The Flower of the Moment? This Glossy-Headed Plant Is the Unexpected Pick That Feels 'Artistic' and 'Edgy'
You might know anthurium best as a Christmas plant, but there are all different types, many of which have become the new darling of the most exciting floral designers
Word on the street is laceleaf plants, commonly known as anthuriums, have lately been making eye-catching appearances in the chicest of places. Be it an uber-cool coffee shop or a gorgeous furnishing store, these plants don't discriminate in their fashion.
Our New York-based style editor Julia Demer, whose taste we trust implicitly, says it's a flower that's really setting a new direction for floral design. "I think what's unique about the anthurium is that there actually hasn't been a 'cool' flower like this before," Julia says. "I think that its popularity comes down to challenging the notion that flowers are stuffy and fancy, whereas anthuriums feel artistic and maybe a little bit edgy. They're sort of a subversive take on the blooms your mom might have brought home from the market."
But it's not quite as simple as it seems when it comes to introducing anthurium into your home, whether you're opting for cut flowers or houseplants. They are one of the most popular houseplants but with over a thousand species to pick from, you might be confused as to which variety is dashing enough to bring home.
Well, we've got you sorted. We reached out to the experts and they've given us their picks of the most good-looking anthuriums on avail — all so you can ace the trend with ease.
1. Anthurium Veitchii
Often referred to as the 'king anthurium', it's no surprise that this variety has been crowned one of our favorite types of anthuriums.
"This variety is known for its oversized, rippled leaves that resemble a pleated couture gown," says Nina. "Its structural beauty makes it a perfect choice for contemporary spaces where clean lines and bold textures reign."
Whether showcased in a minimalist planter or placed among sculptural decor, she finds the veitchii exudes high-end design appeal no matter which living space it's hosted in. And considering anthuriums are some of the best plants for bathrooms, accessorizing with a veitchii is a great way to introduce some spa appeal.
Price: £45
Size: 15 cm
Native to Colombia, Anthurium Veitchii with its elongated leaves adds a beautiful green element to any nook of your home.
2. Anthurium Luxurians
If texture is your design language, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that anthurium luxurians is the variety you need. She tells us that these tropical indoor flowers are the ultimate statement plant.
With its thick, blistered leaves, Nina points out that anthurium luxurians feature a quilted effect that feels both sculptural and organic.
"The plant’s lush, deep green hue enhances its rich texture, making it an ideal accent in spaces that embrace natural materials like stone, raw wood, and linen," she notes. "A single luxurian can anchor a space, proving that sometimes, one impeccable detail is all you need."
Price: £50
Size: 10 cm
Regal leafage with a velvety sheen — this Anthurium Luxurians from Plants For All Seasons is picture-perfect.
Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.
3. Anthurium Scherzeranium
According to Alick Burnett, managing director at Blooming Artificial, if you are looking to inject some color into your space, anthurium scherzeranium is a beautiful flowering solution. Also known as pigtail anthuriums, he explains that this variety features a truly unique flower, and is available in colors ranging from bewitching purples to ruby reds.
"This anthurium flower features a unique wet-like gloss to them, making them a stunning statement accessory in ornate or color-pop homes," he explains. "If you prefer something more clean and classic, these flower types are also available in muted pinks and crisp whites."
He also adds that these indoor flowering plants also feature a curling spadix, which can create some unique shapes and geometry in your home. So if non-basic plants are your vibe, pigtail anthuriums are where it's at.
Price: £19
Size: 40 to 50 cm
If dopamine decor and anthuriums had a love child, it would be this joyful purple Anthurium Scherzeranium from Amazon.
4. Anthurium Crystallinum
Next on our list is the anthurium crystallinum and if you ask Nina, this variety is one that you simply can't go wrong with. Plus, the fact that it is one of the rarer types of anthuriums makes it a brilliant piece of focal foliage.
"Showcasing heart-shaped green leaves, with stylish white vein detailing, this plant is simple and classic," says Alick. "I find it to be a wonderful addition to green-sparse spaces in and around your home and office."
Although this type of anthurium starts small, he tells us not to underestimate the houseplant's nascent phase for this mighty anthurium is a rapid grower. In fact, he points out that these low-maintenance indoor plants tend to shoot up quickly with leaves reaching up to 45 cm in length.
Price: £16
Size: 13 cm
If your plant vibe is more classic beauty, then this Anthurium Crystallinum is sure to fit right into your home.
5. Anthurium Clarinervium
Saving the best for last, we have anthurium clarinervium. This type of anthurium makes decorating with plants incredibly easy and if we're being honest, the plant does most of the work for you.
Velvety, deep green leaves traced by striking white veins — Nina describes anthurium clarinervium as the botanical equivalent of a timeless black-and-white ensemble.
"The heart-shaped foliage feels luxurious to the touch, and its structured aesthetic makes it a natural fit for modern interiors," she notes. "It pairs especially well with neutral-toned ceramics and organic textures, offering a striking contrast without overwhelming a space."
Price: £27
Size: 12 cm
Another fine example of a simple yet sleek houseplant — this Anthurium Clarinervium from Amazon is one from our wishlist.
FAQs
What is a Rare Variety of Anthuriums?
Anthurium regale is a rare variety of anthuriums that happens to be extremely stylish. Totally Livingetc approved this stunning variety sprouts glossy, black leaves that would make the perfect addition to any indoor goth garden.
Pro tip — pair these unusual houseplants with moody, dark planters for an effortlessly laid-back aesthetic.
Anthuriums are more than just houseplants, and Nina rightly points out that these anthurium varieties double as living works of art. You can grow them in elegant planters or snip a couple of stems and style them as mod arrangements — the choice is yours.
"Whether you favor sleek minimalism, moody drama, or organic warmth, there’s a chic anthurium to complement your aesthetic," she says. "With the right placement and care, these plants don’t just enhance a space, they define it."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy
Bringing together the best of mid-century and desert modernism, Palm Springs décor is any inherently cool, and totally timeless
By Devin Toolen Published
-
CB2's Stylish New Collaboration With "The White Lotus" Will Save You Spending $3,000 on a Hotel Room
Celebrating the show’s highly anticipated third season in Thailand, the collaboration has all the ingredients for an indulgent escape (sans TSA)
By Julia Demer Published
-
It's the Year of the Wood Snake — Here’s What You Should Be Doing at Home to Harness Feng Shui
What's the vibe for 2025? Wood elements, serpentine crystals, and fire energy, say our Feng Shui experts
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Good Organizers Swear By the 'Library Cart Method' for Keeping Your Home Tidy — So How Does It Work?
A rolling cart a day keeps the organization at bay
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
All Bonsai Trees Are Beautiful, but Each Type Has Its Own Distinct Charm —These Are 6 of Our Favorites
The art of bonsai creates elegant natural landscapes that will uplift your space
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
How to Clean a Patio Umbrella — 5 Simple Steps You Can Take Ahead of Setting Up Your Garden for Spring
Preserve the lifespan of your outdoor umbrella with this easy cleaning guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
10 Ideas for Decorating With Monstera That Will Make These Tropical Plants Your Favorite Part of Your Home
It's not too late to fashion your monstera with the flair of a pro
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
5 Ways to Declutter Better When You're Dealing With ADHD — According to These Experienced Organizers
If you find yourself experiencing overstimulating burnouts every time you try to declutter, try enlisting help from these ADHD-friendly tips
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Velvet Curtains — Because Call It High-Maintenance, but This Fabric Is Worth the Hard Work
Notice a stain on your velvet curtains? Here's what you need to do to get it out ASAP
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
10 Feng Shui Dining Room Rules That Will Make Your Space Naturally Feel So Much More Comfortable
Creating a harmonious dining space has never been so easy as when you apply these Feng Shui tips
By Amiya Baratan Published