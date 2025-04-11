12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From

Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop

Spring hosting essentials from Walmart, including a coffee table book, tasseled pair of napkin rings, faux flowers, and colorful glassware, pictured against a colorful background
It’s always the little things. From Diptyque candles to Slim Aarons coffee-table books, Walmart’s spring hosting lineup is full of unexpected hits.
(Image credit: Walmart)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

A good host knows: it’s not about the grand gestures. The best entertaining hinges on nuance — the atmosphere, the scent in the air, the casually fluffed pillow that somehow hits the perfect angle. The host moves gracefully through the room, never visibly stressed, always two steps ahead of what a guest might need, before they even know they need it.

Of course, we know “effortless” is anything but. But there are smart, stylish hosting essentials you can stock in your entertaining arsenal that make the whole thing feel a little more seamless — and let you actually enjoy the party, too.

You’ve got the playlist and the menu, let us help with the rest. These are the twelve things every spring entertainer with taste (and sanity) should have in their hosting closet (and they're all from Walmart).

Cake Tray Serving Tray Cookie Decorating Cake Stand Ceramic Dessert Plate Display Stand
Ceramic Cake Stand

A dessert stand, for obvious reasons. Presentation matters. Even if you didn’t have time to bake from scratch — or make the pilgrimage to that overly precious boulangerie — store-bought pastries magically taste better when stacked on scallops.

Better Homes & Garden Wood Bead and Tassel Napkin Rings, Natural, 2.5"w X 6"l, 4 Pieces
Wood Bead and Tassel Napkin Rings, Set of 4

Napkin rings with tassels? Surprisingly essential. Tassels are having a moment this year, somewhere between "hotel-core" and modern boho. These add just the right amount of flair, turning a standard napkin into something... considered. Effortless polish, no ironing required.

Mainstays by Becky G. & Alejandra 8.5" Blue Stripe Ceramic Pitcher Vase
Blue Stripe Ceramic Pitcher Vase

A cheerful pitcher that does the heavy lifting. No guest should have to awkwardly ask for water — so keep it flowing, and do it with style. This cabana-striped number doubles as tabletop decor, and if you’re low on vases, just add flowers.

Slim Aarons: Style, (hardcover)
Slim Aarons: "Style"

A Slim Aarons coffee table book. Even if your crowd couldn’t care less about cars, fashion, or cooking, everyone’s intrigued by the lives of the fabulously idle. Slim Aarons captured the high society set at play, and this glossy page-turner is the perfect distraction if dinner’s delayed — or just an excellent conversation starter.

Diptyque Scented Candle - Jasmin (jasmine) 190g/6.5oz
Diptyque Jasmin Candle

Gatekeep at your own risk: Walmart stocks Diptyque. Yes, Diptyque — and occasionally at a pretty sweet discount. Case in point: this garden-fresh candle, soft and steady, meant to evoke the serene calm of a Mediterranean terrace. Burn it morning, noon, or night. Your secret’s safe with us (for now).

Mr. Mjs 23 In. Pink Anthurium Stem Faux Plants & Trees
23" Faux Pink Anthurium Stem

Spring’s new “cool person” flower? The anthurium. While any bloom will do, anthuriums feel distinctly modern — graphic, sculptural, a little exotic. This hyper-realistic faux stem brings the look home without the upkeep. Style solo or layer into a bigger arrangement for that florist-touch-without-a-florist look.

Glory Season Retro Farmhouse Ruffle Tablecloth Cotton Flounces Trim Table Cover for Rectangle Table Baby Shower Kitchen Party Wedding Decor 52x70 in
Cotton Ruffle Tablecloth

Tablecloths matter. Even if the table underneath is a fold-out you’ve had since college, this ruffled cotton number adds an air of romantic nonchalance. Think four-hour garden lunches and rosé refills. Just add a place setting and voilà — you're hosting.

Creative Co-Op Water Glass, 4 Colors
Multicolored Water Glasses, Set of 4

Colorful glassware, the grown-up way. Pastels can easily veer twee, so it’s all about shape. This trio gets it right with sleek pedestal bases and subtle tinting that reads designer — not dorm room. A little playful, a little polished, and very, very spring.

Thyme & Table Dish Drying Mat, Penny Tile
Dish Drying Mat

Host hack: Clean as you go. Doing dishes mid-gathering might not actually save you time, but it’ll feel like it does. And if you’re going to leave something drying by the sink, let it be on this chic dish mat, designed to mimic French bistro tiles.

Creative Co-Op Terra-Cotta Oval Plate Set, Pink and Green, Set of 2
Terracotta Oval Plates, Set of 2

Serving platters: you never have enough. Especially when they look like this — mismatched in the best way, hand-painted in a soft pistachio with just enough contrast to feel considered. Pair with blues, pinks, or rattan for a breezy, anything-but-boring table setting.

Twine Derby Wine Stoppers, Horse Wine Bottle Stopper, Set of 1, Silver
Horse Wine Bottle Stopper

Horse girls, rejoice. Thanks to Kendall, Bella, and company, equestrian decor is officially chic. Even if you’ve never touched a saddle, this horse-head wine stopper reads like a storied heirloom.

Beautiful 10 in 1, 6 Qt Electric Multi-Cooker, Cornflower Blue by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 10-in-1 6 Qt Electric Multi-Cooker

Drew Barrymore, kitchen muse. Leave it to her to design a multi-cooker this pretty — in cornflower blue, no less. A pastel moment perfect for spring, it replaces ten different appliances (seriously), and keeps food warm while you mingle, garnish, or spiral into last-minute outfit changes.

We’ve grazed the surface of spring hosting, but now it’s time to really set the scene. These five spring table decor ideas are the finishing touches your table deserves this season.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸