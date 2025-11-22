I've Been Seeing Ribbons Everywhere Lately on Serveware and Glassware — Here's Why It's Become the Big Seasonal Trend

It all started some time last year. Slowly, at first, a red ribbon perched above a ponytail, or a pink bow on a Christmas tree. Then, suddenly, it was everywhere. Pets, bottles, candles, and even the humble pickle were all adorned with a flourish. It was coquette-core, and it was taking over the world. And it's set to be this Christmas' number one table setting trend.

Now, one year on, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Just take a look at your local high street if you don't believe me, holiday bows are the go-to embellishment for all of this season's best party dresses. And it's not just in the shops, it's on the screens too. Or, at least, it will be soon. If the trailer for the coming year's most hotly anticipated movie is anything to go off. That's right, ribbons appear to feature heavily in Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation, with lingering shots of ruby red bows blowing in the wind.

On the catwalk, too, ribbons have prevailed. At Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut this September, ribbons held together capes around the models' necks and decorated the hemline of the opening look. It was an absolute bow-fest, and it has set the tone for the rest of the year.

Plus, as the current Marie Antoinette exhibit at the V&A proves, this is nothing new. It is said that France's final queen spent up to 20,000 francs on hair ribbons alone during her reign, a tough figure for even the most voracious shoppers to beat. From the toes of her heels to the bustier of her extravagant dresses, no element of Marie Antoinette's wardrobe was complete without the flourish of a ribbon.

And now the trend is making its way to your dining room table, with plenty of gorgeous novelty glassware and serveware, all sporting the symbol of the season — dinner, with a bow on top.

Of course, these beautiful items would be more than welcome at any time of year, but there is something especially appealing to me about the idea of a bow-covered Christmas table. And, while you're at it, why not take it one step further and finish the look off with a bow garland too? 'Tis the season, after all.