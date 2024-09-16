There Are Over 1,000 Sofas on Walmart's Website — I'm a Couch Expert and I Edited Them Down to the Best 12
I based this edit on customer reviews, trusted recommendations, and expert interviews to bring you the best picks from the 1,000+ Walmart couches on offer, with prices starting at just $150
Finding your dream sofa from a retailer such as Walmart isn't always for the faint of heart. It's great that there is a lot of choice, but after an afternoon spent scrolling the big-box retailer's seemingly infinite list of SKUs, you might not be any closer to determining what couch you actually want to buy. It's a different approach to shopping for a sofa than we're traditionally used to, too. Where we'd once have spent hours in a showroom sitting on couch cushions and stroking fabric swatches, the Walmart sofa experience is all online. This means that we're reliant on what information the individual suppliers provide on their product listing, and the reviews of intrepid shoppers who took the plunge already to help us decide.
However, to help you make sense of buying a sofa from Walmart, you now have me, too — an interior design-loving style editor on a quest to understand how the best sofas are made and where to find them. Though I felt confident in my ability to find and recommend a couch from an aesthetic POV, I didn't actually know much about sofa construction and make-up. Today, I'm well on a mission to change that. I've spent months researching and interviewing sofa manufacturers, retailers, upholsterers, and interior designers in hopes of demystifying the sofa-buying process and slowly but surely coming to grips with what separates a good couch from a great couch. The following edit, focused solely on Walmart sofas, uses that newfound knowledge to track down the very best loveseats, three-seaters, and sectionals Wally World has to offer.
My process here was simple. Although I didn't interview any experts about Walmart sofas specifically, I did use my interviews re: sofa depth, sizing, quality, and more to inform the selections I curated below. Most importantly, I placed a huge emphasis on customer rating and reviews, since real-world experience is more valuable than brand or retailer-written product descriptions. Specifically, I filtered the sofa selection to "4 stars and above" to ensure I wasn't wasting time on sub-par product. An imperfect system, but the best we've got! And finally, I turned to my network of friends and family for some first-person recommendations and commentary. Because what's better than a trustworthy endorsement?
And, because this is Livingetc, so style was factored in, as well — so I won't be recommending any sofas that don't pass muster in design to you. Either way, I think I've managed to find the cream of the crop and I hope you agree. Without further ado, these are the 12 best Walmart sofas available now, according to customer commentary, expert advice, and recommendations from trusted friends and family:
The Best Walmart Sofas
Friend recommended
Price: $361.09
Size: 55" W x 38" D x 30.5" H
Sleeper Size: 55" W x 70" D x 24" H
Customer Rating: N/A
This velvet sleeper sofa from the brand ARCTICSCORPION doesn't have any reviews yet (I think it's because this is an older model of this sofa), but I am including it specifically because it was recommended wholeheartedly by my friend Laurie Beth. She described it as "the most ideal couch for a small apartment," and raved about its sleeper capabilities (her sister, she said, preferred to sleep on the couch than in Laurie Beth's bed when visiting). She lugged it to two different Manhattan apartments (if you've ever moved in NYC, you know how impressive that is) and said it lasted over three years (until a visiting guest ended up breaking it on accident). The only downside? The side arm was a bit unsteady, but she didn't mind much considering the size.
To set up sleeper mode, recline the back panel a full 180 degrees and pull the trundle out from underneath.
mid-century appeal
Price: $228
Size: 75"L x 32.5"W x 35"H
Customer Rating: 4.6 stars (886 reviews)
This green/gray linen couch from DHP is described as a three-seater, but pictures suggest a sizing and design more in line with a loveseat than anything. Reviews are plentiful — we're talking 800+ in total — and I was pleased to see an average rating above 4.5 stars despite that large sample size. If its work responding to unfavorable reviews is any indication, the brand's customer service department appears helpful and responsive. "The product is really excellent value. High quality and a really great price. Would buy this item and other furniture like it again and again to fill out spaces," one buyer wrote in July. "Great little couch for den area. Very comfortable," added another in August.
From an aesthetics POV, I would prefer the camel-colored faux leather couch instead of the green. But while the former is out of stock, this rich, trendy, and certainly versatile shade will nonetheless impress.
Modern luxury
Price: $888
Size: 37.01" L " W x 79.53 x 27.56" H
Customer Rating: 4.7 stars (19 reviews)
I can't deny the convenience and quality associated with the Walmart's Better Homes & Garden's line. And I'm speaking from experience (I recently invested in their cane coffee table and can confirm it looks great). So I would expect a similar caliber of construction with the Juliet curved sofa, covered in an off-white polyester upholstery.
While traditional boucle fabric is made from wool, polyester is cheaper and very easy to maintain. It is probably, aside from leather, the most durable and the toughest. "The seating is firm but comfy, and the matching square and round pillows are quite the touch! Color is as pictured," wrote one buyer. "Packed well and delivered with care. Super easy to put together — just screw in the couch feet. Highly recommend!!"
Sleeper capabilities
Price: $198
Size: 71.5"L x 35.5"W x 32"H.
Sleeper Size: 71.5"L x 43.5"W x 16"H
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars (1689 reviews)
It's my understanding that Mainstays is a Walmart brand — so I feel confident recommending a piece from this line. Not every product of theirs stood out to me or held up under scrutiny, but this camel-colored faux leather couch looks pretty good. For one thing, we have 4.4 stars across a whopping 1689 reviews — that's a nice average. Secondly, the product ships in one box, an extremely underrated perk (many online sofas, especially from Walmart, ship in multiple boxes, increasing the risk of delivery error). And from a design perspective, this beauty boasts lovely button-tufting, memory foam seating (good for a supportive seat you can still sink into, as Christiane Lemieux, interior designer and founder of luxury furniture brand Lemieux et Cie once told me), a fold-down cupholder tray, and a dual charging port for lounging and re-fueling. And of course, it folds down into a sofa bed for overnight guests. A 1-year warranty is also included.
"Soft material. Looks great. Will it last forever? Probably not. But for the price, it's comfortable, soft and will make my teens happy," said one customer; the couch looked great in their accompanying photo. It sounds like it's not as comfortable as a bed, but for the price and the convenience, that is to be somewhat expected.
integrated charging ports
Price: $699
Size: 98.42" L x 31.49" W x 29.52" H
Customer Rating: 4.8 stars (127 reviews)
A 4.8-star rating on a Walmart sectional sofa isn't unheard of, but it is always surprising to see. Better yet, there's a lot about this product that looks both legitimate and promising, integrated USB and USB-c charging, built-in storage, and an allegedly interchangeable chaise (one reviewer complained this wasn't the case) among them. Plus, the beige color is incredibly versatile and timeless; there's not a design scheme in which it wouldn't fit. Buyers have mentioned that it's on the smaller side, but that it is decently well-made for the price. Some customers had trouble with assembly but others described the process as a "piece of cake."
Another perk that stood out to me: the removable and washable backrest. Not only is this helpful if you're in a house with children or pets, it might also prove useful if you're moving the couch into a smaller/tighter apartment or home. Moreover, the frame is made of metal, which experts at both Raymour & Flanigan and Carl Hansen & Søn have assured me is a totally fine alternative to wood. Just note it might also be a bit heavier.
well-priced large sectional
Price: $1799.99
Size: 54"D x 115"W x 35"H
Customer Rating: 4.5 stars (725 reviews)
If you're in search of a bona fide sectional, my research suggests this is the best one Walmart has to offer. This option has one of the highest customer ratings across a large number of reviews, and I feel a bit better about this brand than others. They make this same couch in loveseat, three-seater, four-seat sectional configurations, as well, so you can buy for whatever size you need. It's a couch with storage hidden under each cushion, and the polyester cushion covers (excluding the armrests) are machine-washable (and polyester is quite durable to begin with). Even better, the product listing explicitly mentions a 90-day return policy and a 5-year warranty (impressive for Walmart). I wouldn't say this is a cheap sectional, but I will say this price (both sale and regular) for the size is quite fair.
Broadly speaking, the most sustainable sofa is one you will keep for a long time. And per my conversations with both Mads Holm Rabjerg, head of product development at Carl Hansen & Søn, and Amanda Beare, founder of sustainable sofa brand Retroloop, the key is modularity. If you can rearrange your sofa to fit your ever-changing lifestyle, you'll probably have it for a while. This (and the next option) could be great for that.
washable covers
Price: $2099.99
Size: 147.60" L x 34.25" W x 33.46" H
Customer Rating: 4.6 stars (164 reviews)
The beauty of this u-shaped sectional lies in its modularity. The two "chaise" portions are actually just free-floating ottomans, which you can move around and about for maximum comfort (though I'm sure you could also secure them place with a few furniture pads). The corduroy fabric looks cozy and warm, and the backrest is also removable to allow for washing. When looking at customer photos, I think I would definitely stick to the beige colorway (shown here), but feel free to disregard me if you feel passionately one way or the other.
Livingetc's Editor Hugh Metcalf is a particular fan of this style of "easy-going cushion", as he puts it. "This outward facing seam isn't seen often on sofas, but it gives a relaxed elegance that I think works really well for that sort-of modern organic style of design you see a lot in homes these days."
Assembly isn't difficult, per the reviews, although the sofa might ship in multiple packages. So (1) don't freak out immediately if you receive one box but not the others, and (2) factor that into your decision if you have stairs to climb.
celeb-backed
Price: $678
Size: 37.40" L x 79.53" W x 36.61" H
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars (21 reviews)
This cream-colored velvet sofa from Food Network heavyweight Ree Drummond (known to super fans, like me, as The Pioneer Woman) exemplifies one of my favorite parts of the Walmart experience: the celebrity brand. I tend to trust these lines more than the average random company, particularly because a public figure is tied to its success. (Drew Barrymore's "Beautiful" collection is a great example.)
I can't get a great read on the specs here — other than the foam cushions and the polyester velvet — but the customer reviews are looking great, with most (except one) evangelizing the comfortable cushions. One downside, however (and keep in mind I'm seeing this in four-star reviews)? A firm back panel. I found this explanation particularly helpful: "I really love the color on this couch. It looks more antique in the style but it affords great comfortability. The cushion is very nice, the back of the couch is a little bit more on the firm side. I like the overall comfort and style as a whole."
Firm isn't always a negative thing for sofas (it depends on your preference), and you'd expect a sofa with a structured backrest like this to be firmer than a slouchier model.
low profile
Price: $679.99
Size: 89.00''L x 40.16''W x 33.86''H.
Customer Rating: 4.9 stars (15 reviews)
Yes, there are just 15 reviews on this cloud sofa. But they are all positive, and the vast majority were posted within the last four months. To me, active customer satisfaction like that is a great benchmark when buying a sofa online, let alone one from Walmart.
"This sofa has a cool, 70s vibe, which is a big sofa trend right now," Editor Hugh says. "The tufting has a touch of the iconic Cameleonda, without being anywhere near a dupe."
The couch itself has a low-profile, so anyone with back or knee problems should probably skip for something taller and more supportive. Customers specifically called out the large size and comfortable cushions, and one even mentioned how the same couch is sold on Amazon, too (usually somewhat of a comfort to me if I have never heard of the brand).
If the pink color isn't for you (I liked it for something a bit different), the velvet/suede-like upholstery is available in beige and gray, as well.
small space-friendly
Price: $348
Size: 30.25"D x 50"W x 30.5" H
Customer Rating: 4.9 stars (17 reviews)
I'm really excited about this find. Although it's pretty small (maybe more of a large chair than a loveseat, but I'll let it slide), it's massively stylish, what with the rounded back and arms plus tapered birch wood legs. I adore the turmeric velvet upholstery and particularly like that the piece is sold and shipped by Walmart.com (I find these to be the most outwardly dependable option, not that third-party shippers are inherently bad).
Most if not all of the customer reviews are relatively recent, and the sofa looks fabulous in the one buyer-provided photo. Better yet, assembly is supposedly easy, too (and who doesn't love that?).
cupholders and storage
Price: $999.99
Size: 30.3"D x 107.9"W x 35.4"H
Customer Rating: 4.6 stars (287 reviews)
A 4.6-star rating across 287 reviews? That's honestly quite impressive — a green flag if I've ever seen one. Plus, customers did mention that it's a great value for your money. Assembly is said to be straight forward, but a bit difficult.
From a features standpoint, this L-shaped sofa features a drop-down cupholder design as well as under-cushion storage, where you can stash toys, blankets, and more. I particularly like the nail-head trim, which slightly elevates the look of this affordable sofa.
Budget luxury
Price: $518
Size: 35.83" L x 79.53" W x 27.56" H
Customer Rating: 4.6 stars (21 reviews)
I wish there were more than 21 reviews, but I'm very pleased with the look of this green sofa, covered in a luxurious-looking olive-toned velvet upholstery. I had never heard of the brand Cole & Rye, but a quick Google search brings up a seemingly reputable website and what looks to be an exclusive partnership with Walmart. Aesthetics reign supreme here; a curved couch like this could run upwards of $2500 at a luxury brand.
Customers flagged that their purchase came with one pillow rather than the promised two, but most if not all felt fine with that given the price. Some also mentioned that the seats are a bit firm — but that's exactly what I'd expect from such a sleek, minimalist silhouette. Regardless, buyers suggest using it as more of a cocktail couch rather than your main seating option in a TV room.
What are the best practices when shopping for a Walmart sofa?
Shopping online at Walmart is a lot like shopping at Amazon — there are lots of products, but Walmart isn't necessarily directly fulfilling them all, so you can be at the mercy of third-party suppliers where quality and customer service can vary. Price isn't a great indicator either; both outlets are known for their budget prices and hidden gems, so it would be silly to swear something off just because it's cheap, but it is worth keeping in mind.
While it's impossible to surmise quality with 100% certainty at any online marketplace, there are a few things you can do at Walmart in particular to help yourself. For starters, check the name, rating, and address of the seller before buying. If Walmart fulfills the order, that is typically a good sign. If it's fulfilled by a third party, find out where the product is coming from and what past customers had to say about their experience with the seller.
I would also recommend reading all the reviews, not just those highlighted on the product page — in my experience, the spotlit postings are not always indicative of customer feedback (not to mention they might be quite old). Get a better sense of what current shoppers are saying by clicking into the reviews section then sorting the postings from newest to oldest.
With larger furniture, try and buy something that has a warranty, even if it's just a year. Even better if you can access the full text of the warranty. If something goes wrong, you'll be happy you have this.
And finally, when reading reviews, be wary of those pulled from third-party sites; I try to trust only those posted on Walmart.com. Unless it's for a brand you genuinely trust, take these external reviews with a pinch of salt. Trusting actual Walmart customers only gives you a better shot at genuine, helpful feedback.
When is the best time to buy a Walmart sofa?
Walmart prices are always great; you'll definitely get a good deal no matter when you shop. But if you want an extra good deal, there are two incredible times to shop Walmart's sales: the Walmart Black Friday sales and Walmart Deal Days, which at least this year fell around the same time as Amazon Prime Day.
If the Black Friday sale, coming up soon, is anything like last year, we're talking discounts of more than $1,000 — so mark your calendars.
