Anthropologie's Bow Garland is This Festive Season's Must-Have Piece — If You Can't Buy It, Why Not DIY It?
Bows have been on trend for a while, and we don't see them going anywhere soon, so now could be the best time to invest in the trend
When I think of Christmas, a festive garland is one of the first design details that comes to mind. This year, we're seeing garlands covered in bows absolutely everywhere. Well, one style in particular: Anthropologie's satin bow garland. with its sash of blush, magenta, and forest green. And for those unable to pick up the real deal, there are plenty of people out there DIYing it.
As the calendar hits mid-November, we've entered full-blown Christmas mode here at Livingetc. In our searches, it's been no secret that there is one trend dominating the scene this year: holiday bow decor. Coming in a range of sizes, shades, shapes, and statures, bows are proving they belong beyond the presents under the tree (or even the tree itself). So, it comes as no surprise that Anthro's bow garland is gracing everyone's "nice list" this year.
Interior designer Nina Lichenstein says she's a huge fan of the Christmas decorating idea. "The simplicity of bows, combined with satin’s gentle sheen, creates a look that feels as if it could be passed down through generations, providing a welcome change to more predictable holiday decor," she says.
If Anthropologie's tick of approval isn't enough to convince you already, I've done a deep-dive on what it is about the bow garland that's got us all bewitched, how to style it around your home, as well as tips for DIYing if you can't quite justify the cost.
Bows have been trending across interiors well before the holidays hit, but it's a look that works so well for the festive season. From dainty styles tied around bubbling champagne glasses, to big, bold bows topping your tree, it's a timeless (and relatively inexpensive) piece of decor that can be everything from cutesy to charmingly chic.
Nina Lichtenstein, an interior designer and founder of Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design, says the trend has taken off thanks to the way it speaks "to the desire for timeless, subtle holiday decor that complements rather than overwhelms a space."
"The appeal of bow garland lies in its balance between tradition and refinement," she explains. "Unlike typical tinsel or glitter garlands, bow garland adds texture and softness, lending an understated glamour to holiday decor."
They also work with a number of different interior styles. It's easy to lean maximalist, but even if you're looking for minimalist Christmas decor there will be a simple style of bow to suit. (Just look at Lulu and Georgia's simple velvet bow garland.)
How to Style Bow Garland this Christmas
Bow garland offers incredible versatility, fitting beautifully across a range of decor placements. You can opt for the classic mantel look, or hang the bows over windows or stair railing. The best Christmas garland can go anywhere in the house, and there is no wrong way to style these bows. Nina suggests considering these creative ways to use bow garland in your holiday decorating:
Staircase Railings: "Drape bow garland along the banister to create an inviting entryway. Its softness complements the architectural lines of a staircase, bringing elegance to an often-overlooked area."
Windows: "Frame windows with bow garland to add a cozy, picturesque touch from both inside and out. This styling creates a beautiful symmetry, especially if paired with candle sconces or subtle string lights."
Dining Chairs: "Tie smaller garlands around the backs of dining chairs to create a memorable holiday dining experience. This look adds warmth to the dining area without obstructing the table setup."
Bedroom Headboards: "Add holiday cheer to bedrooms by draping garland over headboards, creating a subtle and personal nod to the season for guests and family members alike.
While red and green will always have a place in holiday decor, especially when used in different stylish shades, like the moody oxblood color trend, or calming olive greens. Bow garland looks striking in a multitude of different color palettes that can match a range of styles. Think ivory and champagne for a quiet luxury look, a nice touch or burnt copper for a more rustic moment, or even a patterned bow to show a bit of playfulness.
A post shared by Cameron & Sadie (@cameronandsadie)
A photo posted by on
DIY Bow Garlands
But, if you can't get your hands on Anthropologie's bow garland, or the colors don't quite match your style, people are going viral on social media, sharing clever ways to DIY the now iconic design. It's a relatively simple process — you just need some hot glue, string, and a bunch of bows.
To help you, we've found some interesting styles to shop, to help you create a truly unique bow garland this Christmas.
So, if you can't buy it, why not try and DIY Anthropologie's bow garland this Christmas. There are so many ways to style it — we even see this look extending well beyond the festive season (hello, NYE) and into 2025.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
