'I've never felt so festive' - Check out our top luxury Christmas decor picks this Black Friday

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us we can really get excited about Christmas. Before now we have felt guilty about wanting to put up our decks, but now there is nothing stopping us.

This year we are opting for luxe holiday decor to adorn our home. Think warm lights, hints of antique gold, and deep jewel tones that make your home feel wonderfully festive, and expensive. There is no better feeling than lighting up your tree at the end of the day and admiring all the glimmering ornaments, and that feeling is about to return for another year.

Black Friday is here so there is no better time to shop the Christmas decor selections at some of your favorite stores. Fortunately for you, I have done the digging to find the best deals on ornaments, trees, lights, and wreaths. take this opportunity to stock up on some holiday essentials at discounted prices. Check out our selection of luxe holiday decor for an instant dopamine hit.

The best Black Friday Christmas ornament deals

Finish Finial Ornaments View at Amazon Price: $17.81 Was: $20.99 These finial Christmas tree ornaments look so luxe, no one would ever guess they are from Amazon. The unique shape and glam color give them instant status on the tree. They are a perfect addition to your existing collection, or if you like to curate a uniform tree, this bundle is an affordable way to do it. Satin-thread Ornament View at H&M Home Price: $4.20 Was: $5.99 Nothing says luxury quite like crimson stain. We simply can't resist these gorgeous striped ornaments from H&M. They would look wonderful against the deep green pine of the tree and paired with other hues of red. Satin also reflects the glow from string lights beautifully, making it a great choice for the tree. Glass Globe Ornaments View at Anthropologie Price: $61.60 Was: $88 Whether you are a minimalist or maximalist you will love these ornaments. This set of 16 is the quickest way to deck out a tree to make it look totally luxe. The selection includes more muted tones of lilac and peach, offering something different to your traditional palette.

The best Black Friday Christmas tree deals

9ft Artificial Tree with lights View at Amazon Price: $517.14 Was: $959.99 This might just be the best Black Friday deal we have seen this year. At almost 50% off this tree is an absolute bargain. If you are looking for a luxury 9ft pre-it tree, look no further. Artificial trees are not only more sustainable, less messy, and easier to put up, but they will also save you money in the long run. High-quality artificial pine doesn't often come at this price, it is not an opportunity to be missed. 7ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree View at Target Price: $129.99 Was: $259.99 This tree is the perfect pick for rocking around the Christmas tree year after year. The 400 lights sparkle throughout the tree and add a festive ambiance to any room. It even has a range of light settings to play around with. It isn't often you find a real-looking artificial tree, but this rivals the real thing. Pencil Christmas Tree $56.48 at Lowe's $65.98 at Lowe's $72.48 at Lowe's Price: $54.99 Was: $89.00 Not every room has space for a bushy 9ft tree, in those cases, a pencil tree is a perfect alternative. This super slim option from Walmart is great for those awkward spaces in your home like the hallway. Its compact size makes it possible to bring festive cheer to every corner of your home.

The best Black Friday Christmas light deals

Outdoor Christmas Lights View at Amazon Price: $39.89 Was: $51.99 One of the best things about Christmas is seeing your neighborhood lit up. There is something about warm twinkly lights that instantly elevate your home. Opt for warm LEDs for a chic way to adorn your porch this year. 787" LED String Lights View at Wayfair Price: $39.99 Was: $48.99 Any Christmas light connoisseur knows not all lights are created equally. Tone, quantity, and shape can all play a big part in how your lights look. Too yellow can appear cheap, and too white can look harsh. These 787 lights nail the tone and have a modern shape that will set your house apart from the rest. Color Changing Tree Lights View at Amazon Price: $18.97 Was: $29.99 Warm golden lights are our go-to when it comes to adorning the tree. They give a cozy ambiance that is hard to emulate the rest of the year. However, sometimes it is nice to have some fun with lights and add some colors. Luckily these lights give you both options. Switching between the two is as easy as clicking a switch.

The best Black Friday Christmas wreath deals