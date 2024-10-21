Bows Are (K)not Going Anywhere This Christmas — Shop My Favorite Picks, Including a Supersized Style
If you thought you’d sworn off bows for good, think again. This holiday season, festivity calls for bows on bows on bows — the bigger, the better
This time last year, bows were everywhere — hair clips, drinking glasses, bedding, and even pizza slices got the “cute” treatment. The coquette trend became so ubiquitous it essentially evolved into a parody of itself. But unlike some trends that are hard to recover from (I still shudder at the mustache motifs circa 2010), bows are so back this holiday season — and they’re bigger than ever. Literally.
It’s no longer about delicate, tiny bows. Now, they’re grand, adult-sized, and, well… massive. I recently visited Anthropologie’s Holiday House (an excellent barometer for upcoming Christmas decorating trends), and I was stunned by their scale. They were everywhere — cascading down 7-foot trees, draped across mantles, and adorning tabletop accessories. The effect is festive, cheerful, and slightly theatrical. Oversized bows add a sense of drama that’s unexpected, yet somehow perfect for the season.
So even if you swore off bows for good, these bold and beautiful versions might just change your mind. Bows on bows on bows — this year, more really is merrier.
Price: $16
This candy-striped ceramic candle holder is about as whimsical as it gets for Christmas table decor. The playful combination of red and lilac makes it a sweet choice for the holidays but cheerful enough for year-round display. While you could pair it with classic white or ivory candles, this unique holder invites experimentation — whether it’s color, shape (spiral candles are my current obsession), or both.
Price: $128
It’s taking everything in me not to buy this satin bow garland right now, but please, allow me to live vicariously through you. The oversized, multicolor bows are incredibly versatile. While draping it over a mantle makes the biggest impact, you could frame a front door, hang it above a window or headboard, or, if you're feeling ambitious, line the railing of a staircase with multiple strands.
Price: $88
I’ve seen a lot of bow-clad holiday stockings lately, and most of them tend to look the same. Not this one by Caitlin Wilson. With its soft, romantic pink hue, long linear stripes, and delicate scalloped embroidery, it feels both nostalgic and fresh. And since I like to think of stripes as a neutral, this stocking plays nicely with other patterns too.
Price: $49
Wreaths with oversized bows aren’t exactly groundbreaking for Christmas, but this season, they’re getting a fashion-forward twist. Case in point: this frosted faux wreath with a floral bow from Pottery Barn’s collaboration with fanciful fashion brand LoveShackFancy. Pre-lit and ready to dazzle, it's enchanting right out of the box.
Price: $80
If the bow trend appeals but buttoned-up decor isn’t your vibe, Joanna Buchanan’s relaxed take on the Christmas decorating idea is worth a look. Made from dyed linen, this bow adds an effortless touch to your holiday table — perfect for when hosting feels anything but breezy. The mint hue might not be traditional, but paired with metallic silver and gold accents (maybe even a few snowflake motifs), your table will look frostily fashion-forward.
Price: $78
I couldn’t resist including Anthropologie twice, especially for this: the pièce de résistance — their satin bow tree topper. Like the back of a holiday gown, it catches the light and cascades down the tree beautifully. With such an eye-catching centerpiece, you won’t need much else to make a statement. At 53 inches tall (nearly five feet), it’s a steal for the price, and I have a feeling it’ll sell out fast — so if you’re interested, don’t wait too long!
