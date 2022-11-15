LG S95QR soundbar review: a revamped system for surround sound thrills
Want the cinema experience at home? LG challenge you to recreate the big-screen sound in your living room
Despite a somewhat basic design and higher price point, the revamped LG S95QR impresses with a truly immersive surround sound experience that will enhance pretty much anything you enjoy watching.
Impressive surround sound
Solid build
Array of options
Complicated to set up at first
The design isn’t the most contemporary, and black would have been preferable to charcoal grey
WiFi and Bluetooth connection was temperamental
Soundbars are ten a penny at the moment, as each company brings out a bigger and better version to try and beat the competition. LG’s S95QR has undergone a revamp, and with an enormous subwoofer in addition to two speakers, they promise a cinema-style surround sound for your home for optimal viewing experience.
With so many bits and pieces to unpack, how did the soundbar fare, and can it ever live up to the big-screen sound? Was the revamp worth it, and should you splash the cash on the full package?
Read on to see what we thought and, for more like this, take a look at our ranking of the best surround sound systems around.
LG S95QR: Key info
- Components: soundbar, subwoofer, 2 x rear speakers
- Channels: 9.1.5
- Dolby Atmos?: Yes
- Mountable?: Yes, with hardware included
- Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant
- Dimensions (soundbar): H2.5 x W47.2 x D5.3in
- Dimensions (subwoofer): H15.9 x W7.9 x D15.9in
As a freelance journalist and radio presenter for Magic, Jen knows a thing or two about what makes for a great audio experience. Covering everything from record players to soundbars like the LG S95QR for Livingetc, she's one of our go-to experts on home theater speakers, testing the devices in her home.
LG S95QR: Set-up
As far as instruction manuals go, this was minimal, with a single page of pictures and a single page of text. It instructs you to connect the power in a particular order, starting with the wireless subwoofer first, then the rear speakers, and then the soundbar.
It was well packaged with sturdy supplies and hardly anything in the way of fiddly bits to lose. The soundbar itself can be connected by the eARC HDMI, however, after repeated attempts, it did not want to connect to my television until I connected it with the optical cable instead, which was fuss-free after 15 minutes of swearing, wondering why the HDMI wasn’t working.
The troubleshooting guide just said to check if it was in the HDMI port that says eARC next to it, which it was, and multiple other soundbars that have undergone testing have worked with this connection. However, the optical cable saved the day.
To connect via WiFi or Bluetooth, it instructs you to download the LG Sound Bar app.
It soon emerged that the WiFi connection was glitchy, and despite following the instructions on the app and cycling through the modes on the soundbar with the remote, it didn’t want to connect to or find the WiFi. The Bluetooth fared much better and was used to stream songs from Spotify on my phone for surround sound immersion with some trusty metal to put the bass to the test.
LG S95QR: Design
With a charcoal grey, blocky finish, it’s not the slickest of styles, which is a surprise given the price point. Compared to many of their rivals which offer jet black and chrome, this soundbar favors function over form. The rear speakers and subwoofer are also generic to look at and don’t exactly scream high-end.
The soundbar is exceptionally wide, too, so be sure to measure your TV unit or stand before ordering. One bonus that the soundbar has above rivals is they have gone for a matte finish over gloss that will show every single fingerprint.