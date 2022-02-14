Best surround sound system: our pick of the best home theater systems, soundbars, and more

You’ve got the flashy new TV, and your eyes have never been happier. But you know you need the best surround sound system to unlock the ultimate experience for your ears. As any good film buff or gamer will tell you, the image is only half the picture, and if you don’t have great sound to go with it, the magic is gone.

So if you’re looking to perfect your home cinema experience – especially at a time when the local multiplex isn’t a go-to option, you’re going to need a great sound system, too.

Surround sound gear has come a long way in recent years. The mess of cables and discrete speakers and stands that used to dot around our living rooms have given way to much tidier single-unit soundbars that sit underneath our TVs and beef up what the slim flat panels can’t produce themselves.

And yes, there’s still a lot to love about having speakers dotted around your room. Still, now they’re usually wireless in form and often offer upwards-firing Dolby Atmos sound, too, for an audio track that lives and breathes all around you – including from above.

If you’re looking to make a surround sound upgrade, we've assembled some of the best options for you below. Of course, if you're not so sure you need multiple speakers, you can check out our guide to the best soundbars.

The best surround sound systems 2022

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System Best surround sound system overall Specifications Speakers: 1 x soundbar; 1 x subwoofer, 1 x speakers Audio format: Dolby Atmos/DTX:X Bluetooth?: Yes Voice control: Alexa Reasons to buy + Consists of 20 multi-directional speakers + Built-in Alexa voice control + Dolby Atmos + Q-Symphony support for Samsung QLED TVs Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

Our favorite multi-speaker set-up for your home theater system and choice for the best surround sound system overall, the Samsung HW-Q950T is a modest and compact soundbar system that nevertheless provides a brilliant surround soundscape without taking up too much space around your living room.

Consisting of a soundbar equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, two upfiring rear speakers for overhead audio, and a wireless subwoofer, it's a winner when it comes to audio power. In addition, the tech allows it to tailor the sound to what you're watching in Adaptive Mode and Game Pro mode, depending on what you happen to be enjoying.

There's a bonus for Samsung devotees, too, as the soundbar is compatible with the Q-Symphony features of the brand's QLED TVs. In-built Alexa smarts top things off, giving you control over your system using just your voice.



(Image credit: JBL)

2. JBL 9.1-Channel Soundbar System Best surround sound soundbar Specifications Speakers: 3 + subwoofer Audio format: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Bluetooth?: Yes Dimensions: 2.4 x 34.8 x 4.7in Weight: 8lbs Reasons to buy + Space-saving design + Clever transforming feature + Solid battery life on satellite speakers + Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid - Lacks inputs - Directional audio placement isn't always clear

The JBL Bar 9.1 is perhaps the most interesting option on this list, or at least the more creative. What at first looks like a standard soundbar hides a secret - its ends snap off, revealing themselves to be battery-powered, fully-featured wireless rear speakers!

It's an ingenious trick, and the central unit not only acts as the center, left, right, and overhead sound channels but also as a charging dock for the rear speakers. The detachable elements are intelligent enough to sense where they've been placed, matching the rear and rear-height ambient sound to any given scene. There's also a separate subwoofer to complete the package.

But of course, there's a catch. Though the JBL Bar 9.1 is an ingenious design and is worthy of a place in your living room for that reason alone, it does have some slight faults. For example, its front channels feel a bit narrow and don’t always give a clear sense of audio information flowing in from the left and right.

And yet, it’s hard not to find yourself enamored by its clever design, even if it’s not quite up there with what the top bar on this list is offering.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG SN11RG 7.1.4-Channel 770W Soundbar System Best 7.1 home theater system Specifications Speakers: 1 x soundbar; 1 x subwoofer; 2 x speakers Audio format: Dolby Atmos / DTS:X Bluetooth?: Yes Voice control: Google Assistant Reasons to buy + Easy wireless speaker set up + Excellent positional audio + Dolby Atmos Reasons to avoid - Very long soundbar - Quite pricey

The LG SN11RG is a soundbar system offering rear speakers as part of the package, giving you more than just audio from the front, but also to the side and above you with Dolby Atmos surround sound and from behind with the dual rear speakers. The wireless subwoofer adds booming bass to the mix.

There are plenty of other surprises, too. Upscaling low-quality audio sources is masterfully handled, while 4K and Dolby Vision pass-through make it an ideal match for any high-end TV that supports HDR. There's even Google Assistant support built-in for controlling smart home gadgetry - though we'd have liked to have Alexa is there, too.

If its price wasn't enough of a signal, be warned that this is one big soundbar. Measuring a little over 144cm, it's going to dwarf any TV below 65 inches, so you might want to think about other options if your TV is on the smaller side. Just two HDMI inputs feel a bit mean, too.

(Image credit: Definitive Technology)

4. Definitive Technology ProCinema 6D 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System Best 5.1 surround sound system Specifications Speakers: 1 x center unit, 5 x speakers + subwoofer Audio format: Surround sound Bluetooth?: No Smart?: No Reasons to buy + Multiple speaker set-up Reasons to avoid - No Bluetooth or smart home connectivity - All speakers need to be wired

Though the soundbar set-ups on this list are a convenient way to achieve a surround sound effect in your living room, the classic speaker systems will still be the first choice for many. Made up of a center channel, four speakers, and a subwoofer, the Definitive Technology ProCinema 6D will deliver the impact true audiophiles expect.

There are, of course, some downsides to going this way, and the most important may be logistics. Instead of working wirelessly like others on this list, the speakers will all need to be wired in order to communicate - which means a lot of wires to hide away. There are also no smart features or Bluetooth but, if it's sound quality you want, it's a great choice.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

5. Klipsch HT50 Home Theater Surround Sound System Best budget home theater system Specifications Speakers: 1 x center unit; 4 x speakers Audio format: Surround sound Bluetooth?: No Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 12in Weight: 5.5lbs Reasons to buy + Multiple speaker set-up + Good price Reasons to avoid - No Bluetooth or smart home connectivity - All speakers need to be wired - No external subwoofer included

True surround sound systems are fantastic for boosting your home theater experience, but building one can get a little expensive over time. If you want something that will deliver you results straight away without needing to add rear speakers and more at a later date, this offering from Klipsch is one to consider.

It comprises five speakers in total - one center channel and four speakers to place around your space - it's more customizable than some other surround sound systems simply because you have control over where you put them. In addition, the system contains an aluminum tweeter and high-excursion aluminum woofer cones for high-quality sound.

Of course, the trade-off for the price is that the Klipsch HT50 doesn't include Bluetooth connectivity or compatibility with smart home systems like Google Assistant and Alexa. But if this doesn't matter to you, then it's a good starter pack for the less tech-savvy who don't want to miss out on excellent audio.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

How to choose the best surround sound system for your home

There are several things to consider when picking the best surround sound system for your needs. Chief among those is placement – do you have much room beneath your TV? And how about behind your sofa – is there room to set up the rear sound channels and plug sockets to power them from?

If so, great – any of the picks above will suit your needs. If not, you might want to focus on the single-bar solutions up top, which virtualize the surround sound elements by bouncing audio off of the walls in your viewing room. Of course, mileage will vary depending on the uniformity of the space (a nice square room usually works best). Still, all the systems above have intelligent ways of tricking your ears into thinking sound is coming from all around you.

Perhaps worth equal consideration is the broader feature set. If you’re planning on playing lots of music through the soundbar, a built-in voice assistant, like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, might be helpful, letting you speak to the speaker to command it to play your favorite tunes at a whim.

Also, think about the TV you’re pairing it with – not just in terms of whether it’ll obscure the screen, but also what connection you’ll need. True audiophiles will be looking out for HDMI connections with an eARC feature – that lets your cables deliver uncompressed multi-channel audio, giving you pristine sound from all directions.

What is the best surround sound system?

Speaker systems come in all shapes and sizes for all different types of rooms. Suppose you’re feeling particularly flush with cash and have the space to indulge your cinematic delights to the nth degree. In that case, you could consider a custom cinema installation, with wall-mounted speakers and overhead Dolby Atmos channels, too hooked up to a beefy receiver to connect all your devices. But the mess of cables, space required, and sheer expense makes that an unrealistic option for all but the uber-rich.

Instead, you can get great, cinema-like results with a great soundbar and wireless speaker combo like the sets listed above.