12 Modern Slipcover Sofas That Effortlessly Combine Style and Practicality (Yes, They're Washable!)

When a design lover shops for a couch, a slipcover sofa probably isn't their first choice. No, their first choice is probably the Camaleonda or the Togo or something from Anthropologie, West Elm, or Pottery Barn.

But such a preconceived notion is unfair to the many modern slipcover sofas on the market, couches that, against all odds, combine the practicality of a washable cover with the contemporary style we interiors junkies have come to demand. It's a tough feat, but it's not impossible — and I have found the best couch and sofa options to prove it.

Besides, when done right, a slipcover sofa can prove a great idea, especially for those of us with kids and pets, or a tendency to spill our coffee, says Carolyn Cerminara, founder and principal designer at Cerminara Design. A slipcover protects the couch from 'spills and stains,' while adding a 'cozy, relaxed vibe' that works particularly well in places like 'beach houses or mountain cabins.' Plus, you can easily change up the look by swapping one cover out for another, she adds.

To keep things modern and design-forward, Carolyn recommends shopping for monochromatic or abstract patterns. 'You can also choose to make the slipcover more tailored or relaxed,' she adds. 'The material and pattern will determine whether the slipcover looks more modern or traditional.'

Sold on the idea of a slipcover sofa? Here are some of our favorites to shop.

12 modern slipcover sofas

What is the best fabric for a slipcover?

When choosing a slipcover sofa, Carolyn tends to stick with 'cotton and linen because they are breathable and create a natural, relaxed vibe,' she shares. 'I've used leather and velvet occasionally, but they can be less practical since they show imperfections and can stretch.'

That said, give any material you'd like a go, especially if you can find an affordable option. 'Experimenting with different fabrics can be fun and helps clients find what works best for their style!' she adds.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When should I consider a slipcover sofa?

There are a few key scenarios in which a slipcover sofa makes sense, Carolyn says. 'Spaces like vacation homes, second residences, households with children or pets, and short-term rental properties are [ones where] I would consider introducing a slipcover sofa,' she advises. From an aesthetics perspective, 'designers love to recommend slipcovers where we want to offer practicality and versatility to the space without [...] having to compromise comfort or aesthetics.'

Such sofas are also ideal for people who like to refresh their space regularly; instead of buying a new couch, you can just buy a new cover from the same brand and call it a day.