Pleated Lampshades are Popping Up Everywhere Right Now — Here's Why I Think They're the Perfect Piece for a Guest Bedroom

Truth be told, I am one of the biggest advocates for renouncing the "big" light. As such, any trend that involves lamps is one I will embrace with open arms. Recently, I've noticed pretty pleated lampshades popping up everywhere. While it's not a new trend by any means, with the holidays just around the corner and a long list of visitors soon to arrive, it's got me thinking: could these be the perfect cozy detail to add to your guest bedroom?

We can all agree that the best table lamps fill a space with a warm glow that simply cannot be replicated with the stark shock of an overhead light. And with a range of different styles of pleated lampshade on the market these days, it seems no matter you style, there is a pleated lamp to suit.

Interior designer Brooke Copp-Barton, principal at Brook Copp-Barton Interiors, told me that she thinks the pleated lampshade is making an undoubted resurgence in interior design because of people's lean "towards more hand-made furnishings that have a more personal, curated feel about them."

It's these sort of touches that give a home a unique personality, rather than looking like a blanket design. So if you're looking for ways to zhuzh your guest bedroom before the hosting season, and add in some cozy details that will help them feel right at home, I'm here to convince you that this is the bright idea you've been looking for.

Why the Obsession with Pleated Lampshades?

(Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

It's certainly true that we are seeing a retro revival this year, with most of the biggest interior design trends being about shopping and styling vintage or vintage-inspired pieces. Brooke describes how details like pleated lampshades have a uniqueness to them, which ties in nicely with current trends, not mention they are typically made from vintage textiles, with no two shades the same.

You can find a pleated lampshade at an antique store or stocked at your favorite modern homeware brands. Some are classic and straight-lined, others are more fluted and curved, or made from fabric that's been folded. However you choose to embrace the pleat, adding pieces that modernize classic styles is a choice that will fill your home with timeless taste.

Shop Stylish Pleated Lampshades

How to Style Pleated Lamps

This pleated table lamp from Etsy features a more fluted, curved design. (Image credit: Etsy)

When planning what should be in a guest bedroom, lamps should be at the top of your list. Nothing offers a welcoming comfort like the soft light of a stylish table lamp, and you want your house guests to feel like they are relaxing in a home away from home.

For Brooke, the pleated lampshade trend "brings a warm lived-in feel: less formal, and more relaxed and thrown together." Exactly the way to create that effortlessly stylish look that says, "Oh this old thing? I just had it around the house!"

The best part about a trend like pleated lampshades is that there are a few variations of the look so you can pick a style that best suits the personality of your home. Brooke says she "likes seeing the fabric and the soft look that the pleating brings, especially when it is a relaxed pleat."

A relaxed pleat will look a bit looser and unfinished, catering to homes after the best cozy bedroom ideas. Whereas a tighter, more uniform pleat I imagine in a Parisian apartment. With this trend, you have endless options.

"Pleated lamps add depth and another texture, helping layer the look among your other decor," adds Brooke. This is especially helpful if you are mixing patterns within the room, or adding visual interest.

She suggests that you have "different sources of light in a room, at different heights — and maybe not all pleated as like to vary it up a bit. I love a ceramic base, usually in a contrasting color and I prefer to sit this type of lamp onto a carefully sourced vintage find under a fabulous piece of art."

In a guest bedroom, you don't want the space overflowing with family photos and personal items, but at the same time, you don't want to create a space that feels devoid of character and life. To get your guest bedroom ready for guests, it is all about adding just the right amount of unique, cozy details, and a pleated lampshade is the perfect piece. Don't you think?