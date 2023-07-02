Our edit of the best couches for a small spaces mean you can still make a big design statement even in a tiny room
The best couches for small spaces can still be big on design, as edit of the most elegant and comfortable to buy now proves
1. Best tufted couch for a small space
2. Best mid-century style couch for a small space
3. Best statement couch for a small space
Living in an apartment or small space can make choosing large pieces of furniture, such as sofas, tricky. It's not just the size of the room that's important but the width of doorways and stairwells, to enable delivery too.
Fortunately, when choosing the best couches for small spaces, the hard work has been done. There are a multitude of small sofas on the market that offer style and flexibility, especially if you know where the best place to buy a couch is.
From modular pieces and easy assembly to slimline silhouettes and couches with removable legs, we've selected our favorite models from the best home decor stores across a range of price points.
Best tufted couch for a small space
Price: $2,098
Material: wood frame, wool, linen, velvet or leather upholstery
Give a small apartment a sense of grandeur with this beautiful bijou buttoned sofa. Its sturdy timber frame and tufted velvet upholstery ooze elegance, while also being durable. Available from H35"xW69"xD43".
Price: $2,499
Material: solid wood frame, velvet, cotton plaid or wool mix upholstery
Crafted in the USA, the Jack sofa's low slung arms and tapered legs give it a slender profile suitable for small spaces, while its tufted cushions offer sink-into comfort.
Price: $350.99
Material: birch wood legs
At the lower price end, this cozy couch from Christopher Knight Home offers understated style with its charcoal toned, button-tufted upholstery and simple shape. Easily one of the best grey sofas, with those arms
Best mid-century couch for a small space
Price: $12,945
Material: solid wood inner, polished chrome outer, fabric upholstery
This classic modern design by Florence Knoll Bassett is an investment piece that's built to last. The Relaxed model has deeper seats and softer cushions than the original.
Price: $492.99
Material: hardwood frame, polyester upholstery
The slender mid-century style of this Josephine sofa belies its sturdiness, which can bear up to 600lb. One of the best light blue sofas around, and with dimensions of W67.25” x D30.50” x H32.75” it's perfect for compact spaces.
Price: $2,408
Material: solid wood frame, polyester upholstery
At 78.5" wide these sofa dimensions are at the larger end of the small couch offering, however it can fit through a door width of 25" with the legs removed, so its style and stature can be enjoyed in apartments and small spaces.
Best statement couch for a small space
Price: $3,498
Material: pine wood frame, boucle upholstery
At 83" wide and one of the best boucle sofas, this couch has curves in all the right places. Being boucle, it's best for those without pets, toddlers or a taste for red wine, and would make a good couch for a minimalist living room.
Price: $2,188
Material: solid wood frame, polyester upholstery
Living in a small space doesn't rule out a statement sofa. The statuesque Lauren (W86"xD34"xH32") can fit through a 25" door frame, so its curvacious shape can compliment apartments and condos.
Best linear couches for a small space
Price: $1,099
Material: wood frame, fabric upholstery
Available in grey or blue, the Sven sofa manages to be clean-lined, compact and cozy. Tufted detailing on the bench cushion, along with the bolsters, add to its refined simplicity.
Price: $459.99
Material: metal legs, velvet upholstery
The sturdy grey metal legs and squared off silhouette give this sofa a sleek appearance that would flatter any small space. It's easy to assemble and a bargain to boot.
How do I choose a small space sofa?
Firstly, measure the room, including door widths, and consider which other large pieces of furniture you will need as well, for example chairs, tables or shelving.
Measure the space where you'd like the couch to go and map it out with tape on the floor, so you can see how much floor space it will take up. This will enable you to get a feel for how the room will flow.
For narrow door widths or flights of stairs, consider sofas with removable legs, as this can make delivery easier.
'Finding the best couch blends your specific seating needs, how much space you have, and your design style,' says Madison Adam, Interior Design Services Manager, Article.
'For clients in small spaces, I typically recommend loveseats. Their size makes them proportional to the room. Mid-century modern or Scandinavian designed loveseats are also typically on legs, raised off the ground, creating space beneath and the illusion of a larger room.'


