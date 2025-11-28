I Asked 10 Interior Designers: ‘How Do You Decorate Your Home for Christmas?’ These Are Their Top Tips for a Stylish Festive Space

It's basically here — the most wonderful time of the year — and although it's not the 1st December until Monday, if you're anything like me, you're going to be decorating your home for Christmas this weekend (no shame if you're already ahead of me; I salute you).

So, if you're looking for some Christmas decor ideas to inspire you, I called on some of my favorite interior designers — the true experts who style spaces for a living — to offer their top tips for a festive home that's full of joy and style.

From the themes and color palettes they use to their favorite decor items — along with the DIYs they do and don’t partake in — this is how interior designers style their homes for Christmas.

1. Focus on Key 'Moments'

"My Christmas decorating style is modern, sculptural, and cozy," says interior designer Cara Woodhouse — I don't think I've ever seen so many presents! (Image credit: Cara Woodhouse)

For Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, her approach to decorating for Christmas is much the same as her approach to a space at any time of year — by focusing on creating a 'feeling'.

"I love incorporating texture, light, and contrast. You’ll often see soft whites, metallics, and natural elements layered together, so the look feels elevated, but still warm and inviting," she explains.

And while she doesn't necessarily choose a strict theme each year, she will always create a tonal palette that complements her home's interiors. "Some years it’s white and gold with touches of greenery, other years I’ll add deeper hues like emerald or bronze. I want the holiday decor to feel like an extension of the home, not something separate.”

But if there’s one thing Cara does, without fail, every year, it’s filling her house with candlelight and fresh greens. "There’s always a focus on scent and atmosphere, the smell of pine, the glow of candles, and music playing softly in the background. It’s a sensory experience as much as a visual one.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're into the idea of making your home smell like Christmas, this Skandinavisk Skog 'Forest' Mini Scented Candle, available at Amazon, has notes of Pine Needles and Fir Cones, Birch Sap, and Lily of the Valley.

Top Styling Tip

"Too much decor can feel overwhelming," Cara explains. "Focus on key moments: the tree, the entryway, the mantel. Let those shine and keep everything else minimal. I also love mixing in unexpected pieces — a beautiful sculptural vase with winter branches or a bold mirror that reflects the tree lights adds visual depth."

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

"Yes, actually, my husband made ornaments years ago when our eldest son was born. He printed out photos of everyone in our family, laminated them, and hung them on the tree. We’ve put them up every year since," Cara explains.

"It’s the one thing that makes us all laugh out loud — they have such humor and personality. Seeing those ornaments brings so much joy and nostalgia; it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come and how important family moments are in our home."

3 Favorite Christmas Decor Items

1. “A beautifully designed tree skirt; it finishes the look the same way the right rug anchors a room,” says Cara.

2. “Layered candlelight, votives, hurricanes, and candlesticks in varying heights add instant warmth.”

3. “Fresh garlands — I drape them over mirrors, mantels, and railings for that organic, sculptural feel."

2. Work With One Unexpected Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Uchronia) (Image credit: Uchronia)

Julien Sebban, founder of Paris-based multidisciplinary architecture and design collective Uchronia, has an unconventional relationship with Christmas decorating. "I actually don’t decorate my home for Christmas in the traditional sense," he says.

"I love celebration and atmosphere, but I’m not drawn to seasonal decor created to be thrown away a few weeks later. I prefer to live with objects and compositions that can last, evolve, and bring joy well beyond the holidays."

And with a bow like that (above) framing your window at home, it's bound to feel like Christmas every day! (I'm also obsessed with the bow taper candle holders on his festive table, and I did find this Silver Metal Bow Candle Holder at John Lewis that gives similar vibes.)

Instead of setting a Christmas theme, Julien focuses on two things: "Color and light — two elements that are always central to my work. Warm whites, candlelight, reflective surfaces, and playful textures — things that feel festive but also timeless," he explains.

But if there's one thing he does each year without fail, it's decorating with flowers and natural elements. "Not Christmas-specific flowers, but seasonal greenery, branches, and shapes that create a sense of winter without relying on disposable themed decor. I also play with table settings, which is where joy and creativity come alive for me."

Image credit: Ilya Kagan. Design: Uchronia Image credit: Ilya Kagan. Design: Uchronia

Top Styling Tip

"Work with one unexpected color — something you wouldn’t associate with Christmas — to refresh the visual language (orange or purple)," says Julien. "Mix materials: glass, metal, fabric, ceramics. Texture creates atmosphere. Most importantly: don’t over-decorate. Let the architecture and the objects you already love speak for themselves."

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

"Not in the traditional 'DIY Christmas' way — but I do assemble improvised sculptural centerpieces from found objects, fruits, flowers, candles, and ceramics. I love using what’s already there and composing something ephemeral but meaningful," explains Julien.

3 Favorite Christmas Decor Items

1. "Sculptural candles — unusual shapes that create movement and shadows, all made in beeswax," says Julien.

2. "Handmade ceramics for the table — plates, cups, serving pieces gathered over time."

3. "Textiles — a beautiful tablecloth or throw can transform the mood instantly."

Goldrick Artisan Beeswax Pear Candle £19.50 at Amazon UK This artisan beeswax candle will be sure to add interesting shadows and a cozy glow to your space. nkuku Malia Dinner Plate - Cream £25 at nkuku For a handmade ceramic option, this Malia Dinner Plate at nkuku is organic and sophisticated and would work within any aesthetic. Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Stripe Tablecloth £35 at Habitat UK More than obsessed with this Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Stripe Tablecloth — tactile, vibrant, and full of drama; it calls you over to sit.

3. Use Natural Foliage

Image 1 of 2 "Our overall aesthetic at home is best described as British contemporary, and I think that naturally influences how we approach the festive season," says Sam McArdle. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London) The candlestick holder (product listed below) is one of Sam's favorite Christmas decor pieces. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London)

Sam McArdle, co-founder and ceo at Project London, classifies his festive decorating style as elegant and cozy. "We like to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that still feels considered and refined, combining traditional touches with a sense of modern simplicity so that the space feels lived-in yet beautifully composed."

Sam is not rigid about setting a specific theme or using a set color palette each year, but does usually begin with a foundation of classic red and green for that instant festive feeling that will always be timeless.

"Then we introduce a third, slightly unexpected accent color, such as navy or blush pink," he says. "This keeps the overall look contemporary while still rooted in tradition. We like to adapt the palette each year so that it feels fresh and interesting, but we are conscious not to replace everything.

"Instead, we build on what we already have and add new touches that change the atmosphere without requiring a whole new set of decorations."

Image 1 of 2 The detail of using the same color of velvet on the tree bows and the bows that wrap the presents adds to the considered and cohesive scheme. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London) I enjoy this festive scene on the TV to make it part of the scene — the other shot had Home Alone playing, which I equally enjoy! (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London)

One thing that Sam does without fail every year? Use real greenery. "I always find that natural foliage instantly adds life, depth, and texture to a space, and it brings that unmistakable sense of authenticity that artificial decorations often lack," he explains.

"Each year, we bring in sprigs of fir, eucalyptus, and mossy greens to create a base that feels organic and full of character, which also marks the beginning of our family Christmas traditions. We put on our favourite Christmas carols, make some homemade mulled wine for me and my wife, and spend time decorating the tree together as a family.

"Once the greenery is in place, we customise it to reflect that year’s color scheme by adding small details such as ribbons, miniature baubles, or other subtle touches that tie everything together in a cohesive way."

I love how no corner of this home is forgotten, right down to the bath — and never did I ever see such a chic, festive bath. Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London It's such a simple addition, but it makes a huge difference — and I have decided I am going to decorate my bathrooms for Christmas this year, too. Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Project London

3 Favorite Christmas Decor Items

Sam handpicked these three items (well, his kids picked the third one!) — and I can see why; sculptural and statement-making candleholders are my favorite, too.

OKA Bobina Bobble Candle Holders Pair - Chinese Red £56 at oka.com I am very into the bobbin detail trend, and OKA's Bobina Bobble Candle Holders are perfect for adding in a small piece that makes a big impact. Tom Faulkner Capricorn Candlestick £500 at tomfaulkner.co.uk As seen in Sam's dining space above, this Capricorn Candlestick by Tom Faulkner is an elegant way into the chrome decor trend (which I also love). Liewood Babbo Advent Calendar £50 at mimi-bear.com Originally selected from MyTheresa (though currently out of stock), this is Sam's kids' favorite festive decor item — and I'm not surprised, as those pockets can hold a lot of secret joy!

4. Let Your Color Palette Flow

Image 1 of 2 "A mix of vintage candle holders with deeply saturated taper candles creates instant warmth," says Monica Santayana. (Image credit: MONIOMI Design) "Pairing ornate dinnerware with handmade ceramics adds character and contrast," she explains. (Image credit: MONIOMI Design)

Florals play a major role in festive decorating for Monica Santayana, co-founder of MONIOMI Design. "We stay within the [chosen] palette and experiment with different flower types and sculptural stems," she says.

"This brings in a natural element while still feeling bold and dramatic, especially when arranged on a large scale or draped across the length of a table."

Once she and her husband (and co-founder of MONIOMI Design, Ronald Alvarez) define the color palette, this then flows into the rest of the decor in their home. "We usually choose two main colors — one acts as the anchor and the other as the accent. From there, we play with different shades and tones within that palette to create a rich and layered look."

She explains that this color palette is carried through to their gift wrapping, to keep everything cohesive. "We love using smaller wrapped gifts as part of the décor, styled on the mantel or incorporated into the tablescape itself," she says.

"Our holiday style leans moody, collected, and highly layered," says Monica. "We often incorporate pieces that are not traditionally considered holiday decor." (Image credit: MONIOMI Design)

Top Styling Tip

"Decorating the tree does not have to be complicated," Monica says. "Tying oversized bows across the branches instantly creates a whimsical look. We are also big fans of colorful trees. They stand beautifully on their own when you stay consistent with your palette."

If a colorful tree sounds up your street, this is how designers style a burgundy Christmas tree.

5. Lean Into Family Traditions

Design duo Jose and Lee live in a converted chapel, which really comes into its own at Christmas. (Image credit: Studio Sixty7)

For designers Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, the duo behind international design atelier Studio Sixty7, Christmas decorating is centered around a rustic, traditional aesthetic, rooted in traditions from both their families and cultures.

"We love blending handmade elements with meaningful memories passed down through the generations, alongside new pieces sourced from local artisans," says Lee. "It's less about perfection and more about warmth and personal touches, all balanced to still feel sophisticated."

Jose and Lee gravitate towards natural Christmas tones, with classic red and green accents that they pair with plush velvet ribbons and matte white ceramics to create a stylish, yet incredibly timeless festive atmosphere.

"We love to feel as though we're sitting with a mince pie in hand in the cottage from The Holiday! Add a log fire, and we're in heaven over the Christmas period," says Jose.

I love the use of a fresh garland as a Christmas table centerpiece idea — this Fresh Garland at Etsy would look stunning paired with taper candles, as seen in Jose and Lee's home. (Image credit: Studio Sixty7)

Each year, without fail, the duo buys a real tree. "There's something magical about the smell of pine that instantly feels like Christmas — even if we end up sweeping up pine needles for weeks afterwards, it's always worth it," says Lee.

"This year, Jose has finally agreed to a 12-foot tree for the Chapel (the converted chapel in Hertfordshire where we live), and we can't wait!"

Top Styling Tip

"We swear by Command decorating hooks — but who doesn’t at this time of year?" says Jose.

This Command Hooks Value Bundle Pack at Amazon contains 40 Clips and 88 Small Adhesive Clear Refill Strips for your Christmas decorations and fairy lights.

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

"Our mums had us decorating baubles from a young age, and while that tradition naturally stopped as we got older, we'd love to start it up again," says Lee.

"The tree then becomes a story of the past, which is always so lovely to reflect on over the festive period. A mulled wine is essential though, especially while our parents tell us the history of each bauble!"

3 Favorite Christmas Decor Items

"One would be a white ceramic bauble from Venezuela that I bought Jose for our first Christmas together — it has the Venezuelan flag hand-painted on it and is beautifully crafted," explains Lee.

"Another would be two baubles with our nephew and niece's handprints — the personal touches mean the most, and these are items we'll cherish forever."

Pottery Barn Velvet Bow £7.20 at Pottery Barn UK I'm all about a velvet bow and I love how adding one to a taper candle instantly transforms it into an elegant arrangement. Dunelm Set of 2 Red Rim Icicle Glass Candle Stick Holders £14 at Dunelm These Red Rim Icicle Glass Candle Stick Holders would be the perfect pairing, complete with the velvet bows, to recreate Jose and Lee's table scene. TOAST Stave Hand Painted Bauble | Brick £12 at Toast UK If you don't have your own hand-painted baubles, then this design from TOAST, crafted by artisans in the Himalayan valleys of northern India, will add storied charm to your tree.

6. Don't Overlook a Nook

Image 1 of 2 “Christmas is the time to have fun with a creative tablescape, which will be sure to wow your loved ones — the perfect backdrop to a festive dinner and precious time together," says designer Caroline Milns. (Image credit: Zulufish) I love the idea of adding festive details to a bedroom — it's not something I've done before, but adding a few simple touches makes all the difference. (Image credit: Zulufish)

Caroline Milns, head of interior design at London-based interior and architectural studio Zulufish, embraces a 'kaleidoscope of colors', textures, and patterns when decorating her home at Christmas. After all, if you can't do it at Christmas, when can you?

"Why not reference a favorite artwork, picking out a specific palette for your tablescape to create a cohesive sense of flow," she suggests. "For me, a Christmas table is never complete without candles.

"Not only do they bring a soft flickering light that is very magical and flattering, but they also bring color as well as play with the height across the table, delivering visual interest and depth, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.”

This Sophie Robinson Set of 6 Colorful Taper Candles at Dunelm would help you achieve a similar look to Caroline's Christmas table decor idea.

"Often overlooked nooks such as staircases can be decorated with festive adornments by lining your staircase with a vibrant red trim intertwined amidst dark green foliage, collected from an afternoon walk," says Caroline. (Image credit: Zulufish)

Top Styling Tip

"Don't feel you have to limit Christmas to certain areas," says Caroline. "Why not let that joyous approach to decoration flow throughout your entire home, welcoming guests and creating an exuberant atmosphere at every opportunity.

"Decorations don’t need to be just for adorning the tree — why not add cherished decorations, such as little Christmas trees and favorite baubles to consoles, side tables, and shelving, or hang from above with colorful streamers and bells as extra joyful flourishes.”

I love this Decorative Paper Tree at Søstrene Grene and this Felt Star Christmas Garland at Habitat for a bit of festive fun!

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

“Don’t forget to add character and interest to your dining chairs with little details that offer an extra burst of Christmas cheer," says Caroline. "Personalize each of your guests’ chairs by tying tassels and trims from passementerie brands such as Samuel and Sons; easy to pin to chairs, you can then remove and put away with the decorations until next year, or you may well decide you want to keep them year-round!”

7. Play With Texture and Scale

"I’ve been collecting Liberty ornaments for years," says designer Eris Koutsoudakis. "It started with some hummingbirds, and it’s grown from there. I sometimes finish the whole tree with fake snow, which softens everything and adds a bit of childlike wonder." Also, she confirms that her tree always has to be real and is the only thing she and her husband ever fight about! (Image credit: Meraki Design)

Eris Koutsoudakis, co-founder of Meraki Design, tells me that her Christmas decorating style has evolved. "I used to go quite minimalist, one tone, very pared-back, but after having children, I embraced a more layered, traditional look," she says.

"Now I believe more is more, as long as it’s grounded in natural materials and there’s a strong palette. For me, texture is everything. Real pine, eucalyptus, dried fruit, linen, and I think scale plays a huge role, too.

"The tree is filled with ornaments in all sizes and shapes. I quite literally have life-sized squirrels running up and birds in every scale from robins and hummingbirds to owls."

When it comes to the Christmas tree lights, this is what she says brings everything to life: "Warm and low and on the outer branches, and I hang delicate glass teardrops to catch the light, adding just a touch of shimmer. It’s magical but still earthy," she explains.

Image 1 of 2 "I always make a hanging installation above our dining table using eucalyptus, pine, and dried pears and oranges from the flower market," says Eris. "The scent is unreal; it’s one of the things I most associate with Christmas, and I make the wreaths every year for our front door and for dear friends. (Image credit: Meraki Design) Decorating with natural textures and warm candlelight creates that all-important cozy ambience. (Image credit: Meraki Design)

Top Styling Tip

"Play with texture and scale," Eris advises. "Mix greenery with handmade or artisanal touches. Add candles, soft light, and scent. And always edit out anything that feels too shiny or synthetic. If it doesn’t feel beautiful in your hands, it probably won’t look right in the room."

Combine scent with decor with this Green Confetti Christmas Tree Pine Needle & Eucalyptus Diffuser at Next.

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

"Yes! Always," says Eris. "I make our wreaths, the hanging installation, and love wrapping gifts in kraft paper with linen ribbon and sprigs of greenery. It’s about creating something that feels personal, not perfect. Last year, I made name tags for the table with air-dry clay and got the kids involved."

If you're keen to try out a hanging decoration this year, an adjustable rod, such as the Ivilon Tension Rod from Amazon, allows you to adjust the length to suit your space.

3 Favorite Christmas Decor Items

1. "My forest theme decor collection — it’s been built up over the years and has so much meaning now," explains Eris.

2. "We have ceramic baubles with the kids’ names handwritten on them. They fall and break almost every year, and we carefully piece them back together. It’s become our own little Kintsugi tradition, and I love them even more because of it."

3. "A clear bauble from the year my husband proposed — he hid the engagement ring on the tree and asked me to marry him right there. I hang it every year."

8. Let Your Tree Set the Tone

The crafting collection at Liberty, led by Mary-Ann Dunkley, is full of festive spirit and tactile charm. (Image credit: Liberty)

For Mary-Ann Dunkley, design director at Liberty, it's her Christmas tree that sets the tone for how she decorates her home for Christmas.

"I love combining those brilliantly red lights that beam a truly nostalgic 'Christmas red', surrounded by plenty of warm white lights woven amongst the branches of our tree," she says.

"We make sure the lights are set on a timer so they're on to welcome us home after a day at work or school. The streets are lit up by a row of brightly colored trees that sit in the bay windows of the Victorian villas near my home by the sea."

The fireplaces in her home are also decorated with cuttings from the bottom of her Christmas tree, and her children add the ribbons, baubles, and candy canes, which "magically disappear over the month!"

"My favourite Christmas tradition is an annual lunch at a gallery with my best girlfriends who, for the last 17 years, have met and exchanged a tree ornament, so all our trees look the same now; covered with memories of that special moment together, where we escape and savor a couple of hours inhaling culture and enjoying good food and a catch-up over a festive toast.

DIY Christmas Decor — Yay or Nay?

"Over the year, especially in the run-up to the festive season, I collect cuts of fabric and design strike-offs from our London studio, which I recycle as wrapping fabric for all of our Christmas presents," Mary-Ann explains.

"I love creating ribbons from the fabric selvedge, too — underneath our tree is always an eclectic and colorful mix of fabric-wrapped gifts. This year, I'm also upholstering a bench to sit next to the tree with Twill Stripe in Purslane from The House of Liberty interior fabric collection. The fabric's unexpected color combination adds to the joy and eccentricity of the season."

9. Don't Follow 'Strict Rules'

"Some of my favorite pieces this season include the paper tree ornaments and the red and white pillows," says Evelina of the H&M Holiday Home — and I couldn't agree more. I have my eye on the 'Merry' Printed Cushion Cover at H&M Home. (Image credit: H&M Home)

"For me, Christmas decorating is all about mixing timeless elements with festive details that feel joyful yet modern," says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design at H&M HOME.

"I focus on the mood I would like to create for the holidays, so it is less about strict rules," she continues. "I often pair groups of home decorations that are connected in color and light millions of candles for a cozy and relaxing mood."

For Evelina, it comes to prioritizing 'feeling over formality' — "pairing soft metallic accents with natural materials to create an intimate, handcrafted atmosphere." The key is adding warmth and texture with things like paper Christmas decorations, textiles, and ribbons.

"Most of all, my festive style is about creating moments of togetherness where everyone feels at home." This is truly the most magical part about Christmas.

10. Don't Forget Your Entrance

The front door is the first thing your guests see, after all — don't let it be an afterthought! (Image credit: Georgina Wilson)

Georgina Wilson, interior designer and founder of Georgina Wilson Associates, loves to wrap her front door with a large bow, and each year she buys a new ribbon with a unique color or texture to decorate with.

"The beauty of this idea is its simplicity whilst also having a high impact," she says. "The oversized bow feels festive and joyful, while being easy to execute. Plus, it’s just as striking from the inside as it is from the outside, adding an extra layer of holiday cheer inside!"

To embrace the festive bow decor trend this year, Georgina recommends using a wide, sturdy fabric for your ribbon so that it holds its shape and to secure it tightly with discreet hooks, using something like these Command Hooks at Amazon, or this Double-Sided Adhesive Strip, also at Amazon.

To take it one step further, you could coordinate your ribbon color with the rest of your decorations indoors for a cohesive theme. Georgina also likes to decorate the trees in her front garden with fairy lights — "Opt for warm yellow fairy lights for a timeless, sophisticated glow. The warm light makes the holidays feel so elegant," she says.

These Qbis 400 LED Fairy Cluster Lights at Amazon, which can be sculpted into your desired shape, would work perfectly to create a magical Christmas glow in your garden.

Hopefully you're feeling inspired and armed with a selection of new decorating ideas to try out in your home this season — there are certainly a fair few I will be trying out myself this weekend!

If you fancy a few more ideas for decorating your front door, these Christmas wreath alternatives could be just what you're looking for.