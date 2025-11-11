‘Go big or go home’ should be your mantra for your Christmas displays this year — and nothing says that better than Anthropologie’s satin bow tree topper.

It was out of stock last year before I could get my hands on one, and with bows going nowhere this festive season, I’m not going to let the legendary tree topper slide through my fingertips this time.

With Christmas decorating ideas this year centered around bold self-expression and maximalist styling, with old-meets-new visualized in storied and whimsical ways, this tree-topper-come-door-bow is the perfect statement-making addition for a space that says 'I’m all in this Christmas; let's have some fun.'

Anthropologie's satin bow tree topper looks just as effortlessly chic as a Christmas wreath. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper £76 at Anthropologie Available in classic red, ivory, and pink, Anthropologie’s satin bow tree topper is a whopping 135cm long by 81cm wide, ensuring it will create maximum impact in any space, whether decorating a Christmas tree, doors, mantels, or banisters. Everything about this bow screams Christmas — from the color, to the oversized reimagining of a wrapped and decorated Christmas present — it will bring character, warmth, and a healthy dose of tactility and festive spirit to your displays.



And with an impressive 4.5/5 stars after 33 reviews, it doesn’t disappoint — several reviewers note that they went back to buy more, using the bow on their doors as well as their trees, calling it a “showstopper,” as well as “gorgeous and elegant.” It's worth pointing out that customers do recommend you 'fluff' the bow to get the full magic out of it post-delivery; its internal wire frame means it can be manipulated into a shape of choice, while also making it suitable for packing flat for storage at the end of the season — I call that a win-win in my book.

For the Love of Bows

When I think of bows and look at this festive scene, the word that comes to mind is 'joy'. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Bows have been used in festive decor since the mid-19th century, but it's only been in recent years that they've really come into their own, with many homes foregoing the traditional angel or star Christmas tree topper in favor of a showstopping bow instead.



I, for one, adorned my Christmas tree with a large bow tree topper last year, and I loved the drama it added — it was like the addition suddenly made my tree look like it had ‘arrived’.

As our editor, Hugh Metcalf, says in his exploration of interior design as theater, "'theatricality' is the surprising tenet for how we want our homes to perform right now." And setting the stage this Christmas with a healthy dose of bows is a good place to start.

The bow I used last year was most definitely not as glorious as the Anthropologie bow — not quite big enough, not quite bold enough — but I definitely got a good sense of what the legendary bow could bring to my display, which is why I know I need it.

Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, explains that this year, bows are becoming the real statement, rather than just a finishing touch: "they’re getting even bigger: draping the entire length of the tree, replacing wreaths on front doors, hanging as garlands across mantels, and in all kinds of patterns and textures that let them perfectly blend a sense of nostalgia with a style that still feels fresh and modern."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, whether you're looking for a new tree topper, a stylish Christmas wreath, or some more fun additions for your mantelpiece or banister, a giant bow might just be exactly what you need.

Alternative Bow Christmas Tree Toppers (That Also Work as Door Bows)

Anthropologie Gingham Bow Tree Topper £76 at Anthropologie Size: 91cm L x 66cm W Also available in Red and Maize colorways, this cotton tree topper, or door bow, is a little smaller than the satin bow. Gingham has been having a moment of late, too, and this is a slightly more restrained take on the oversized festive bow decor approach. Anthropologie Pearled Satin Bow Tree Topper £96 at Anthropologie Size: 135cm L x 81cm W The same size and style as the main satin bow tree topper, but this time, with pearls — part of Anthropologie's Pearl Christmas decorations collection this year, which will be sure to add an extra touch of class to your festive scheme. It also comes in black. Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper £76 at Anthropologie Size: 135cm L x 81cm W The same glorious bow as the main satin bow tree topper, this time in vibrant fuchsia pink — I love the idea of adding this tree topper into a scheme as a clashing color for extra drama and interest.

More Anthropologie Bows for Your Tree (and Beyond)

Anthropologie Pearl Bow Tree Topper £86 at Anthropologie Size: 4cm H, 27cm L, 25cm W A modern interpretation of a more traditional Christmas tree topper style, including on-trend pearls, this speaks to the bow trend in a more minimalist way. For something equally minimalist yet statement-making, you should check out the Pearled Strand Tree Topper. Anthropologie Gingham Bow Ornament £20 at Anthropologie Size: 33cm L, 22cm W Currently available in Red and Ochre, this gingham bow ornament is a scaled-back version of the main gingham topper — ideal for using multiple all over the tree for a bow-tastic arrangement that means business. Anthropologie Gigi Pearled Velvet Bow Ornament £26 at Anthropologie Size: 18cm L, 13cm W As Emma says of pearl Christmas decor, "the iridescent beads look so much like snow that it's made me wonder why we haven't seen this decor more before." Also available in a beaded option, this velvet bow ornament is a great way to add texture to your scheme.

However you choose to incorporate bows into your home this year, they will be sure to inject some much-needed fun and joy — and there's no better time of year to have as much of that as possible.

It is worth noting, however, that while Anthropologie is known for its stylish, high-quality Christmas decor, it's also known for how quickly said decor sells out, so I don't imagine these options will remain in stock for long.

And speaking of things that are known to sell out fast at Anthropologie, have you got hold of one of its iconic Christmas houses yet?