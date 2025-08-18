John Lewis Just Launched This Pleat Sofa That Feels Like the Cooler Way to Do Skirted Furniture in 2025
No, now is not too early to secure the perfect present-opening perch for Christmas this year
It's always exciting when you get invited to a press preview of an upcoming furniture and homewares collection — especially when it's for John Lewis. For the brand's AW25 drop (most of which is now live), there was a clear trend: rich and cozy as we transition into autumn. And the best case in point of that has to be the new John Lewis Pleat sofa.
While the soft chenille fabric and rich 'ginger' colorway instantly nod to the 70s aesthetic that's back in a big way right now, I couldn't help but also draw parallels to the skirted furniture trend that's been popular again, though the subtle pleated detail is a far more contemporary take on the look.
Throw in a curved 'Lozenge'-inspired silhouette (one of the best-selling John Lewis sofa styles), and we may just have a modern classic on our hands. Better yet, it's available now with delivery in just seven days (is it too early to be planning where you'll be opening presents come Christmas? I don't think so).
Available as either a three-seat sofa formation (starting a £1,849), or with a left-hand or right-hand-side chaise, the Pleat Sofa can come in 90 different fabrications (though only the soft chenille ginger is available within 7 days — the rest come with a 12 week wait). It's modular design also means the chaise style could be split apart, which makes it easier to move, especially down tight hallways.
In terms of comfort (because when it comes to the best sofas, they should have both: style and softness), this one sits somewhere in the middle. Its medium-comfort rating means that while it does have an element of sink-in-me softness, it is typically a more structured design that will retain its shape and require less 'plumping' over time.
Plus, I honestly see the lack of scatter cushions as a positive — it's less to worry about, and ensures the sofa looks sleek and clutter-free. Or you could see it as an opportunity to add your own little twist. I personally think this verdure-inspired Giardino Cushion, also from John Lewis, would look particularly good.
But really, the strongest selling point is those pleats. Neatly tucked, it feels like a subtle nod to the skirted style, but without the unruly ruffles that can lean a bit too farmhouse, and often look out of place in more contemporary homes. And it's not the first time I've seen pleats lately, either. The formal folds are making their way through the design world, appearing as pleated lampshades, bed covers, and even smaller home accessories. I've listed some of my favorite to shop, below.
When it comes to pleats, the box pleat is perhaps the most traditional style, and one that recently surged in the world of sofas for its classic refinement. On this lovely linen ottoman, it feels playful yet polished; the perfect place to rest your feet.
Corduroy is cool, but a pleated fabric is even cool. Slightly more unexpected, you can get this velvet basket in this box shape, a pleated laundry basket, or a smaller pleated basket that could be styled on sheves or under your bed.
But buying a sofa is not an impulse buy (nor should it be), so it's worth doing your research — like working out the best sofa dimensions for your space, the first step in everyone's sofa buying journey. Because the last thing you want to do is invest in something you can't fit down your hallway, no matter how good it looks.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.