I Was Invited to a Sneak Peek of Anthropologie's "Holiday House" — These 12 Festive Finds Went Straight on my Wish List

Yesterday, I found myself climbing the steps of a stately brownstone on the Upper West Side, the late-summer warmth hovering around 75 degrees. Despite that, believable faux snow still lined the staircase, leading up to an ornately decorated exterior. As I crossed the threshold, I was no longer in Manhattan — I had stepped into the winter wonderland known as Anthropologie’s "Holiday House", an exclusive, immersive shopping experience for AnthroPerks members from now until September 21.

While this isn’t Anthropologie’s first "showhouse", it’s certainly their most ambitious, featuring five more-impressively styled rooms than previous renditions. The only thing more exciting than an Anthropologie sale is their holiday collection, and this one doesn't disappoint.

I was dazzled — literally — by twinkling lights, sweeping garlands, and crystal-cut holiday figurines. A massive fuchsia tree-top bow even brought to mind Lady Gaga’s campy Met Gala arrival — high praise for a humble evergreen. Each room, styled by creative director and interior designer Glen Proebstel, had its own distinct mood. Some featured sophisticated palettes of plum, navy, and metallic accents, while others took a more playful, feminine turn with bold patterns in vibrant hues like teal, coral, and purple.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

For the purists, there were classic Christmas decorating ideas, stunningly adorned bar carts, and a fleet of faux Terrain trees dressed in more variations than I thought possible. Even a designated kids' room was decked out, revealing the full breadth of Anthropologie’s upcoming holiday offerings.

I left realizing there are a million ways to deck the halls — and also that I want everything. After feeling the fabrics, admiring the stemware, and quizzing the team with questions, I’ve narrowed down my 12 must-have Anthropologie pieces for the festive season. If you’re in the city, I highly recommend booking an appointment to experience it firsthand — the interactive shoppable QR codes are genius (and a little dangerous), but if you can't make it, take it from a style editor who’s done her homework: here’s everything I recommend from inside Anthropologie’s 2024 Holiday House.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)