There Are Over 1,000 Sofas on Walmart's Website — I'm a Couch Expert and I Edited Them Down to the Best 12

Finding your dream sofa from a retailer such as Walmart isn't always for the faint of heart. It's great that there is a lot of choice, but after an afternoon spent scrolling the big-box retailer's seemingly infinite list of SKUs, you might not be any closer to determining what couch you actually want to buy. It's a different approach to shopping for a sofa than we're traditionally used to, too. Where we'd once have spent hours in a showroom sitting on couch cushions and stroking fabric swatches, the Walmart sofa experience is all online. This means that we're reliant on what information the individual suppliers provide on their product listing, and the reviews of intrepid shoppers who took the plunge already to help us decide.

However, to help you make sense of buying a sofa from Walmart, you now have me, too — an interior design-loving style editor on a quest to understand how the best sofas are made and where to find them. Though I felt confident in my ability to find and recommend a couch from an aesthetic POV, I didn't actually know much about sofa construction and make-up. Today, I'm well on a mission to change that. I've spent months researching and interviewing sofa manufacturers, retailers, upholsterers, and interior designers in hopes of demystifying the sofa-buying process and slowly but surely coming to grips with what separates a good couch from a great couch. The following edit, focused solely on Walmart sofas, uses that newfound knowledge to track down the very best loveseats, three-seaters, and sectionals Wally World has to offer.

My process here was simple. Although I didn't interview any experts about Walmart sofas specifically, I did use my interviews re: sofa depth, sizing, quality, and more to inform the selections I curated below. Most importantly, I placed a huge emphasis on customer rating and reviews, since real-world experience is more valuable than brand or retailer-written product descriptions. Specifically, I filtered the sofa selection to "4 stars and above" to ensure I wasn't wasting time on sub-par product. An imperfect system, but the best we've got! And finally, I turned to my network of friends and family for some first-person recommendations and commentary. Because what's better than a trustworthy endorsement?

And, because this is Livingetc, so style was factored in, as well — so I won't be recommending any sofas that don't pass muster in design to you. Either way, I think I've managed to find the cream of the crop and I hope you agree. Without further ado, these are the 12 best Walmart sofas available now, according to customer commentary, expert advice, and recommendations from trusted friends and family:

The Best Walmart Sofas

What are the best practices when shopping for a Walmart sofa?

Shopping online at Walmart is a lot like shopping at Amazon — there are lots of products, but Walmart isn't necessarily directly fulfilling them all, so you can be at the mercy of third-party suppliers where quality and customer service can vary. Price isn't a great indicator either; both outlets are known for their budget prices and hidden gems, so it would be silly to swear something off just because it's cheap, but it is worth keeping in mind.

While it's impossible to surmise quality with 100% certainty at any online marketplace, there are a few things you can do at Walmart in particular to help yourself. For starters, check the name, rating, and address of the seller before buying. If Walmart fulfills the order, that is typically a good sign. If it's fulfilled by a third party, find out where the product is coming from and what past customers had to say about their experience with the seller.

I would also recommend reading all the reviews, not just those highlighted on the product page — in my experience, the spotlit postings are not always indicative of customer feedback (not to mention they might be quite old). Get a better sense of what current shoppers are saying by clicking into the reviews section then sorting the postings from newest to oldest.

With larger furniture, try and buy something that has a warranty, even if it's just a year. Even better if you can access the full text of the warranty. If something goes wrong, you'll be happy you have this.

And finally, when reading reviews, be wary of those pulled from third-party sites; I try to trust only those posted on Walmart.com. Unless it's for a brand you genuinely trust, take these external reviews with a pinch of salt. Trusting actual Walmart customers only gives you a better shot at genuine, helpful feedback.

When is the best time to buy a Walmart sofa?

Walmart prices are always great; you'll definitely get a good deal no matter when you shop. But if you want an extra good deal, there are two incredible times to shop Walmart's sales: the Walmart Black Friday sales and Walmart Deal Days, which at least this year fell around the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

If the Black Friday sale, coming up soon, is anything like last year, we're talking discounts of more than $1,000 — so mark your calendars.