These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)
Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath
Indie sleaze is back. So are early Instagram filters, washed-out denim, and — perhaps most top of mind — flower crowns. In the name of Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Del Rey, Coachella 2025 had a tinge of sepia circa 2012. Though, the resurgence feels less earnest this time around. Slightly more tongue-in-cheek. And we seem to be in the mood for irony.
So now, I can’t help but think of flower crowns of a different kind: the spring wreath. A cool-girl accessory — for your door. Still criminally underrated. We tend to reserve wreaths for December. But as spring decor ideas? They hit differently. Softer, more romantic. Whimsical without trying too hard.
There’s something oddly satisfying about misplacing the expected. Like eating breakfast for dinner, or wearing white when you’re not supposed to — mildly rebellious, deeply comforting.
A wreath of lilac or hydrangea is a low-effort way of saying: something’s happening here. Even if that something is just a mood shift, or a spring table being set. It lets guests know, before the door even opens, what’s blooming inside.
And yes, I found a few good ones. Really good ones. From a source you’d never expect...QVC.
Not cherry blossoms — plum blossoms. Still floral, but less fanciful — for those who stay committed to monochrome (more or less) year-round. This one hits the sweet spot. At 24 inches in diameter, it’s compact enough for an apartment entryway but pretty enough to style indoors.
For the garden party maximalists, this Penelope Bridgerton-adjacent wreath is peach perfection — soft creams and blushing pinks arranged just imperfectly enough to look real. Reviewers love the lifelike feel, but I’m personally drawn to its full-bloom energy.
No florals, no fuss. Just eucalyptus stems placed in quiet, deliberate balance. It’s fresh, unfussy, and reads more like a design choice than seasonal decor. The kind of piece that looks just as good in August as it does in April.
Equal parts fresh and romantic, this wreath mixes greenery with soft spring florals in blush, cream, and coral. It can go one of two ways: bold contrast on a dark-painted door or wall (navy would look fabulous), or quiet cohesion if you’ve already got eucalyptus or warm-toned florals nearby. Either way, it reads polished — Martha would approve.
This two-toned hydrangea halo — white with a brilliant burst of blue — feels preppy in the best way. Like you’ve got a riding lesson at noon and plans to polish silver with an old fashioned in hand by five. It pairs beautifully with the outdoor classics: weathered wood, wicker, and crisp white windowsills.
Tulips are polarizing — you either adore them or avoid them. If you’re in the former camp and down for a slightly on-the-nose spring moment, this wreath is pretty peak seasonal fare. It’s not exactly evergreen, but it is unmistakably spring. Lean into it with Easter-egg blues, soft pinks, and full pastels. No notes.
A little Disney, in a good way. Floral cascade-iification became a thing during early Covid — suddenly spilling off of cool restaurant ceilings everywhere — and honestly? It stuck for a reason. This wreath takes that same enchanted energy and translates it into a petite package. Try it on the door or even as a table centerpiece for a romantic dinner or garden brunch.
I’d never turn my nose up at a halo of roses — and I imagine neither would your guests. They’re a classic for a reason. Paired with lush faux greenery, this wreath channels the energy of a perfectly tended garden: charmingly beautiful and a little wild. It’s also a crowd-pleaser — literally. A perfect 5-star rating, with one reviewer calling it the best wreath they’ve ever purchased. Choose your bloom: plush pink or a soft, buttery yellow.
It’s hard to reinvent the wheel — or in this case, the wreath. The shape is fixed, the formula familiar. And yet, this one manages to surprise. A full-spectrum spring color story of purples, oranges, reds, and greens gives it a party-in-full-swing vibe that reads: who lives here and can I stay for dinner. Unexpected in the best way.
The entry made an impression. Keep it going with our edit of spring hosting essentials.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Bunny Ears, Be Gone — 7 Easter Table Styling Mistakes That Will Take Your Setting from Tawdry to Tasteful
From fussy floral displays that disrupt conversation to over-relying on tacky tropes, don't fall victim to these errors when decorating your Easter table
By Lilith Hudson
-
10 Hidden Kitchen Socket Ideas That Disguise Eyesores and Make Backsplashes Look More Minimalist
Discover innovative ways to hide those ugly outlets and claim a sleek, clutter-free space
By Linda Clayton
-
Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping
From the Net Sustain collection, Mud Australia's homeware is not only design-oriented, but eco-focused, too
By Devin Toolen
-
Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere
This kinetic finish signals a broader shift toward surfaces that move, shimmer, and surprise. Here's where to find it now
By Julia Demer
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer
-
These Beaded Placemats Are the Glamorous Art Deco-Inspired Accent Your Tablescape Has Been Missing
They've got texture, they've got sparkle, and of course, they've got style
By Devin Toolen
-
I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon
They're strong, but not overpowering. Dynamic, yet always fresh. APOTHEKE's candles know how to captivate you from first whiff
By Devin Toolen