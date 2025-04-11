12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From

A good host knows: it’s not about the grand gestures. The best entertaining hinges on nuance — the atmosphere, the scent in the air, the casually fluffed pillow that somehow hits the perfect angle. The host moves gracefully through the room, never visibly stressed, always two steps ahead of what a guest might need, before they even know they need it.

Of course, we know “effortless” is anything but. But there are smart, stylish hosting essentials you can stock in your entertaining arsenal that make the whole thing feel a little more seamless — and let you actually enjoy the party, too.

You’ve got the playlist and the menu, let us help with the rest. These are the twelve things every spring entertainer with taste (and sanity) should have in their hosting closet (and they're all from Walmart).

We’ve grazed the surface of spring hosting, but now it’s time to really set the scene. These five spring table decor ideas are the finishing touches your table deserves this season.