12 On-Trend Wayfair Sofas That Our Style Editor Wants In Her Living Room — 'And So Many Of Them Are On Sale!'

If you’re deliberating on where to allocate your furniture budget, prioritize your sofa. Happily, Wayfair sofas often won't take up as much of your funds as you'd expect. In a variety of styles, they serve as the perfect place to watch TV, relax, or form the heart of your home around.

Of course, the retailer’s selection is extensive, which is why I've taken the liberty of curating this Wayfair editor’s choice selection. Consider it your go-to guide for all of the best sofas. Whether you're in search of a new nap haven or a little eye candy, this list promises not to disappoint.

According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky , “The revival of vintage styles, especially from the mid-century to the art deco eras” feels especially captivating at the moment, “fusing classical aesthetics with modern comfort.” Whether your style skews more on the side of old-school or you have a pension for modernity, Wayfair has just the on-trend sofa you're after.

The Very Best Wayfair Sofas

Best Sectional Sofas from Wayfair

Velvet Sectional View at Wayfair Price: $1,749.99 Was: $1,969.99 This classic sectional sofa boasts sumptuously soft velvet upholstery, evoking nostalgia for a bygone era while maintaining a contemporary vibe. Its detachable design allows for effortless rearrangement, enhancing its designer appeal. Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional View at Wayfair Price: $4,399.99 Was: $8,777.50 This generously sized sectional is just the thing for larger families or anyone fond of entertaining. The elegant style comes in a range of leather hues, though we think the caramel brown looks particularly luxe paired with shiny chrome legs. Devontez Sectional Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $3,299.99 Elevate your living room with this stunning white sofa, crafted with artistic flair. Filled with high-density sponge, it promises both comfort and style, making it the perfect spot for unwinding with a good book.

Best Linear Sofas from Wayfair

Beatryce Genuine Leather Tuxedo Arm Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,600 Tuxedos are the epitome of sophistication. Adding a touch of elegance to any space, this sleek design lives up to its name. Not only stain-resistant but also crafted from genuine leather, it offers both style and durability at a remarkable price point. Imca Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $3,299.99 We can't take our eyes off of this elongated sofa design. Its rounded edges make for a softer take on typically super-sleek modern lines — quite the conversation starter. Shelby Upholstered Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,376 Infused with a beachy charm, this upholstered sofa features a tailored skirt that creates a sleek silhouette while maintaining a casual, relaxed vibe. Complete with two matching throw pillows, it provides instant coziness to any seating area.

Best Space-Saving Sofas from Wayfair

Bigner Upholstered Loveseat View at Wayfair Price: $449.99 Was: $769.99 With its sleek mid-century silhouette, this tuxedo loveseat exudes an aura of luxury. Despite its earthy hue, its design stands out as a sophisticated addition to any room, offering style and comfort in a compact size. Ainsley Faux Leather Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $359.99 Classic yet plush, this small sofa features high-quality cotton cushions for ultimate softness. Its faux leather construction offers the look and feel of the real thing while ensuring easy maintenance. Shurtz Velvet Loveseat View at Wayfair Price: $839.99 Was: $1,544.40 Embrace Old Hollywood glamour with this stunning sofa boasting a high-low back design. Intended to impress, it comes in a range of velvet colors, from rich saddle brown to dusty pink, adding an artistic touch to any space.

Best Sleeper Sofas from Wayfair

Akie Velvet Square Arm Sofa Sleeper View at Wayfair Price: $449.99 One of the best couches for small spaces, this modern sleeper sofa effortlessly converts into a full-sized bed for overnight guests while making a chic statement in its upright position. Upholstered Sleeper Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $1,660 Was: $1,860 This beachy linen blend sofa is everything you could want and then some. Its rebound sponge filling provides an extra layer of comfort for sleeping, while the hidden storage section is ideal for storing small living room items like books or remotes. Corduroy Sleeper Sofa View at Wayfair Price: $439.99 Was: $489.99 This charming corduroy sleeper sofa is as practical as it is stylish. Disguised by its elegant appearance, this small apartment living room idea transforms into a comfortable mattress for a restful night's sleep. Simply add your favorite sheet and drift off into dreamland

How should I identify a quality sofa?

On the hunt for a quality sofa, it's essential to venture beyond initial cost-saving measures, as investing in a poorly constructed sofa can lead to more significant expenses down the line. To ensure you choose a sofa that will withstand the test of time, designer Artem Kropovinsky recommends paying attention to the finer details. Read each product description and favor pieces that feature a "tough frame construction, high density foam, and fabrics that are able to outlast the wear and tear of daily use.”

The good news is that Wayfair offers an array of quality sofas, so any one of the picks from this list should fit the bill, ensuring it will last for the long haul. Lounge away!

