Fair Warning — These Under-$50 Hosting Essentials May Steal The Show At Your Next Dinner Party

With the holiday season fast approaching, you'll want to ensure you have everything you need to bring your hosting 'A' game. Fear not — here at Livingetc, we know a thing or two about what and where to find the key pieces you'll need to do just that.

Believe it or not, all of the picks we've put together for you below are from Walmart, and they are all under $50 — some of them aren't even in the Walmart sale! From plates and glasses to those important finishing touches — there's a little something for everyone.

So whether you're looking for pieces to enhance your fall table decor ideas or you just want to up your hosting game in general, our editor's picks of stylish entertaining finds will have your guests lining up for their next invite.

1. JULIA DEMER - STYLE EDITOR

Better Homes and Gardens Sylvan Glass Decanter and Dof 3 Pack Now $9.98 at Walmart

"The diamond-cut pattern on this glass decanter set gives it the look of fine crystal! Makes even cheap spirits present like top-shelf. Plus, it's a gorgeous, sparkling addition to a bar cart or shelf when not in use."

I cannot believe Julia's pick costs $9.98. Cannot.

2. VIVIAN CHENG - CONTENT EDITOR, NEWSLETTERS

"I am obsessed with tortoiseshell print right now - I love how they're trendy but timeless, chic but subtle all at the same time. Impress guests this holiday season without even trying!"

And we all know tortoiseshell decor is a thing right now!

3. AMIYA BARATAN - NEWS WRITER

"When it comes to putting on my hosting hat, charcuterie boards are a modern-day must. They’re easy to whip up and there’s usually something for every taste bud - which makes it a certified party hit. And while quality ingredients are super important, I also find that presentation is key. So, when I came across this stunning Linoroso Acacacia Wood Round Charcuterie Board from Walmart, it was a no-brainer 'add to cart'. Cleverly crafted with grooves to avoid spillage, it’s not just beautiful to look at but functional in form too. I can picture it now: some artisanal cheese, a couple of fresh winter berries, an array of cured meats all ornately arranged on this magnificent piece of serveware — and bon appétits at the ready."

4. GILDA BRUNO - LIFESTYLE EDITOR

"Are you even hosting a dinner party without a set of Margarita (or make it Martini) glasses? These fun, playful, and strikingly colored printed champagne cups, starting from $23.33 each, will bring an instant dose of joy to the table while reviving your home's color scheme. Stick to the Color Stripe and True Red for a Memphis Design-inspired look, or dare to mismatch them with the other just-as-fantastical styles available for a rule-breaking, and unforgettable, night."

5. EMMA BREISLIN - INTERIORS EDITOR

"To me, the true sign of a good host is thinking about the tiniest of details — the things most people would overlook or disregard. I absolutely fell for this sweet fish-shaped lemon squeezer a while back. Is it necessary to do the job? Absolutely not. But is it bound to surprise and delight your guests when you bring it out? Absolutely. A conversation starter, for sure, and proof that often it’s the smallest details that will leave the biggest impressions on your guests, so don’t overlook them."

6. BRIGID KENNEDY - STYLE EDITOR

Better Homes & Gardens Flared Red Wine Glass - 4 Pack Now $9.96 at Walmart

"I think it's safe to say that, unless you're a true sommelier, most of us probably don't have enough red wine glasses at home — wide-bowled vessels that help aerate the wine and smooth it out. Get ahead of any vino requests by investing in this well-priced, well-reviewed, and even best-selling set of four red wine glasses now, before Thanksgiving and the holidays run your wallet dry. When not in use, display them proudly on your bar cart or buffet for some functional decor."

7. MY PICK (DEBBIE BLACK - MANAGING EDITOR)

No dinner party would be possible without plates and bowls — and how gorgeous is this best-selling 12-piece set?! I am particularly fond of this 'blue reactive' color in stoneware these days (my last editor's pick was also a very similar-colored stoneware item; I can't help it). I think it looks so chic and the material also makes it super practical, being both durable as well as microwave/dishwasher/freezer-safe. To me, this set is perfectly imperfect and will be sure to add stylish charm to your dining table.

8. JESSICA CUMBERBATCH-ANDERSON - EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

"This holiday season, in particular, I'm all about kitchenwares that do double duty. Meaning, they can go from my stovetop, oven, or counter directly to the table and look as good as any serveware. This electric kettle is adorable for brunch or after-dinner coffee/tea, and the Porcini color I have matches just about all of the table decor I swap in and out as the seasons change."

The kettle is also available in a variety of different colors as well as being part of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Wildflower collection.

9. HUGH METCALF - EDITOR

"Some cloth napkins can feel a little rigid and formal for hosting a dinner party — a textile like French linen not only looks a little more sophisticated in my eyes but also lends itself better to the effortless elegance you want for modern entertaining. This charming orange would make for a rich, inviting accent to a dining table."

Also available in white and gray at the original price of $27.09.

