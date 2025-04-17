These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)

Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath


Indie sleaze is back. So are early Instagram filters, washed-out denim, and — perhaps most top of mind — flower crowns. In the name of Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Del Rey, Coachella 2025 had a tinge of sepia circa 2012. Though, the resurgence feels less earnest this time around. Slightly more tongue-in-cheek. And we seem to be in the mood for irony.

So now, I can’t help but think of flower crowns of a different kind: the spring wreath. A cool-girl accessory — for your door. Still criminally underrated. We tend to reserve wreaths for December. But as spring decor ideas? They hit differently. Softer, more romantic. Whimsical without trying too hard.

There’s something oddly satisfying about misplacing the expected. Like eating breakfast for dinner, or wearing white when you’re not supposed to — mildly rebellious, deeply comforting.

A wreath of lilac or hydrangea is a low-effort way of saying: something’s happening here. Even if that something is just a mood shift, or a spring table being set. It lets guests know, before the door even opens, what’s blooming inside.

And yes, I found a few good ones. Really good ones. From a source you’d never expect...QVC.

24" Plum Blossom Wreath by Nearly Natural
Nearly Natural
24" Plum Blossom Wreath

Not cherry blossoms — plum blossoms. Still floral, but less fanciful — for those who stay committed to monochrome (more or less) year-round. This one hits the sweet spot. At 24 inches in diameter, it’s compact enough for an apartment entryway but pretty enough to style indoors.

24" Mixed Peony Wreath by Nearly Natural
Nearly Natural
24" Mixed Peony Wreath

For the garden party maximalists, this Penelope Bridgerton-adjacent wreath is peach perfection — soft creams and blushing pinks arranged just imperfectly enough to look real. Reviewers love the lifelike feel, but I’m personally drawn to its full-bloom energy.

Puleo 24" Eucalyptus Spring Wreath With Green L Eaves
Puleo International
Eucalyptus Spring Wreath

No florals, no fuss. Just eucalyptus stems placed in quiet, deliberate balance. It’s fresh, unfussy, and reads more like a design choice than seasonal decor. The kind of piece that looks just as good in August as it does in April.

24-In D Mixed Spring Flower Wreath by Gerson Co
Gerson Co.
24-In D Mixed Spring Flower Wreath

Equal parts fresh and romantic, this wreath mixes greenery with soft spring florals in blush, cream, and coral. It can go one of two ways: bold contrast on a dark-painted door or wall (navy would look fabulous), or quiet cohesion if you’ve already got eucalyptus or warm-toned florals nearby. Either way, it reads polished — Martha would approve.

24" Blue and White Hydrangea Wreath by Nearly Natural
Nearly Natural
24" Blue and White Hydrangea Wreath

This two-toned hydrangea halo — white with a brilliant burst of blue — feels preppy in the best way. Like you’ve got a riding lesson at noon and plans to polish silver with an old fashioned in hand by five. It pairs beautifully with the outdoor classics: weathered wood, wicker, and crisp white windowsills.

Tulip Garden Wreath 24" by Valerie
Valerie Parr Hill
24" Tulip Garden Wreath

Tulips are polarizing — you either adore them or avoid them. If you’re in the former camp and down for a slightly on-the-nose spring moment, this wreath is pretty peak seasonal fare. It’s not exactly evergreen, but it is unmistakably spring. Lean into it with Easter-egg blues, soft pinks, and full pastels. No notes.

Purple spring wreath

Valerie Parr Hill
26" Natural Touch Tradescantia Wreath

A little Disney, in a good way. Floral cascade-iification became a thing during early Covid — suddenly spilling off of cool restaurant ceilings everywhere — and honestly? It stuck for a reason. This wreath takes that same enchanted energy and translates it into a petite package. Try it on the door or even as a table centerpiece for a romantic dinner or garden brunch.

24" Rose and Foliage Wreath by Valerie
Valerie Parr Hill
24" Rose and Foliage Wreath

I’d never turn my nose up at a halo of roses — and I imagine neither would your guests. They’re a classic for a reason. Paired with lush faux greenery, this wreath channels the energy of a perfectly tended garden: charmingly beautiful and a little wild. It’s also a crowd-pleaser — literally. A perfect 5-star rating, with one reviewer calling it the best wreath they’ve ever purchased. Choose your bloom: plush pink or a soft, buttery yellow.

Melrose Summer Garden Floral Wreath 20''d
Melrose
20'' Summer Garden Floral Wreath

It’s hard to reinvent the wheel — or in this case, the wreath. The shape is fixed, the formula familiar. And yet, this one manages to surprise. A full-spectrum spring color story of purples, oranges, reds, and greens gives it a party-in-full-swing vibe that reads: who lives here and can I stay for dinner. Unexpected in the best way.

The entry made an impression. Keep it going with our edit of spring hosting essentials.

