I Was Invited to a Sneak Peek of Anthropologie's "Holiday House" — These 12 Festive Finds Went Straight on my Wish List
Anthropologie transformed the Upper West Side into a winter wonderland, complete with massive tree-top bows, shimmering gold accents, and garlands galore
Yesterday, I found myself climbing the steps of a stately brownstone on the Upper West Side, the late-summer warmth hovering around 75 degrees. Despite that, believable faux snow still lined the staircase, leading up to an ornately decorated exterior. As I crossed the threshold, I was no longer in Manhattan — I had stepped into the winter wonderland known as Anthropologie’s "Holiday House", an exclusive, immersive shopping experience for AnthroPerks members from now until September 21.
While this isn’t Anthropologie’s first "showhouse", it’s certainly their most ambitious, featuring five more-impressively styled rooms than previous renditions. The only thing more exciting than an Anthropologie sale is their holiday collection, and this one doesn't disappoint.
I was dazzled — literally — by twinkling lights, sweeping garlands, and crystal-cut holiday figurines. A massive fuchsia tree-top bow even brought to mind Lady Gaga’s campy Met Gala arrival — high praise for a humble evergreen. Each room, styled by creative director and interior designer Glen Proebstel, had its own distinct mood. Some featured sophisticated palettes of plum, navy, and metallic accents, while others took a more playful, feminine turn with bold patterns in vibrant hues like teal, coral, and purple.
For the purists, there were classic Christmas decorating ideas, stunningly adorned bar carts, and a fleet of faux Terrain trees dressed in more variations than I thought possible. Even a designated kids' room was decked out, revealing the full breadth of Anthropologie’s upcoming holiday offerings.
I left realizing there are a million ways to deck the halls — and also that I want everything. After feeling the fabrics, admiring the stemware, and quizzing the team with questions, I’ve narrowed down my 12 must-have Anthropologie pieces for the festive season. If you’re in the city, I highly recommend booking an appointment to experience it firsthand — the interactive shoppable QR codes are genius (and a little dangerous), but if you can't make it, take it from a style editor who’s done her homework: here’s everything I recommend from inside Anthropologie’s 2024 Holiday House.
Price: $38
Stockings are non-negotiable come Christmas, and you’ll need (at least) one for everyone in the house. If this one looks familiar, it’s because it’s a fan-favorite: crafted from the same plush, long-fiber polyester as the Chloe Faux-Fur Throw Blanket, complete with darling pom-poms. Hang above a fireplace for the ultimate cozy-luxe look.
Price: $78
The coquette thing had its moment, but this bow feels like the chic, more sophisticated older sister. Its sheer size and drama command attention, adding grandeur to even the simplest trees. Honestly, I’m shocked it’s only $78 — and it comes in two more colors (ivory and black)! I didn’t get a tree last year, but this luxe Christmas decor is giving me all the incentive I need.
Price: $12
I sifted through plenty of candles — glass cake stand varieties, fluted multicolored tapers, and artful options resembling mercury-dunked gingerbread houses — but I landed on something more unexpected: a pear. A classic holiday fruit, sure, but imagine these dotted along a fireplace or tablescape. Not too on-the-nose for Christmas, so they’d easily fit in on a Thanksgiving table, too.
Price: $158
Rattan usually screams summer, which is why its unexpected appearance under a Christmas tree is so irresistible — the perfect seasonal juxtaposition. The scalloped trim adds a bright, fresh element to balance out heavier velvets and ceramics.
From: $20
Plaid may be a winter staple, but if you’re looking to sidestep full-on lumberjack vibes in favor of something sweeter, the Taryn towel collection is perfect. The blue, green, and pink combo might not scream Christmas, but paired with furry bathroom rugs, twinkling metallic accessories, and the right peppermint-scented candles, it’ll give you the full sugar plum fantasy.
Price: $298
The moment I spotted this side table, I knew it had to make the list — it looks like a Christmas ornament! Aptly dubbed the “Noelle,” each table is finished in luminescent chrome shades, from bubblegum pink to electric blue. I saw it styled simply with a few glass trees on top (more on those below), but it’s also a prime spot for your favorite lamp, a holiday coffee table book stack, and maybe even an oversized mug for good measure.
Price: $96
Now, these martini glasses may not be for everyone, but when I think of the holidays, I think of pieces that spark joy. And this glass, with its winter sweater-like design in festive deep green, does exactly that for me. It’s a bar cart hero piece — perfect for swapping in during the holidays to put you and your guests in a festive mood. For an extra touch, I’d pair them with snowflake cocktail picks to really set the scene.
Price: $16
These flower pick ornaments were among the most versatile items I saw in the entire house — and also the most affordable! Yes, they’re stunning on a tree, but I also saw them used as place setting decorations, adding a festive touch to the dining room. Or, take it a step further by attaching one to a cloth napkin for a gloriously ornate DIY napkin ring that will wow your guests.
Price: $68
Now for the glass trees I mentioned earlier. Simple yet striking, they’re perfect if you’re aiming for a modern holiday look. With five varieties in different colors, heights, and shapes, I recommend picking up a few for a sparkling, eclectically coordinated display. Bonus points if you weave in some string lights — imagine how they’d twinkle against the glass!
Price: $1,598
I saw dozens of Christmas trees in the house, but when I spotted this one in particular — a faux Norway spruce — my jaw hit the floor. It's not the most budget-friendly option, and at 9 feet tall, requires some serious ceiling height. But wow — this tree looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark movie. Pre-lit with micro-LED bulbs and dusted with a delicate layer of faux snow, down to the last needle, it’s unbelievably realistic. No more trips to the lot, and no more decorating struggles — this tree pays for itself after a few holiday seasons.
Price: $32
I’m not typically one for kitschy decor, but during the holidays, I make exceptions — because we’ve got to have some fun, right? This adorable scene features knit-clad mice scaling a tiny ladder, all crafted from soft felt. The top mouse gripping the prized star? Too cute. It’s the kind of whimsical decor that delights both kids and adults, and at just $32, it’s hard to resist.
Price: $88
Garland is one of my go-to decor pieces for its versatility — you can drape it across mantles, wind it around staircases, or even layer it on bookshelves and trees. This luxurious velvet strand in deep wine is adorned with sparkling gold glass droplets that remind me of tiny bell clappers. Weave it through your holiday tablescape among candles, faux snow, and gleaming metallic tableware for an effortlessly elegant Christmas dinner setup.
