'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday
There's no better time to pick up some luxe Christmas ornaments, but be quick they could sell out
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us we can really get excited about Christmas. Before now we have felt guilty about wanting to put up our decks, but now there is nothing stopping us.
This year we are opting for luxe holiday decor to adorn our home. Think warm lights, hints of antique gold, and deep jewel tones that make your home feel wonderfully festive, and expensive. There is no better feeling than lighting up your tree at the end of the day and admiring all the glimmering ornaments, and that feeling is about to return for another year.
Black Friday is here so there is no better time to shop the Christmas decor selections at some of your favorite stores. Fortunately for you, I have done the digging to find the best deals on ornaments, trees, lights, and wreaths. take this opportunity to stock up on some holiday essentials at discounted prices. Check out our selection of luxe holiday decor for an instant dopamine hit.
The best Black Friday Christmas ornament deals
Price: $17.81
Was: $20.99
These finial Christmas tree ornaments look so luxe, no one would ever guess they are from Amazon. The unique shape and glam color give them instant status on the tree. They are a perfect addition to your existing collection, or if you like to curate a uniform tree, this bundle is an affordable way to do it.
Price: $4.20
Was: $5.99
Nothing says luxury quite like crimson stain. We simply can't resist these gorgeous striped ornaments from H&M. They would look wonderful against the deep green pine of the tree and paired with other hues of red. Satin also reflects the glow from string lights beautifully, making it a great choice for the tree.
Price: $61.60
Was: $88
Whether you are a minimalist or maximalist you will love these ornaments. This set of 16 is the quickest way to deck out a tree to make it look totally luxe. The selection includes more muted tones of lilac and peach, offering something different to your traditional palette.
The best Black Friday Christmas tree deals
Price: $517.14
Was: $959.99
This might just be the best Black Friday deal we have seen this year. At almost 50% off this tree is an absolute bargain. If you are looking for a luxury 9ft pre-it tree, look no further. Artificial trees are not only more sustainable, less messy, and easier to put up, but they will also save you money in the long run. High-quality artificial pine doesn't often come at this price, it is not an opportunity to be missed.
Price: $129.99
Was: $259.99
This tree is the perfect pick for rocking around the Christmas tree year after year. The 400 lights sparkle throughout the tree and add a festive ambiance to any room. It even has a range of light settings to play around with. It isn't often you find a real-looking artificial tree, but this rivals the real thing.
Price: $54.99
Was: $89.00
Not every room has space for a bushy 9ft tree, in those cases, a pencil tree is a perfect alternative. This super slim option from Walmart is great for those awkward spaces in your home like the hallway. Its compact size makes it possible to bring festive cheer to every corner of your home.
The best Black Friday Christmas light deals
Price: $39.89
Was: $51.99
One of the best things about Christmas is seeing your neighborhood lit up. There is something about warm twinkly lights that instantly elevate your home. Opt for warm LEDs for a chic way to adorn your porch this year.
Price: $39.99
Was: $48.99
Any Christmas light connoisseur knows not all lights are created equally. Tone, quantity, and shape can all play a big part in how your lights look. Too yellow can appear cheap, and too white can look harsh. These 787 lights nail the tone and have a modern shape that will set your house apart from the rest.
Price: $18.97
Was: $29.99
Warm golden lights are our go-to when it comes to adorning the tree. They give a cozy ambiance that is hard to emulate the rest of the year. However, sometimes it is nice to have some fun with lights and add some colors. Luckily these lights give you both options. Switching between the two is as easy as clicking a switch.
The best Black Friday Christmas wreath deals
Price: $20.99
Was: $34.99
If you are looking for an uber-luxe-looking Christmas wreath, try opting for unusual foliage. This faux eucalyptus option is a modern take on the traditional wreath and is a great option for contemporary homes and minimalists alike.
Price: $15.40
Was: $21.99
If you really want an unconventional wreath that screams luxury, check out this metal option from H&M. Wreaths shouldn't be reserved for front doors, this option would look great around the home too. Combined with some fairy lights this wreath would brighten up any space.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
5 color trends that are going out of style in 2024, according to designers - and what to choose instead
We spoke to interior designers and industry insiders about the hottest color swaps to implement right now for on-trend homes in 2024 and beyond
By Tessa Pearson Published
-
I've found 12 under $50 Christmas gifts in Black Friday sales that are *perfect* for the design lover in your life
The name of the Black Friday game is stress-free shopping with this guide to Christmas gifts that are under $50 from Livingetc Style Editor Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This 'room humidifier' Kim Kardashian loves is all I want for Christmas - and it's on sale for Black Friday
This humidifier might just help me sleep better and feel healthier - plus, it's the best looking one I've ever seen
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Best Christmas decorations on Amazon - 9 stylish options to festoon your home this festive season
We've trawled through the site to find the very best Christmas decorations the retail giant has to offer
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale is on now - a 30% off everything trove on what has proved to be its best ever collection. Our editor makes his selection
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
All the Best Black Friday Deals in 5 minutes - what our editor has in his cart (like the perfect $200 couch)
Our editor is planning to overhaul his entire home decor this week - and these are the pieces currently in his cart (or already out for delivery)
By Pip Rich Last updated
-
I spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sales - here are the only 10 deals I think it's worth shopping
These are the best things to shop during the Black Friday sales, and our favorite deals to be had so far
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
'I need these for my cabinets' - 12 genius kitchen organizers that will transform your storage, all on sale for Black Friday
I'm ready to up my kitchen organization game - now's the perfect time with all these clever tools available at a discount for Black Friday
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"I wasn't planning on buying a coffee table but the Black Friday deals are too good" - our editor picks his favorites
These editor-approved coffee tables are the easiest way to completely overhaul your living room - and these Black Friday deals are too good to miss
By Pip Rich Published