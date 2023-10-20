I'm a style editor and Anthropologie has nailed holiday decor - here's how to festively elevate your home

If you’re like me and are counting down the days until the holiday season begins in earnest (please, no one check my Spotify listening history), boy, do I have some good news for you: Anthropologie has already released a slew of holiday-themed decor - from ornaments to garlands to all the baubles in between - and I'm highlighting some of the best of the best below.

Anthropologie Christmas wreaths and garlands

Wreaths are somewhat of a blank canvas (albeit a format-limited one) for designers, and I always look forward to seeing what Anthropologie does with theirs. That said, this year looks focused more on dreamy garlands and playful Christmas lighting. I’m not complaining!

Rumi Garland View at Anthropologie Price: $148 Secret Santa, if you’re reading this … stop your search and look no further than this positively darling and whimsical garland, featuring plush figs and leaves. Just as aesthetically pleasing as it is festive. Golden Feather Wreath View at Anthropologie Price: $68 This feathered and textured wreath feels like luxury cottagecore. Its coloring does feel very holiday-adjacent, but I suspect you could get away with displaying this in the early fall, as well. Stargazer Jingle Bell Twine Lights View at Anthropologie Price: $68 Oh, what fun - these LED lights were inspired by the look of vintage jingle bells. Drape them across a mantle or hearth for a dreamy evening glow.

Anthropologie Christmas candles

Anthropologie’s candle game is like no other. Affordable jars and tins, addictive scents, long burn times … what’s not to like? I'll be monitoring this selection - and more - in the Black Friday candle sales (always a fragrant week in my calendar). But in the meantime, this offers some unique present options for those on the hunt.

Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Tin Candle View at Anthropologie Price: $12 Chances are this Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Tin Candle smells as good as it looks, but for just $12, I’m willing to take the risk (though the multiple five-star reviews are probably a good indicator). And with both a 25-hour and 40-hour burn time available, I know I’ll be free to rock around the Christmas tree all night long. Monogram Snowglobe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle View at Anthropologie Price: $38 This fresh balsam and cedarwood candle would make a perfect gift for almost anyone on your list, but would be particularly practical for a coworker, a teacher, or any sort of administrative professional. Each candle is also topped with a glass snow globe, inside of which sits an initial of your choosing, adding an easy and understated personalized touch to an otherwise run-of-the-mill present. Mulled Wine Spice Tin Candle View at Anthropologie Price: $24 If you can’t stand the scent of fir (you’re wrong, but that’s an argument for another day), this mulled wine spice tin candle could prove the perfect party alternative. It’s $24, burns for 20 hours, and smells as cinnamony, fruity, and warm as one of the best drinks of the season. And no, I’m not talking about eggnog.

Anthropologie Christmas ornaments

I view my Christmas tree ornaments as little fractals of my personality, decorative tokens onto which I can impart my style and passions. Thankfully, Anthro is full of funky and unique options.

Disco Ball Ornament View at Anthropologie Price: $14 I’m not sure when or how the recent disco ball revival began, exactly, but I’m happy it happened. These sparkly disco ball ornaments will shimmy and shine as bright as the LED lights on the tree. (Bonus points if they inspire some living room dancing on Christmas day.) Velvet Baubles Box Set, set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $38 These velvet-covered baubles are such an elevated and luxurious take on the classic glass ornament. Not to mention jewel tones are such an underrated option for the holidays. Who says you have to stick to red and green? Sriracha Sauce Glass Ornament View at Anthropologie Price: $24 This kitschy sriracha ornament is the perfect homage to all the spice lovers in your life, especially those who haven’t found a bottle of the condiment on store shelves for months. Each bauble is mouth-blown and hand-painted, so expect the exact appearance to vary from ornament to ornament.

Anthropologie Christmas mugs and drinkware

Combing through this year’s selection of mugs and drinkware was an unexpected exercise in impulse control; my tiny New York cabinets are thanking me, but I might have to relent and purchase at least one of the three picks I’ve highlighted below.

Merry Tree Lidded Mug View at Anthropologie Price: $16 Keep your hot cocoa warmer than the chestnuts on the fire with this iridescent lidded mug. Available in both holly and pearl, the stoneware piece is glazed with luster, an unoxidized metal that gives it a special shine. North Pole Juice Glass View at Anthropologie Price: $14 If you buy one thing from this list, let it be the North Pole Juice Glass, available in the shape of a Christmas tree, a penguin, and Santa Claus. Each is made of glass, with a festive gold rim at the top. Even the Grinch would feel jolly drinking out of one of these cups. Festive Icon Shot Glasses, set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $48 Be warned - these very merry shot glasses could land you on the naughty list if you’re not careful. But if you can get past that, they’re undoubtedly a fun and festive addition to any mixologist’s bar cart, and feature hand-pressed and beaded depictions of the usual holiday suspects: a tree, a snowman, a gingerbread man, and some candy canes.

Anthropologie Christmas Decor

Anthro’s Christmas selection runs the festivity gamut, from full-on cheer-meister to yuletide-adjacent. And if you’re maxed out on mugs or wrung out on wreaths, a bit of understated holiday decor probably sounds appealing.