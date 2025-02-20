The Flower of the Moment? This Glossy-Headed Plant Is the Unexpected Pick That Feels 'Artistic' and 'Edgy'

Word on the street is laceleaf plants, commonly known as anthuriums, have lately been making eye-catching appearances in the chicest of places. Be it an uber-cool coffee shop or a gorgeous furnishing store, these plants don't discriminate in their fashion.

Our New York-based style editor Julia Demer, whose taste we trust implicitly, says it's a flower that's really setting a new direction for floral design. "I think what's unique about the anthurium is that there actually hasn't been a 'cool' flower like this before," Julia says. "I think that its popularity comes down to challenging the notion that flowers are stuffy and fancy, whereas anthuriums feel artistic and maybe a little bit edgy. They're sort of a subversive take on the blooms your mom might have brought home from the market."

But it's not quite as simple as it seems when it comes to introducing anthurium into your home, whether you're opting for cut flowers or houseplants. They are one of the most popular houseplants but with over a thousand species to pick from, you might be confused as to which variety is dashing enough to bring home.

Well, we've got you sorted. We reached out to the experts and they've given us their picks of the most good-looking anthuriums on avail — all so you can ace the trend with ease.

1. Anthurium Veitchii

For the minimalists, pastel anthuriums can make for an elegant styling move. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Often referred to as the 'king anthurium', it's no surprise that this variety has been crowned one of our favorite types of anthuriums.

"This variety is known for its oversized, rippled leaves that resemble a pleated couture gown," says Nina. "Its structural beauty makes it a perfect choice for contemporary spaces where clean lines and bold textures reign."

Whether showcased in a minimalist planter or placed among sculptural decor, she finds the veitchii exudes high-end design appeal no matter which living space it's hosted in. And considering anthuriums are some of the best plants for bathrooms, accessorizing with a veitchii is a great way to introduce some spa appeal.

Anthurium Veitchii View at Plants For All Seasons Price: £45

Size: 15 cm Native to Colombia, Anthurium Veitchii with its elongated leaves adds a beautiful green element to any nook of your home.

2. Anthurium Luxurians

Simplistic styling of anthurium luxurians will let the plant speak for itself. (Image credit: Flower Council Holland)

If texture is your design language, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that anthurium luxurians is the variety you need. She tells us that these tropical indoor flowers are the ultimate statement plant.

With its thick, blistered leaves, Nina points out that anthurium luxurians feature a quilted effect that feels both sculptural and organic.

"The plant’s lush, deep green hue enhances its rich texture, making it an ideal accent in spaces that embrace natural materials like stone, raw wood, and linen," she notes. "A single luxurian can anchor a space, proving that sometimes, one impeccable detail is all you need."

Anthurium Luxurians View at Plants For All Seasons Price: £50

Size: 10 cm Regal leafage with a velvety sheen — this Anthurium Luxurians from Plants For All Seasons is picture-perfect.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

3. Anthurium Scherzeranium

Live out your iridescent decor dreams with a waxy anthurium. (Image credit: Flower Council Holland)

According to Alick Burnett, managing director at Blooming Artificial, if you are looking to inject some color into your space, anthurium scherzeranium is a beautiful flowering solution. Also known as pigtail anthuriums, he explains that this variety features a truly unique flower, and is available in colors ranging from bewitching purples to ruby reds.

"This anthurium flower features a unique wet-like gloss to them, making them a stunning statement accessory in ornate or color-pop homes," he explains. "If you prefer something more clean and classic, these flower types are also available in muted pinks and crisp whites."

He also adds that these indoor flowering plants also feature a curling spadix, which can create some unique shapes and geometry in your home. So if non-basic plants are your vibe, pigtail anthuriums are where it's at.

Anthurium Scherzeranium View at Amazon Price: £19

Size: 40 to 50 cm If dopamine decor and anthuriums had a love child, it would be this joyful purple Anthurium Scherzeranium from Amazon.

4. Anthurium Crystallinum

A mounted anthurium crystallinum is a style statement for the ages. (Image credit: Nolasco Studios. Design: Christine Jahan Designs)

Next on our list is the anthurium crystallinum and if you ask Nina, this variety is one that you simply can't go wrong with. Plus, the fact that it is one of the rarer types of anthuriums makes it a brilliant piece of focal foliage.

"Showcasing heart-shaped green leaves, with stylish white vein detailing, this plant is simple and classic," says Alick. "I find it to be a wonderful addition to green-sparse spaces in and around your home and office."

Although this type of anthurium starts small, he tells us not to underestimate the houseplant's nascent phase for this mighty anthurium is a rapid grower. In fact, he points out that these low-maintenance indoor plants tend to shoot up quickly with leaves reaching up to 45 cm in length.

Anthurium Crystallinum View at Amazon Price: £16

Size: 13 cm If your plant vibe is more classic beauty, then this Anthurium Crystallinum is sure to fit right into your home.

5. Anthurium Clarinervium

Mix and match your anthuriums with friendly plants for a bespoke moment. (Image credit: Flower Council Holland)

Saving the best for last, we have anthurium clarinervium. This type of anthurium makes decorating with plants incredibly easy and if we're being honest, the plant does most of the work for you.

Velvety, deep green leaves traced by striking white veins — Nina describes anthurium clarinervium as the botanical equivalent of a timeless black-and-white ensemble.

"The heart-shaped foliage feels luxurious to the touch, and its structured aesthetic makes it a natural fit for modern interiors," she notes. "It pairs especially well with neutral-toned ceramics and organic textures, offering a striking contrast without overwhelming a space."

Anthurium Clarinervium View at Amazon Price: £27

Size: 12 cm Another fine example of a simple yet sleek houseplant — this Anthurium Clarinervium from Amazon is one from our wishlist.

FAQs

What is a Rare Variety of Anthuriums?

Anthurium regale is a rare variety of anthuriums that happens to be extremely stylish. Totally Livingetc approved this stunning variety sprouts glossy, black leaves that would make the perfect addition to any indoor goth garden.

Pro tip — pair these unusual houseplants with moody, dark planters for an effortlessly laid-back aesthetic.

Anthuriums are more than just houseplants, and Nina rightly points out that these anthurium varieties double as living works of art. You can grow them in elegant planters or snip a couple of stems and style them as mod arrangements — the choice is yours.

"Whether you favor sleek minimalism, moody drama, or organic warmth, there’s a chic anthurium to complement your aesthetic," she says. "With the right placement and care, these plants don’t just enhance a space, they define it."