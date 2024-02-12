12 On-Trend Wayfair Sofas That Our Style Editor Wants In Her Living Room — 'And So Many Of Them Are On Sale!'
From space-saving solutions to stunning sectionals, these are the best sofas I've seen in ages. Buy them before I do — seriously.
If you’re deliberating on where to allocate your furniture budget, prioritize your sofa. Happily, Wayfair sofas often won't take up as much of your funds as you'd expect. In a variety of styles, they serve as the perfect place to watch TV, relax, or form the heart of your home around.
Of course, the retailer’s selection is extensive, which is why I've taken the liberty of curating this Wayfair editor’s choice selection. Consider it your go-to guide for all of the best sofas. Whether you're in search of a new nap haven or a little eye candy, this list promises not to disappoint.
According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, “The revival of vintage styles, especially from the mid-century to the art deco eras” feels especially captivating at the moment, “fusing classical aesthetics with modern comfort.” Whether your style skews more on the side of old-school or you have a pension for modernity, Wayfair has just the on-trend sofa you're after.
Visit Wayfair for a broader sofa selection.
The Very Best Wayfair Sofas
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Best Sectional Sofas from Wayfair
Price: $1,749.99
Was: $1,969.99
This classic sectional sofa boasts sumptuously soft velvet upholstery, evoking nostalgia for a bygone era while maintaining a contemporary vibe. Its detachable design allows for effortless rearrangement, enhancing its designer appeal.
Price: $4,399.99
Was: $8,777.50
This generously sized sectional is just the thing for larger families or anyone fond of entertaining. The elegant style comes in a range of leather hues, though we think the caramel brown looks particularly luxe paired with shiny chrome legs.
Price: $3,299.99
Elevate your living room with this stunning white sofa, crafted with artistic flair. Filled with high-density sponge, it promises both comfort and style, making it the perfect spot for unwinding with a good book.
Best Linear Sofas from Wayfair
Price: $1,600
Tuxedos are the epitome of sophistication. Adding a touch of elegance to any space, this sleek design lives up to its name. Not only stain-resistant but also crafted from genuine leather, it offers both style and durability at a remarkable price point.
Price: $3,299.99
We can't take our eyes off of this elongated sofa design. Its rounded edges make for a softer take on typically super-sleek modern lines — quite the conversation starter.
Best Space-Saving Sofas from Wayfair
Price: $449.99
Was: $769.99
With its sleek mid-century silhouette, this tuxedo loveseat exudes an aura of luxury. Despite its earthy hue, its design stands out as a sophisticated addition to any room, offering style and comfort in a compact size.
Price: $359.99
Classic yet plush, this small sofa features high-quality cotton cushions for ultimate softness. Its faux leather construction offers the look and feel of the real thing while ensuring easy maintenance.
Best Sleeper Sofas from Wayfair
Price: $449.99
One of the best couches for small spaces, this modern sleeper sofa effortlessly converts into a full-sized bed for overnight guests while making a chic statement in its upright position.
Price: $1,660
Was: $1,860
This beachy linen blend sofa is everything you could want and then some. Its rebound sponge filling provides an extra layer of comfort for sleeping, while the hidden storage section is ideal for storing small living room items like books or remotes.
Price: $439.99
Was: $489.99
This charming corduroy sleeper sofa is as practical as it is stylish. Disguised by its elegant appearance, this small apartment living room idea transforms into a comfortable mattress for a restful night's sleep. Simply add your favorite sheet and drift off into dreamland
How should I identify a quality sofa?
On the hunt for a quality sofa, it's essential to venture beyond initial cost-saving measures, as investing in a poorly constructed sofa can lead to more significant expenses down the line. To ensure you choose a sofa that will withstand the test of time, designer Artem Kropovinsky recommends paying attention to the finer details. Read each product description and favor pieces that feature a "tough frame construction, high density foam, and fabrics that are able to outlast the wear and tear of daily use.”
The good news is that Wayfair offers an array of quality sofas, so any one of the picks from this list should fit the bill, ensuring it will last for the long haul. Lounge away!
Complete your cozy couch set up with these super-soft Wayfair rugs.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Natural Home Fragrances Are My New Favourite Way to Make My Apartment Smell Amazing — Experts Agree
If you've yet to jump on the natural fragrance bandwagon, this is your sign. From vibrant diffusers to luxuriously scented candles, behold all the clean home scents you need in your life
By Julia Demer Published
-
Sign Up For The Livingetc Newsletter — All The Latest Decor Trends Direct To Your Inbox As They Happen
Signing up for the Livingetc newsletters means all the latest trends, advice and inspiration from the minds of the world's best interior designers, delivered straight into your inbox
By Pip Rich Published