks the fact that the device is about a third of the size of an average bar. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer, which unfortunately does not continue the compact theme. It's so big and heavy that we struggled to find a good place for it while testing.

But if that's not a problem for you, then this is great looking - with wood grain treatment and a fabric wrap - and performing soundbar.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the LG QP5 Eclair Soundbar

3. Sonos Beam Soundbar (Gen 2) Best soundbar for the money Specifications Dolby Atmos: Yes Connections: 1 x HDMI Dimensions: 25.6 x 3.9 x 2.7in Weight: 6.3lbs Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Alexa and Google Assistant built-in + Can be used with other Sonos speakers for surround sound setup Reasons to avoid - Only one HDMI connection

A cheaper, smaller alternative to the Sonos Arc, the 2nd Generation Sonos Beam has a ton to offer. Use it as a smart speaker with Alexa and Google Atmos built-in, hook it up with other Sonos speakers around the home, or use it as a minimalist (yet powerful) soundbar for the TV.

DIY surround sound

All Sonos speakers are simple to network together, whether to create a multi-room audio experience with the same tunes playing in the kitchen, bedroom, and lounge or to build your own true surround sound system for the TV. As a central unit, the Sonos Beam is a fantastic jumping-off point, allowing you to build out any system at your leisure.

Tailor your sound

Even without additional speakers, the Beam comes equipped with Trueplay - a system that maps your living space to create the optimum sound profile based on where your furniture sits in the environment. There's also night mode and speech enhancement, which allow you to get the audio spot-on for whatever (and whenever) you're watching.

4. Yamaha YAS-209 2.1-Channel Soundbar Best Yamaha soundbar Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI Dolby Atmos: No Power: 20W Dimensions: 4.2 x 36.6 x 2.4in Weight: 30.9lbs Reasons to buy + Built-in Amazon Alexa + Attractive, compact design + Wireless subwoofer Reasons to avoid - Heavier than some - No Dolby Atmos

Yamaha has been a leader in sound for decades, and the Yamaha YAS-209 is a great, affordable soundbar that offers good sound quality despite the lack of Dolby Atmos (it sports DTS Virtual: X to create a surround sound effect).

The matte design looks great and does away with problems such as reflection from the TV screen. Depending on your existing set-up, it can be placed on a TV stand or mounted to the wall.

Voice control

The Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar has Amazon Alexa built-in, meaning you can control the speaker using just your voice. It also means it's possible to connect the soundbar with other smart devices around your home, including streaming sticks and smart TVs, for an easier experience all around.

5. Bose Smart Soundbar 300 Best Bose soundbar Specifications Dolby Atmos: No Connections: Opt, HDMI, Bluetooth Dimensions: 2.2 x 26.5 x 4in Weight: 5.5lbs Reasons to buy + Voice control with Google Assistant, Alexa and Bose Voice4Video + Easy to expand system Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Atmos

If you have already started to introduce smart speakers and other devices to your home set-up, then it makes perfect sense for you to include your TV's sound in that. The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is our top choice for smart homes, with multiple voice control options and easy ways to expand.

SimpleSync

As long as you don't mind being tied to Bose and its products, it's straightforward to build a surround sound system or multi-room listening with the Smart Soundbar 300. Bose SimpleSync lets you connect it with other headphones and Bluetooth speakers around the home or with a bass module and surround speakers for a bit more oomph.

Never lift a finger

Voice control comes built-in, and you have the option to use Google Assistant, Alexa, or Bose's own Voice4Video tech to send commands to your soundbar. You can also connect via Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, making it a really versatile option.

How to choose the best soundbar for your home

Where should a soundbar be placed?

Soundbars are designed specifically to be placed underneath your TV without blocking any action, but you should make sure that there is enough space before committing to a soundbar that doesn’t fit. Alternatively, many people choose to mount their soundbars to the wall - especially good if you already have your television mounted.

What is a subwoofer?

You’ll hear about subwoofers a lot when you’re shopping around for a soundbar, and that’s because they’re an important element. Basically, a subwoofer is a speaker that emits low frequencies to extend your sound and make it more dimensional.

This is what makes them ideal for adding more bass to your output. In addition, some soundbars have a subwoofer built-in, while others come with an accompanying sub that can be connected.

Are soundbars worth it?

The answer to this depends on whether you’re satisfied with your television’s current audio output and what kinds of things you tend to watch regularly. If you’re a music fan, for example, then a soundbar is a must to get the most out of live concerts, YouTube, or even music cast from your phone, but those who are just happy watching the news and cooking shows might not get as much out of one.

That said, even the occasional movie night makes a good soundbar a worthy investment and, once you watch an action movie this way, there’s no going back.