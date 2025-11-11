I'm Obsessed — Anthropologie's Iconic Satin Bow Tree Topper Also Works as a Wreath Alternative for Your Front Door, so Now I'll Be Buying Two

Considering how quickly it sold out last year, you'll need to act fast if you want to add one to your collection this year, too

Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper on top of a decorated Christmas tree in front of a window in amongst other smaller decorated trees
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features

‘Go big or go home’ should be your mantra for your Christmas displays this year — and nothing says that better than Anthropologie’s satin bow tree topper.

It was out of stock last year before I could get my hands on one, and with bows going nowhere this festive season, I’m not going to let the legendary tree topper slide through my fingertips this time.

With Christmas decorating ideas this year centered around bold self-expression and maximalist styling, with old-meets-new visualized in storied and whimsical ways, this tree-topper-come-door-bow is the perfect statement-making addition for a space that says 'I’m all in this Christmas; let's have some fun.'

Anthropologie red Satin Bow Tree Topper used as a wreath on a green door with a gold handle

Anthropologie's satin bow tree topper looks just as effortlessly chic as a Christmas wreath.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

For the Love of Bows

Anthropologie&#039;s giant bows used as Christmas mantel decor among a festive garland in front of a large gold-framed mirror with a lit fire underneath

When I think of bows and look at this festive scene, the word that comes to mind is 'joy'.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Bows have been used in festive decor since the mid-19th century, but it's only been in recent years that they've really come into their own, with many homes foregoing the traditional angel or star Christmas tree topper in favor of a showstopping bow instead.

I, for one, adorned my Christmas tree with a large bow tree topper last year, and I loved the drama it added — it was like the addition suddenly made my tree look like it had ‘arrived’.

As our editor, Hugh Metcalf, says in his exploration of interior design as theater, "'theatricality' is the surprising tenet for how we want our homes to perform right now." And setting the stage this Christmas with a healthy dose of bows is a good place to start.

The bow I used last year was most definitely not as glorious as the Anthropologie bow — not quite big enough, not quite bold enough — but I definitely got a good sense of what the legendary bow could bring to my display, which is why I know I need it.

Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, explains that this year, bows are becoming the real statement, rather than just a finishing touch: "they’re getting even bigger: draping the entire length of the tree, replacing wreaths on front doors, hanging as garlands across mantels, and in all kinds of patterns and textures that let them perfectly blend a sense of nostalgia with a style that still feels fresh and modern."

So, whether you're looking for a new tree topper, a stylish Christmas wreath, or some more fun additions for your mantelpiece or banister, a giant bow might just be exactly what you need.

Alternative Bow Christmas Tree Toppers (That Also Work as Door Bows)

More Anthropologie Bows for Your Tree (and Beyond)

However you choose to incorporate bows into your home this year, they will be sure to inject some much-needed fun and joy — and there's no better time of year to have as much of that as possible.

It is worth noting, however, that while Anthropologie is known for its stylish, high-quality Christmas decor, it's also known for how quickly said decor sells out, so I don't imagine these options will remain in stock for long.

And speaking of things that are known to sell out fast at Anthropologie, have you got hold of one of its iconic Christmas houses yet?

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!