These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)

Indie sleaze is back. So are early Instagram filters, washed-out denim, and — perhaps most top of mind — flower crowns. In the name of Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Del Rey, Coachella 2025 had a tinge of sepia circa 2012. Though, the resurgence feels less earnest this time around. Slightly more tongue-in-cheek. And we seem to be in the mood for irony.

So now, I can’t help but think of flower crowns of a different kind: the spring wreath. A cool-girl accessory — for your door. Still criminally underrated. We tend to reserve wreaths for December. But as spring decor ideas? They hit differently. Softer, more romantic. Whimsical without trying too hard.

There’s something oddly satisfying about misplacing the expected. Like eating breakfast for dinner, or wearing white when you’re not supposed to — mildly rebellious, deeply comforting.

A wreath of lilac or hydrangea is a low-effort way of saying: something’s happening here. Even if that something is just a mood shift, or a spring table being set. It lets guests know, before the door even opens, what’s blooming inside.

And yes, I found a few good ones. Really good ones. From a source you’d never expect...QVC.

The entry made an impression. Keep it going with our edit of spring hosting essentials.