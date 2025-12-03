24 of the Most Stylish Throw Pillows Our Stylists Found After Searching Their Little Black Books — In Case Your Sofa Needs a Quick Pre-Christmas Glow Up
If your space feels almost complete, these are the cushions that finish the story — the quickest way to elevate your sofa before the holidays
If there's one thing I hear from clients over and over, it's this: "My room looks almost there.. but something still feels off." And more often than not, it isn't about the foundational pieces — it's the smaller details that decide how a space feels. As a Design Lab stylist, I genuinely believe your home should look however makes you feel good, and if something feels slightly unresolved, cushions are one of the easiest and most transformative places to start.
Cushions add depth, softness, and intention with almost no effort. And if you're unsure where to begin, here are two of the tricks I always share with clients:
1. Let your cushion echo one detail already in the room — a note of color or a touch of texture. It's the simplest way to create cohesion, and cushions are exactly where you can be bold or playful without overwhelming the space.
2. Balance a structured cushion with one that feels softer and more relaxed. For example, you can mix The Aveline Velvet Cushion from Perch & Parrow and the Isla Cushion in Earthy Red from OKA. That balance gives your sofa visual dimension and creates a naturally curated look that feels designer rather than decorated.
I've curated this collection so you can visualize patterns, palette, and combinations for how to arrange throw pillows on a sofa in your own home. Scroll to the end to contact Design Lab for personalized styling — I'd love to help you choose the perfect pairing.
If you're still not sure which direction to take — whether to lean subtle or make a statement, honestly, you're not alone. And that's exactly why Design Lab is here. Send us an email with a quick photo of your sofa or bed, and I'll happily suggest a few tailored cushion combos to guide you.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.