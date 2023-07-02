Our edit of the best couches for a small spaces mean you can still make a big design statement even in a tiny room

Living in an apartment or small space can make choosing large pieces of furniture, such as sofas, tricky. It's not just the size of the room that's important but the width of doorways and stairwells, to enable delivery too.

Fortunately, when choosing the best couches for small spaces, the hard work has been done. There are a multitude of small sofas on the market that offer style and flexibility, especially if you know where the best place to buy a couch is.

From modular pieces and easy assembly to slimline silhouettes and couches with removable legs, we've selected our favorite models from the best home decor stores across a range of price points.

Best tufted couch for a small space

1. Fan pleat sofa View at Anthroplogie Price: $2,098 Material: wood frame, wool, linen, velvet or leather upholstery Give a small apartment a sense of grandeur with this beautiful bijou buttoned sofa. Its sturdy timber frame and tufted velvet upholstery ooze elegance, while also being durable. Available from H35"xW69"xD43". 2. Jack sofa View at Schoolhouse Price: $2,499 Material: solid wood frame, velvet, cotton plaid or wool mix upholstery Crafted in the USA, the Jack sofa's low slung arms and tapered legs give it a slender profile suitable for small spaces, while its tufted cushions offer sink-into comfort. 3. Resaca 3 Seater Sofa View at Amazon Price: $350.99 Material: birch wood legs At the lower price end, this cozy couch from Christopher Knight Home offers understated style with its charcoal toned, button-tufted upholstery and simple shape. Easily one of the best grey sofas, with those arms

Best mid-century couch for a small space

1. Florence Knoll Relaxed sofa View at DWR Price: $12,945 Material: solid wood inner, polished chrome outer, fabric upholstery This classic modern design by Florence Knoll Bassett is an investment piece that's built to last. The Relaxed model has deeper seats and softer cushions than the original. 2. Josephine mid-century modern petite sofa View at Target Price: $492.99 Material: hardwood frame, polyester upholstery The slender mid-century style of this Josephine sofa belies its sturdiness, which can bear up to 600lb. One of the best light blue sofas around, and with dimensions of W67.25” x D30.50” x H32.75” it's perfect for compact spaces. 3. Sutton sofa View at Apt2B Price: $2,408 Material: solid wood frame, polyester upholstery At 78.5" wide these sofa dimensions are at the larger end of the small couch offering, however it can fit through a door width of 25" with the legs removed, so its style and stature can be enjoyed in apartments and small spaces.

Best statement couch for a small space

Best linear couches for a small space

1. Sven sofa View at Article Price: $1,099 Material: wood frame, fabric upholstery Available in grey or blue, the Sven sofa manages to be clean-lined, compact and cozy. Tufted detailing on the bench cushion, along with the bolsters, add to its refined simplicity. 2. Velvet flared arm sofa View at Wayfair Price: $459.99 Material: metal legs, velvet upholstery The sturdy grey metal legs and squared off silhouette give this sofa a sleek appearance that would flatter any small space. It's easy to assemble and a bargain to boot. 3. Taylor Plush modular sofa View at Apt2B Price: $3,918 Material: solid wood frame, velvet upholstery This versatile modular sofa comes in two pieces, so if you like to move your space around, or won't be there for long, it can be separated into two corner seats - and there are more in the series.