12 Modern Slipcover Sofas That Effortlessly Combine Style and Practicality (Yes, They're Washable!)
Friends don't let friends sacrifice form for function. Handpicked by Style Editor Brigid Kennedy, these 12 sofas prove you can do both
When a design lover shops for a couch, a slipcover sofa probably isn't their first choice. No, their first choice is probably the Camaleonda or the Togo or something from Anthropologie, West Elm, or Pottery Barn.
But such a preconceived notion is unfair to the many modern slipcover sofas on the market, couches that, against all odds, combine the practicality of a washable cover with the contemporary style we interiors junkies have come to demand. It's a tough feat, but it's not impossible — and I have found the best couch and sofa options to prove it.
Besides, when done right, a slipcover sofa can prove a great idea, especially for those of us with kids and pets, or a tendency to spill our coffee, says Carolyn Cerminara, founder and principal designer at Cerminara Design. A slipcover protects the couch from 'spills and stains,' while adding a 'cozy, relaxed vibe' that works particularly well in places like 'beach houses or mountain cabins.' Plus, you can easily change up the look by swapping one cover out for another, she adds.
To keep things modern and design-forward, Carolyn recommends shopping for monochromatic or abstract patterns. 'You can also choose to make the slipcover more tailored or relaxed,' she adds. 'The material and pattern will determine whether the slipcover looks more modern or traditional.'
Sold on the idea of a slipcover sofa? Here are some of our favorites to shop.
12 modern slipcover sofas
Armless and modular
Price: $5298
Dimensions: 84"W x 41"D x 34"H
Color: Estate Linen Natural
In an edit full of armed sofas, the Estate stands out for its lack thereof. The minimalist design is inherently modern, and the chunky back and seat cushions look oh-so comfortable. Use it on its own or take advantage of its modularity as a sectional. That, plus the tailored slipcover makes this sofa one of a kind. Just be sure it's what you want before you buy; it's currently final sale.
Underneath the slipcover is a durable cotton twill fabric, as well as a frame built from sustainable hardwood. Plus, the yarn itself is textured for a dimensional touch. I have yet to try something from Annie Selke so you'd be forgiven for taking my recommendation with a grain of salt; but, for what it's worth, all of my shopping editor intel suggests nothing but positive things.
coastal chic
Price: $4238
Was: $5298
Dimensions: 81"W x 35"D x 34"H
Color: Perennials Performance Gingham Coastal Blue
This blue gingham fabric is coastal chic at its finest — although you can choose from 160 other options if the picnic-themed print isn't for you. As a brand, Serena & Lily is known for its traditional New England aesthetic, but also its craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Despite never trying this sofa for myself, I feel quite confident recommending it to you (especially because I'll be thinking about this gingham for weeks to come).
'I tend to obsess over certain colors and right now that’s baby blue, so this sweet gingham print quickly caught my attention,' adds Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. 'While some may think it’s a bold option for a sofa, I see plenty of potential — whether that’s styling it back with neutrals and letting it be the star, or covering it in colorful throws and pillows and leaning into that cozy English country cottage style.'
Classic white
Price: $2560
Dimensions: 39'' H X 84'' W X 39'' D
Color: Bayou Off White
From Wayfair's private brand Birch Lane comes this simple and classic white sofa ... with a twist. Thanks to a removable and washable slipcover, you can keep this cloth canvas looking as fresh as the day you bought it, even if it does suffer the wrath of a coffee or two. Moreover, the seat cushions are removable and reversible, so a fresh start is just a flip away. If you're craving a white sofa without the mess, this could be the option for you.
There are just four customer reviews at the moment, but all are 5-stars except for one 3-star outlier (and they didn't provide any insight into their rating). 'It fits perfectly in our space, and is exactly as we were hoping for,' one buyer mused. 'I was nervous about the white, but it's so easy to clean,' added another.
Budget buy
Price: $700
Was: $880
Dimensions: 34'' H X 85'' W X 35'' D
Color: White Velvet
For those of you on a budget, this slipcover sofa from Wayfair's private brand Wade Logan is both stylish and affordable.
After a cursory search, I wasn't terribly impressed with the retailer's selection, so this chic, corduroy-wrapped option really stood out. The square flange armrests add a nice modern touch — a great way to elevate a money-saving purchase — while the textured slipcover adds some warmth to the cool white velvet.
whimsical luxury
Price: $1769.99
Dimensions: 36'' H X 92.5'' W X 40'' D
Color: Bella Ocean Performance Velvet
'This sofa’s silhouette might be giving cottagecore, but that blue performance velvet says otherwise!' says Julia Demer, my style editing counterpart (and fellow Aquarius). 'It lends a celestial twist to this otherwise classic couch. Pair it with silvers and reflective surfaces to lean into the whimsy.'
Style points aside, it's worth mentioning that this made-to-order piece boasts down-filled and reversible cushions, stain-resistant fabric, and a "verified value" certification, earned once a Wayfair team member physically inspects the piece against a 20-point quality checklist.
Great discount
Price: $1679.30
Was: $2399
Dimensions: 36"H x 45.5D" x 93.25"W
Color: Performance Linen Glacier
Normally, I wouldn't like a skirt on my sofa (I save those for my closet), but something about the Ava has me second-guessing myself. The extra fabric works excellently with the shape of the couch, and looks quite chic cut from my chosen material (performance linen in the color Glacier). Oh, and did I mention its currently $720 off?
Just note that this piece is both made to order and final sale — you'll want to be sure it's the right size and aesthetic for you before adding to cart. At the very least, though, the slipcover is removable; worst case, you can buy a different one to switch up the look. Plus customers seem satisfied. Of the 521 overall reviews, 436 are five-star and 38 are four-star.
Very luxe
Price: $2199
Dimensions: 84" W x 37" D x 26"H
Color: Solana Fabric in Night
Crate and Barrel excels at both contemporary and traditional design, so I wasn't shocked to quickly find a slipcover sofa I loved — especially one that looked so modern. Back in January, one designer I spoke with predicted a rise in single-cushion couches for 2024; this chic piece plays right into that ... and you wouldn't even know it was wrapped in a washable cotton slipcover.
great for small spaces
Price: $1499
Was: $1599
Dimensions: 79" W x 39" D x 37" H
Color: Rosewood, Rustic Chenille
The Buchanan sofa looks just as regal and striking as its weighty name would suggest, especially with its skirted bottom (I'm a fan now) and roll arms. Despite a number of different fabrics to choose from, I landed on a Rosewood chenille for something bright and different.
In the product description, Pottery Barn notes that the Buchanan's compact frame makes it a great couch for small spaces — so apartment dwellers, take note.
trending color
Price: $1299
Dimensions: 66"W x 39"D x 33"H
Color: Dark Olive Performance Velvet
Green bedding, green kitchens ... it is no exaggeration to say that green is the 'it' color of the moment. Join in on the fun with this olive-toned sofa, its sleek and streamlined silhouette complementary of any and all spaces.
Consequently, the design itself is quite simple; no big surprises or changes here. But sometimes that's just what you need, especially if the color of the couch is making the statement. The Harris could also be perfect for someone who prefers their seat a bit firmer; on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the firmest, West Elm describes this couch as a 3.
$500 off
Price: $3059
Was: $3599
Dimensions: 94" W x 44" D x 35" HColor: Cassie River
While the Kipton is available in a gorgeous white color as well, I was immediately drawn to the Cassie River for its almost denim-like tone (and not to mention the current $500 off). Plus, the slipcover is hand-sewn, while the seat cushions are filled with dense foam and sterilized down and feathers.
Despite never having tried some myself, I have always admired Arhaus' products. Each piece looks expertly crafted with a certain thoughtfulness and a certain design-forward approach that you just don't get everywhere.
favorite pick
Price: $2699
Dimensions: 102" W x 48.5" D x 29.75" H
Color: Solana White
I have to say, this is my favorite option of the bunch. There isn't another piece like this on the market; trust me, I looked. It's instantly enviable — the low-profile a bat signal for design lovers — totally unique, and convenient as ever, what with the removable slipcover.
Designed in collaboration with Leanne Ford, this fresh and funky sofa inspired by the designer's love of puffer jackets is sure to delight and surprise at every turn and in every living room.
Chic color
Price: $4398
Dimensions: 96"W x 39"D x 33"H
Color: Sage Linen
Although expensive, the Seton has everything you could want in a modern slipcover sofa: a bench cushion; tall, showstopping arms; plush-looking back cushions; and a fabulous linen finish in a gorgeous sage hue. It's contemporary while still looking comfortable and relaxed; there is nothing stuffy here.
The seat itself is described as medium-firm, so it's not something you'll necessarily sink into. But sometimes that's best, especially if you have back troubles or just want something that might better withstand the test of time. Could the Seton become one of the best green sofas? Time will tell.
What is the best fabric for a slipcover?
When choosing a slipcover sofa, Carolyn tends to stick with 'cotton and linen because they are breathable and create a natural, relaxed vibe,' she shares. 'I've used leather and velvet occasionally, but they can be less practical since they show imperfections and can stretch.'
That said, give any material you'd like a go, especially if you can find an affordable option. 'Experimenting with different fabrics can be fun and helps clients find what works best for their style!' she adds.
When should I consider a slipcover sofa?
There are a few key scenarios in which a slipcover sofa makes sense, Carolyn says. 'Spaces like vacation homes, second residences, households with children or pets, and short-term rental properties are [ones where] I would consider introducing a slipcover sofa,' she advises. From an aesthetics perspective, 'designers love to recommend slipcovers where we want to offer practicality and versatility to the space without [...] having to compromise comfort or aesthetics.'
Such sofas are also ideal for people who like to refresh their space regularly; instead of buying a new couch, you can just buy a new cover from the same brand and call it a day.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
