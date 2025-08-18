John Lewis Just Launched This Pleat Sofa That Feels Like the Cooler Way to Do Skirted Furniture in 2025

It's always exciting when you get invited to a press preview of an upcoming furniture and homewares collection — especially when it's for John Lewis. For the brand's AW25 drop (most of which is now live), there was a clear trend: rich and cozy as we transition into autumn. And the best case in point of that has to be the new John Lewis Pleat sofa.

While the soft chenille fabric and rich 'ginger' colorway instantly nod to the 70s aesthetic that's back in a big way right now, I couldn't help but also draw parallels to the skirted furniture trend that's been popular again, though the subtle pleated detail is a far more contemporary take on the look.

Throw in a curved 'Lozenge'-inspired silhouette (one of the best-selling John Lewis sofa styles), and we may just have a modern classic on our hands. Better yet, it's available now with delivery in just seven days (is it too early to be planning where you'll be opening presents come Christmas? I don't think so).

The throw pillows (all also from John Lewis) styled on the Pleat Sofa at the press showcase definitely leaned into the 70s aesthetic. (Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin)

John Lewis Pleat Large 4-Seater Chaise End Sofa in Soft Chenille Ginger £3,299 at John Lewis Available as either a three-seat sofa formation (starting a £1,849), or with a left-hand or right-hand-side chaise, the Pleat Sofa can come in 90 different fabrications (though only the soft chenille ginger is available within 7 days — the rest come with a 12 week wait). It's modular design also means the chaise style could be split apart, which makes it easier to move, especially down tight hallways.



In terms of comfort (because when it comes to the best sofas, they should have both: style and softness), this one sits somewhere in the middle. Its medium-comfort rating means that while it does have an element of sink-in-me softness, it is typically a more structured design that will retain its shape and require less 'plumping' over time.

Plus, I honestly see the lack of scatter cushions as a positive — it's less to worry about, and ensures the sofa looks sleek and clutter-free. Or you could see it as an opportunity to add your own little twist. I personally think this verdure-inspired Giardino Cushion, also from John Lewis, would look particularly good.

But really, the strongest selling point is those pleats. Neatly tucked, it feels like a subtle nod to the skirted style, but without the unruly ruffles that can lean a bit too farmhouse, and often look out of place in more contemporary homes. And it's not the first time I've seen pleats lately, either. The formal folds are making their way through the design world, appearing as pleated lampshades, bed covers, and even smaller home accessories. I've listed some of my favorite to shop, below.

But buying a sofa is not an impulse buy (nor should it be), so it's worth doing your research — like working out the best sofa dimensions for your space, the first step in everyone's sofa buying journey. Because the last thing you want to do is invest in something you can't fit down your hallway, no matter how good it looks.